The No. 3 seed Green Bay Phoenix (18-13, 13-7 Horizon League) are favored by 1 point in their Horizon League Tournament matchup against the No. 6 seed Milwaukee Panthers (18-14, 12-8 Horizon League) on Thursday at Resch Center, beginning at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The winner will move one step closer to earning an automatic spot in the NCAA Tournament bracket.

Have a prediction for Green Bay vs. Milwaukee? Place your bet with FanDuel.

Green Bay vs. Milwaukee Betting Odds

Favorite Spread Total Green Bay -1 145.5 points

Green Bay vs. Milwaukee Last 10 Games

Green Bay has gone 6-4 in its past 10 contests, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.

The final score of the last 10 Phoenix games has gone over the set total six times.

Green Bay has averaged a total of 138.4 combined points in its last 10 games, 7.1 less than this matchup's total of 145.5.

During their last 10 games, the Phoenix have scored 1.9 more points per contest compared to their season-long scoring average.

Milwaukee has gone 7-3 in its past 10 games, with a 4-6 record against the spread in that span.

The Panthers have gone over the total in six of their last 10 games.

Milwaukee's average total over the last 10 games is 9.5 points greater than the 145.5 over/under listed for this matchup.

During their past 10 games, the Panthers are scoring 1.0 more point per game than their season-long scoring average, 79 PPG.

Make your bet on Green Bay vs. Milwaukee with DraftKings!

Green Bay vs. Milwaukee Betting Trends

Green Bay is 19-10-0 against the spread this season.

Green Bay is 5-3 against the spread when favored by 1 point or more this season.

Green Bay's games have hit the over in 15 out of 30 opportunities (50%).

The Phoenix average 68.5 points per game, 10 fewer points than the 78.5 the Panthers give up.

Green Bay has a 6-0 record against the spread and a 7-0 record overall when scoring more than 78.5 points.

Milwaukee is 13-17-0 against the spread this year.

In games this season in which it was an underdog by 1 point or more, Milwaukee has a 7-7 record against the spread.

The teams have combined to hit the over in 18 of Milwaukee's 30 games with a set total.

The Panthers score 10.9 more points per game (79) than the Phoenix allow their opponents to score (68.1).

Milwaukee is 12-11 against the spread and 15-10 overall when it scores more than 68.1 points.

Green Bay vs. Milwaukee Over/Under Trends

Green Bay and its opponents have combined to exceed Thursday's over/under of 145.5 points nine times this season.

A total of 22 of Milwaukee's games have finished with a combined score over 145.5 points this season.

Together, these two teams combine for 147.5 points per game, 2.0 more than the point total of 145.5 for this game.

These two teams surrender a combined 146.6 points per game, 1.1 more than this contest's over/under.

On average, the over/under in Green Bay's games is 8.8 fewer points than the over/under of 145.5 in this contest.

Milwaukee's games have an average over/under of 157.5 points this season, 12.0 more points than the over/under for this contest.

Green Bay Player Prop Info

Noah Reynolds: 19.7 PTS, 50.9 FG%, 34.7 3PT% (33-for-95)

19.7 PTS, 50.9 FG%, 34.7 3PT% (33-for-95) Elijah Jones: 8.2 PTS, 60.3 FG%, 53.8 3PT% (14-for-26)

8.2 PTS, 60.3 FG%, 53.8 3PT% (14-for-26) Marcus Hall: 6.5 PTS, 45.6 FG%, 28.4 3PT% (21-for-74)

6.5 PTS, 45.6 FG%, 28.4 3PT% (21-for-74) Preston Ruedinger: 8.1 PTS, 42.7 FG%, 37.7 3PT% (29-for-77)

8.1 PTS, 42.7 FG%, 37.7 3PT% (29-for-77) David Douglas Jr.: 8.6 PTS, 40.1 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (51-for-135)

Milwaukee Player Prop Info

BJ Freeman: 20.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 42.2 FG%, 36.3 3PT% (62-for-171)

20.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 42.2 FG%, 36.3 3PT% (62-for-171) Kentrell Pullian: 10.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 41 FG%, 27.5 3PT% (39-for-142)

10.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 41 FG%, 27.5 3PT% (39-for-142) Faizon Fields: 8.9 PTS, 55.6 FG%

8.9 PTS, 55.6 FG% Erik Pratt: 12.5 PTS, 41.4 FG%, 36.3 3PT% (66-for-182)

12.5 PTS, 41.4 FG%, 36.3 3PT% (66-for-182) Elijah Jamison: 9 PTS, 37.9 FG%, 29 3PT% (27-for-93)

Find the latest odds on Green Bay vs. Milwaukee & place your bet with BetMGM.