Horizon League Basketball Predictions, Odds & Best Bets - March 7

Betting
Horizon League teams will take the court across four games on Thursday's college basketball slate. That includes the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons squaring off against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies at Athletics Center O'rena.

Prior to today's college basketball games, here's an in-depth look at the betting odds.

Today's Horizon League Odds & Predictions

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons at Oakland Golden Grizzlies

Purdue Fort Wayne hit the court against Oakland on Friday at 7:00 PM ET at Athletics Center O'rena in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Favorite:Oakland (-4.5)
  • Total:147.5
  • Prediction: Oakland 77, Purdue Fort Wayne 74

Cleveland State Vikings at Youngstown State Penguins

Cleveland State will meet Youngstown State on Friday at 7:00 PM ET at Beeghly Center in Youngstown, Ohio.

Northern Kentucky Norse at Wright State Raiders

Northern Kentucky squares off against Wright State on Friday at 8:00 PM ET at Wright State University Nutter Center in Fairborn, Ohio.

Milwaukee Panthers at Green Bay Phoenix

Milwaukee matches up with Green Bay on Friday at 9:00 PM ET at Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Best Horizon League Bet Today: Youngstown State -9

ATS RecordFavorite ATS RecordUnderdog ATS RecordHome ATS RecordAway ATS RecordConference ATS Record

Cleveland State

14-14-3

6-9-3

8-5-0

7-7-2

7-7-1

7-12-2

Youngstown State

15-10-2

11-7-2

4-3-0

6-4-2

9-6-0

12-7-1

