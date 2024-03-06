The Atlanta Hawks (27-34) face the Cleveland Cavaliers (40-21) at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, March 6, 2024. The matchup airs on BSSE and BSOH.

The Hawks are a 2.5-point favorite against the Cavaliers when Hawks and Cavaliers play. The point total for the game is 217.

The Hawks defeated the Knicks 116-100 in their last contest on Tuesday. Jalen Johnson scored a team-high 26 points to lead the team to the victory. No line was set for the matchup, and the teams combined to hit the over on the point total. The Cavaliers defeated the Celtics 105-104 and went under the point total in their most recent game on Tuesday. Dean Wade put up a team-high 23 points in the victory.

Bet on Hawks vs. Cavaliers on Draftkings! Bet $5+ Get $200 in Bonus Bets instantly.

Hawks vs. Cavaliers Betting Odds

Favorite Spread Over/Under Hawks -2.5 217

Hawks vs. Cavaliers Betting Trends

The Hawks have 20 wins against the spread in 61 games this year.

This season, Atlanta has an against the spread record of 6-18 in its 24 games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.

Hawks games this year have gone over the total in 32 out of 61 opportunities (52.5%).

The Hawks average 120.4 points per game. That's 11 more points than the 109.4 the Cavaliers allow.

When scoring more than 109.4 points, Atlanta has a 17-30 record against the spread and a 23-24 record overall.

In the Cavaliers' 61 games this season, they have 30 wins against the spread.

So far this season, Cleveland has been installed as underdogs by a 2.5-point margin or more 16 times and are 9-6-1 ATS in those games.

The Cavaliers have eclipsed the over/under 42.6% of the time this season (26 of 61 games with a set point total).

The Cavaliers tally 8.2 fewer points per game (114.2) than the Hawks give up to opponents (122.4).

In games it scores more than 122.4 points, Cleveland is 8-2 against the spread (and 9-1 overall).

Get your $2,500 No Sweat First Bet on FanDuel!

Hawks vs. Cavaliers Last 10 Games

The Hawks are 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall in their past 10 games.

Four of Hawks' last 10 outings have gone over the total.

Atlanta and its opponents have combined to score an average of 232.3 points over its last 10 games, 15.3 more than the 217 over/under in this matchup.

In their past 10 games, the Hawks are putting up 6.1 fewer points per game than their season-long scoring average.

Over their past 10 games, the Cavaliers have two wins against the spread, and are 5-5 overall.

The Cavaliers have gone over the total in four of their last 10 contests.

Cleveland's average total over the last 10 games is 5.1 points greater than the 217 over/under given for this matchup.

In their last 10 games, the Cavaliers are scoring 3.6 fewer points per game than their season-long scoring average, 114.2 PPG.

Hawks vs. Cavaliers Over/Under Trends

A total of 54 Hawks games this season have gone over Wednesday's over/under of 217 points.

In the Cavaliers' 61 games this season, 37 have finished with more combined points than Wednesday's point total of 217.

Together, these two teams combine for 234.6 points per game, 17.6 more than the over/under of 217 for this game.

This matchup's over/under is 14.8 less than the 231.8 points these two teams combine to allow per game.

The Hawks have a 242.7 average over/under in their games this season, 25.7 more points than the over/under in this contest.

A difference of 6.6 points separates the average total points bet in Cavaliers games (223.6 points) and this contest's over/under (217 points).

Hawks Team Leaders

Dejounte Murray: 21.6 PTS, 5.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 46.5 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (130-for-364)

21.6 PTS, 5.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 46.5 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (130-for-364) Jalen Johnson: 15.9 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.2 STL, 52.2 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (55-for-160)

15.9 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.2 STL, 52.2 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (55-for-160) Bogdan Bogdanovic: 16.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.4 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (179-for-486)

16.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.4 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (179-for-486) Clint Capela: 11.1 PTS, 10.3 REB, 1.5 BLK, 56.2 FG%

Cavaliers Team Leaders