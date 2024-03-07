Green Bay vs. Milwaukee - Horizon League Tournament - Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends
The No. 3 seed Green Bay Phoenix (18-13, 13-7 Horizon League) are favored by 1 point in their Horizon League Tournament matchup against the No. 6 seed Milwaukee Panthers (18-14, 12-8 Horizon League) on Thursday at Resch Center, beginning at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The winner will move one step closer to earning an automatic spot in the NCAA Tournament bracket.
Green Bay vs. Milwaukee Betting Odds
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Green Bay
145.5 points
Green Bay vs. Milwaukee Last 10 Games
- Green Bay has gone 6-4 in its past 10 contests, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.
- The final score of the last 10 Phoenix games has gone over the set total six times.
- Green Bay has averaged a total of 138.4 combined points in its last 10 games, 7.1 less than this matchup's total of 145.5.
- During their last 10 games, the Phoenix have scored 1.9 more points per contest compared to their season-long scoring average.
- Milwaukee has gone 7-3 in its past 10 games, with a 4-6 record against the spread in that span.
- The Panthers have gone over the total in six of their last 10 games.
- Milwaukee's average total over the last 10 games is 9.5 points greater than the 145.5 over/under listed for this matchup.
- During their past 10 games, the Panthers are scoring 1.0 more point per game than their season-long scoring average, 79 PPG.
Green Bay vs. Milwaukee Betting Trends
- Green Bay is 19-10-0 against the spread this season.
- Green Bay is 5-3 against the spread when favored by 1 point or more this season.
- Green Bay's games have hit the over in 15 out of 30 opportunities (50%).
- The Phoenix average 68.5 points per game, 10 fewer points than the 78.5 the Panthers give up.
- Green Bay has a 6-0 record against the spread and a 7-0 record overall when scoring more than 78.5 points.
- Milwaukee is 13-17-0 against the spread this year.
- In games this season in which it was an underdog by 1 point or more, Milwaukee has a 7-7 record against the spread.
- The teams have combined to hit the over in 18 of Milwaukee's 30 games with a set total.
- The Panthers score 10.9 more points per game (79) than the Phoenix allow their opponents to score (68.1).
- Milwaukee is 12-11 against the spread and 15-10 overall when it scores more than 68.1 points.
Green Bay vs. Milwaukee Over/Under Trends
- Green Bay and its opponents have combined to exceed Thursday's over/under of 145.5 points nine times this season.
- A total of 22 of Milwaukee's games have finished with a combined score over 145.5 points this season.
- Together, these two teams combine for 147.5 points per game, 2.0 more than the point total of 145.5 for this game.
- These two teams surrender a combined 146.6 points per game, 1.1 more than this contest's over/under.
- On average, the over/under in Green Bay's games is 8.8 fewer points than the over/under of 145.5 in this contest.
- Milwaukee's games have an average over/under of 157.5 points this season, 12.0 more points than the over/under for this contest.
Green Bay Player Prop Info
- Noah Reynolds: 19.7 PTS, 50.9 FG%, 34.7 3PT% (33-for-95)
- Elijah Jones: 8.2 PTS, 60.3 FG%, 53.8 3PT% (14-for-26)
- Marcus Hall: 6.5 PTS, 45.6 FG%, 28.4 3PT% (21-for-74)
- Preston Ruedinger: 8.1 PTS, 42.7 FG%, 37.7 3PT% (29-for-77)
- David Douglas Jr.: 8.6 PTS, 40.1 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (51-for-135)
Milwaukee Player Prop Info
- BJ Freeman: 20.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 42.2 FG%, 36.3 3PT% (62-for-171)
- Kentrell Pullian: 10.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 41 FG%, 27.5 3PT% (39-for-142)
- Faizon Fields: 8.9 PTS, 55.6 FG%
- Erik Pratt: 12.5 PTS, 41.4 FG%, 36.3 3PT% (66-for-182)
- Elijah Jamison: 9 PTS, 37.9 FG%, 29 3PT% (27-for-93)
