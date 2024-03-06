The No. 1 Houston Cougars (26-3, 13-3 Big 12) are favored (by 8.5 points) to build on a three-game road win streak when they visit the UCF Knights (15-13, 6-10 Big 12) on Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under of 133 points.

Houston vs. UCF Betting Odds

Favorite Spread Total Houston -8.5 133 points

Houston vs. UCF Last 10 Games

Houston is 3-6-1 against the spread and 9-1 overall in its past 10 games.

The Cougars' past 10 games saw seven go over the total.

Houston and its opponents have combined to score an average of 131.6 points in its last 10 games, 1.4 less than the 133 over/under in this matchup.

The Cougars' per-game scoring average during their past 10 games is 0.8 points higher than their season-long average.

UCF has a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 3-7 overall in its past 10 contests.

In their past 10 games, the Knights have hit the over six times.

UCF and its opponents have combined to score an average of 137.3 combined points in its last 10 games, 4.3 more than the 133 over/under in this matchup.

Over the past 10 games, the Knights are averaging 2.3 fewer points per game than their season average of 71.5 PPG.

Houston vs. UCF Betting Trends

Houston is 14-14-1 against the spread this season.

In games it has played as at least 8.5-point favorites this season, Houston is 12-8 against the spread.

The teams have hit the over in 13 of Houston's 28 games with a set total.

The Cougars record 74.4 points per game, 7.8 more points than the 66.6 the Knights give up.

When Houston puts up more than 66.6 points, it is 14-9-1 against the spread and 23-1 overall.

So far this year, UCF has compiled a 15-12-1 record against the spread.

UCF has a 3-1 record against the spread this season when an underdog by 8.5 points or more.

UCF's games have gone over the point total 14 out of 28 times (50%).

The Knights put up 14.3 more points per game (71.5) than the Cougars give up (57.2).

UCF is 14-9-1 against the spread and 15-9 overall when it scores more than 57.2 points.

Houston vs. UCF Over/Under Trends

A total of 13 of Houston's games this season have gone over Wednesday's total of 133 points.

In UCF's 28 games this season, 16 finished with more combined points than Wednesday's total of 133.

The point total for this game of 133 is 12.9 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Houston (74.4) and UCF (71.5).

These two teams give up a combined 123.8 points per game, 9.2 less than this contest's over/under.

This season the average over/under for Houston's games is 131.6 points, 1.4 lower than the over/under of 133 points set for this contest.

UCF's games have an average over/under of 138.1 points this season, 5.1 more points than the over/under for this matchup.

Houston Player Prop Info

Jamal Shead: 13.1 PTS, 6.1 AST, 2.3 STL, 42.5 FG%, 32.7 3PT% (34-for-104)

13.1 PTS, 6.1 AST, 2.3 STL, 42.5 FG%, 32.7 3PT% (34-for-104) J'wan Roberts: 9.9 PTS, 1.2 STL, 58.3 FG%

9.9 PTS, 1.2 STL, 58.3 FG% LJ Cryer: 15.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.8 FG%, 38.8 3PT% (88-for-227)

15.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.8 FG%, 38.8 3PT% (88-for-227) Emanuel Sharp: 12.7 PTS, 1.6 STL, 37.6 FG%, 35.9 3PT% (61-for-170)

12.7 PTS, 1.6 STL, 37.6 FG%, 35.9 3PT% (61-for-170) Ja'Vier Francis: 5.8 PTS, 1.5 BLK, 62.7 FG%

UCF Player Prop Info

Darius Johnson: 14.1 PTS, 2.3 STL, 39.1 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (53-for-150)

14.1 PTS, 2.3 STL, 39.1 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (53-for-150) Jaylin Sellers: 16.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 41.9 FG%, 30.7 3PT% (47-for-153)

16.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 41.9 FG%, 30.7 3PT% (47-for-153) Shemarri Allen: 7.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 40.8 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (9-for-39)

7.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 40.8 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (9-for-39) Ibrahima Diallo: 6 PTS, 1.8 BLK, 54.2 FG%

6 PTS, 1.8 BLK, 54.2 FG% Marchelus Avery: 8 PTS, 39 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (31-for-95)

