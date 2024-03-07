Skip to main content

Illinois State vs. Evansville - MVC Tournament - Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends

In this story:

Betting
Image placeholder title

The No. 7 seed Illinois State Redbirds (15-16, 9-11 MVC) square off against the No. 10 seed Evansville Purple Aces (15-16, 6-14 MVC) as 3.5-point favorites in the MVC Tournament Thursday at Enterprise Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. Both teams will look to take one step closer to earning an automatic place in the NCAA Tournament bracket.

Have a prediction for Illinois State vs. Evansville? Place your bet with FanDuel.

Illinois State vs. Evansville Betting Odds

Illinois State vs Evansville Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Illinois State

-3.5

135 points

Illinois State vs. Evansville Last 10 Games

  • Illinois State has gone 5-5 over its past 10 games, with a 6-4 record against the spread during that span.
  • The Redbirds' last 10 outings saw six go over the total.
  • Illinois State's average total over the last 10 games is 0.1 points more than the 135 over/under listed for this matchup.
  • During the past 10 games, the Redbirds are scoring 1.3 points more per game compared to their season average.
  • Evansville has gone 3-7 in its past 10 contests, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.
  • The Purple Aces have gone over the total in four of their last 10 games.
  • Evansville and its opponents have combined to score an average of 145 combined points in its last 10 games, 10 more than the 135 over/under in this matchup.
  • Over the past 10 games, the Purple Aces are averaging 2.2 fewer points per game than their season average of 72.4 PPG.

Make your bet on Illinois State vs. Evansville with DraftKings!

  • Illinois State's ATS record is 14-16-0 this season.
  • Illinois State is 3-6 against the spread when favored by 3.5 points or more this season.
  • Illinois State's games have gone over the point total in 14 out of 30 opportunities (46.7%).
  • The Redbirds put up 7.2 fewer points per game (66.9) than the Purple Aces allow (74.1).
  • Illinois State is 7-1 against the spread and 9-0 overall when scoring more than 74.1 points.
  • Evansville is 17-13-0 ATS this year.
  • In games this year in which it was an underdog by 3.5 points or more, Evansville has an 8-10 record against the spread.
  • In Evansville's 30 games with a set total, 12 have hit the over (40%).
  • The Purple Aces put up an average of 72.4 points per game, just 4.5 more points than the 67.9 the Redbirds give up.
  • Evansville is 13-5 against the spread and 13-6 overall when it scores more than 67.9 points.
  • Illinois State and its opponents have combined to go over Thursday's total of 135 points 15 times this season.
  • A total of 21 of Evansville's games have ended with a combined score over 135 points this season.
  • Illinois State averages 66.9 points per game compared to Evansville's 72.4, totaling 4.3 points over this game's over/under of 135.
  • This matchup's point total is seven less than the 142 points these two teams combine to give up per game.
  • On average, the over/under in Illinois State's games is 0.1 fewer points than the over/under of 135 in this contest.
  • The over/under for this matchup is 11.4 points lower than the average over/under in Evansville's games this season (146.4 points).

Illinois State Player Prop Info

  • Myles Foster: 12.2 PTS, 8.1 REB, 52.1 FG%
  • Dalton Banks: 8.6 PTS, 37.9 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (32-for-104)
  • Kendall Lewis: 8.7 PTS, 52 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (9-for-33)
  • Johnny Kinziger: 8.6 PTS, 46.6 FG%, 39.4 3PT% (37-for-94)
  • Malachi Poindexter: 8.5 PTS, 39.4 FG%, 33.6 3PT% (44-for-131)

Evansville Player Prop Info

  • Yacine Toumi: 10.8 PTS, 54.4 FG%, 24 3PT% (6-for-25)
  • Kenny Strawbridge: 10 PTS, 1.7 STL, 41.8 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (25-for-80)
  • Ben Humrichous: 15.2 PTS, 51.1 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (49-for-112)
  • Tanner Cuff: 7.5 PTS, 49.2 FG%, 28.9 3PT% (13-for-45)
  • Joshua Hughes: 7 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 48.5 FG%, 40.3 3PT% (25-for-62)

Find the latest odds on Illinois State vs. Evansville & place your bet with BetMGM.

What's Trending

Jayden Thomas - Notre Dame 1

Projected Spread for Notre Dame-Georgia Revealed After Irish Advance to Sugar Bowl

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

Week 16 NFL Best Bets: Early Christmas Present for Michael Penix Jr.

exas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) drops back to pass against the Georgia Bulldogs during the first half in the 2024 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

College Football Playoff Betting Odds: Texas, Georgia National Championship Co-Favorites

bet365 promo code

Bet365 Bonus Code ATHLON365: $150 Ravens-Chargers Bonus, $1K Safety Net

FanDuel nfl promo

FanDuel Promo Code: Get $150 Bonus Before Ravens-Chargers Kickoff

Follow Athlon Sports on YouTube
Need more sports to feed your inner fan? Visit Athlon Sports on YouTube  and subscribe today!
Follow Athlon Sports on YouTube
Need more sports to feed your inner fan? Visit Athlon Sports on YouTube and subscribe today!
Jayden Thomas - Notre Dame 1
Betting

Projected Spread for Notre Dame-Georgia Revealed After Irish Advance to Sugar Bowl

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr.
NFL

Week 16 NFL Best Bets: Early Christmas Present for Michael Penix Jr.

exas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) drops back to pass against the Georgia Bulldogs during the first half in the 2024 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
College Football

College Football Playoff Betting Odds: Texas, Georgia National Championship Co-Favorites

bet365 promo code
Betting

Bet365 Bonus Code ATHLON365: $150 Ravens-Chargers Bonus, $1K Safety Net

FanDuel nfl promo
Betting

FanDuel Promo Code: Get $150 Bonus Before Ravens-Chargers Kickoff

draftkings promo code
Betting

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet MNF with $150 Ravens-Chargers Bonus

Follow Athlon Sports on Google News
Stay updated with the most interesting sports stories, analysis, and breaking news for the NFL, NBA, college football, college basketball, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News to never miss a story.