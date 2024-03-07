Horizon League Basketball Predictions, Odds & Best Bets - March 7

Horizon League teams will take the court across four games on Thursday's college basketball slate. That includes the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons squaring off against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies at Athletics Center O'rena.

Prior to today's college basketball games, here's an in-depth look at the betting odds.

Today's Horizon League Odds & Predictions

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons at Oakland Golden Grizzlies

Purdue Fort Wayne hit the court against Oakland on Friday at 7:00 PM ET at Athletics Center O'rena in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: Oakland (-4.5)

Oakland (-4.5) Total: 147.5

147.5 Prediction: Oakland 77, Purdue Fort Wayne 74

Cleveland State Vikings at Youngstown State Penguins

Cleveland State will meet Youngstown State on Friday at 7:00 PM ET at Beeghly Center in Youngstown, Ohio.

TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: Youngstown State (-9)

Youngstown State (-9) Total: 150.5

150.5 Prediction: Youngstown State 78, Cleveland State 72

Northern Kentucky Norse at Wright State Raiders

Northern Kentucky squares off against Wright State on Friday at 8:00 PM ET at Wright State University Nutter Center in Fairborn, Ohio.

TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: Wright State (-7)

Wright State (-7) Total: 161.5

161.5 Prediction: Wright State 82, Northern Kentucky 75

Milwaukee Panthers at Green Bay Phoenix

Milwaukee matches up with Green Bay on Friday at 9:00 PM ET at Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: Green Bay (-1.5)

Green Bay (-1.5) Total: 145.5

145.5 Prediction: Green Bay 75, Milwaukee 73

Best Horizon League Bet Today: Youngstown State -9

ATS Record Favorite ATS Record Underdog ATS Record Home ATS Record Away ATS Record Conference ATS Record Cleveland State 14-14-3 6-9-3 8-5-0 7-7-2 7-7-1 7-12-2 Youngstown State 15-10-2 11-7-2 4-3-0 6-4-2 9-6-0 12-7-1

