The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (17-13, 9-9 Big West) are favored (by 8.5 points) to build on a four-game home winning streak when they host the CSU Northridge Matadors (18-13, 9-10 Big West) on Thursday, March 7, 2024 at TBA ET. The matchup has an over/under set at 146 points.

Have a prediction for Hawaii vs. CSU Northridge? Place your bet with FanDuel.

Hawaii vs. CSU Northridge Betting Odds

Favorite Spread Total Hawaii -8.5 146 points

Hawaii vs. CSU Northridge Last 10 Games

Hawaii has gone 7-3 over its past 10 games, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.

The Rainbow Warriors' past 10 games saw eight hit the over.

Hawaii's average total over the last 10 games is 9.9 points fewer than the 146 over/under listed for this matchup.

In their past 10 games, the Rainbow Warriors have a points-per-game average 4.7 points above their season-long scoring average.

CSU Northridge has a 6-4 record against the spread while finishing 5-5 overall in its last 10 games.

Four of the Matadors' last 10 outings have hit the over.

CSU Northridge and its opponents have combined to score an average of 149.5 combined points in its last 10 games, 3.5 more than the 146 over/under in this matchup.

In the past 10 games, the Matadors are averaging 4.0 fewer points per game than their season average of 75 PPG.

Make your bet on Hawaii vs. CSU Northridge with DraftKings!

Hawaii vs. CSU Northridge Betting Trends

Hawaii's ATS record is 11-17-1 this season.

Hawaii is 2-3-1 against the spread when favored by 8.5 points or more this season.

A total of 16 of Hawaii's 29 games with a set total have hit the over (55.2%).

The Rainbow Warriors average 72.4 points per game, only 0.9 fewer points than the 73.3 the Matadors allow.

Hawaii has a 9-2-1 record against the spread and a 13-0 record overall when putting up more than 73.3 points.

CSU Northridge is 20-9-0 against the spread this year.

In games this season in which it was an underdog by 8.5 points or more, CSU Northridge has a 3-1 record against the spread.

A total of 12 of CSU Northridge's 29 games with a set total have hit the over (41.4%).

The Matadors put up 5.9 more points per game (75) than the Rainbow Warriors allow their opponents to score (69.1).

CSU Northridge has put together an 18-3 ATS record and a 17-6 overall record in games it scores more than 69.1 points.

Hawaii vs. CSU Northridge Over/Under Trends

This season, Hawaii's games have hit the over on this game's 146-point over/under 10 times.

In CSU Northridge's 29 games this season, 20 finished with more combined points than Thursday's point total of 146.

Hawaii averages 72.4 points per game compared to CSU Northridge's 75, totaling 1.4 points over this contest's total of 146.

The 142.4 points per game these two teams surrender to opponents combined this season are 3.6 less than the 146-point over/under in this contest.

Hawaii has seen a 141.5 average over/under in its games this season, 4.5 less than the over/under in this contest.

CSU Northridge's games have an average over/under of 148.3 points this season, 2.3 more points than the over/under for this contest.

Hawaii Player Prop Info

Bernardo da Silva: 11.6 PTS, 7 REB, 60.1 FG%

11.6 PTS, 7 REB, 60.1 FG% Justin McKoy: 12 PTS, 48.6 FG%, 37.3 3PT% (44-for-118)

12 PTS, 48.6 FG%, 37.3 3PT% (44-for-118) Noel Coleman: 13.7 PTS, 45.6 FG%, 35.4 3PT% (56-for-158)

13.7 PTS, 45.6 FG%, 35.4 3PT% (56-for-158) JoVon McClanahan: 9.1 PTS, 38.8 FG%, 26.2 3PT% (16-for-61)

9.1 PTS, 38.8 FG%, 26.2 3PT% (16-for-61) Juan Munoz: 8.9 PTS, 43.1 FG%, 39.3 3PT% (55-for-140)

CSU Northridge Player Prop Info

Keonte Jones: 11.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 1.5 BLK, 52.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (13-for-39)

11.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 1.5 BLK, 52.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (13-for-39) De'Sean Allen-Eikens: 18 PTS, 48.3 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (28-for-82)

18 PTS, 48.3 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (28-for-82) Dionte Bostick: 15.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 44 FG%, 36.1 3PT% (48-for-133)

15.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 44 FG%, 36.1 3PT% (48-for-133) Mahmoud Fofana: 5.1 PTS, 46.4 FG%, 15.8 3PT% (3-for-19)

5.1 PTS, 46.4 FG%, 15.8 3PT% (3-for-19) Gianni Hunt: 10.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 34.8 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (30-for-108)

Find the latest odds on Hawaii vs. CSU Northridge & place your bet with BetMGM.