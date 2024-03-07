The No. 7 seed Illinois State Redbirds (15-16, 9-11 MVC) square off against the No. 10 seed Evansville Purple Aces (15-16, 6-14 MVC) as 3.5-point favorites in the MVC Tournament Thursday at Enterprise Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. Both teams will look to take one step closer to earning an automatic place in the NCAA Tournament bracket.

Illinois State vs. Evansville Betting Odds

Favorite Spread Total Illinois State -3.5 135 points

Illinois State vs. Evansville Last 10 Games

Illinois State has gone 5-5 over its past 10 games, with a 6-4 record against the spread during that span.

The Redbirds' last 10 outings saw six go over the total.

Illinois State's average total over the last 10 games is 0.1 points more than the 135 over/under listed for this matchup.

During the past 10 games, the Redbirds are scoring 1.3 points more per game compared to their season average.

Evansville has gone 3-7 in its past 10 contests, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.

The Purple Aces have gone over the total in four of their last 10 games.

Evansville and its opponents have combined to score an average of 145 combined points in its last 10 games, 10 more than the 135 over/under in this matchup.

Over the past 10 games, the Purple Aces are averaging 2.2 fewer points per game than their season average of 72.4 PPG.

Illinois State vs. Evansville Betting Trends

Illinois State's ATS record is 14-16-0 this season.

Illinois State is 3-6 against the spread when favored by 3.5 points or more this season.

Illinois State's games have gone over the point total in 14 out of 30 opportunities (46.7%).

The Redbirds put up 7.2 fewer points per game (66.9) than the Purple Aces allow (74.1).

Illinois State is 7-1 against the spread and 9-0 overall when scoring more than 74.1 points.

Evansville is 17-13-0 ATS this year.

In games this year in which it was an underdog by 3.5 points or more, Evansville has an 8-10 record against the spread.

In Evansville's 30 games with a set total, 12 have hit the over (40%).

The Purple Aces put up an average of 72.4 points per game, just 4.5 more points than the 67.9 the Redbirds give up.

Evansville is 13-5 against the spread and 13-6 overall when it scores more than 67.9 points.

Illinois State vs. Evansville Over/Under Trends

Illinois State and its opponents have combined to go over Thursday's total of 135 points 15 times this season.

A total of 21 of Evansville's games have ended with a combined score over 135 points this season.

Illinois State averages 66.9 points per game compared to Evansville's 72.4, totaling 4.3 points over this game's over/under of 135.

This matchup's point total is seven less than the 142 points these two teams combine to give up per game.

On average, the over/under in Illinois State's games is 0.1 fewer points than the over/under of 135 in this contest.

The over/under for this matchup is 11.4 points lower than the average over/under in Evansville's games this season (146.4 points).

Illinois State Player Prop Info

Myles Foster: 12.2 PTS, 8.1 REB, 52.1 FG%

12.2 PTS, 8.1 REB, 52.1 FG% Dalton Banks: 8.6 PTS, 37.9 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (32-for-104)

8.6 PTS, 37.9 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (32-for-104) Kendall Lewis: 8.7 PTS, 52 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (9-for-33)

8.7 PTS, 52 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (9-for-33) Johnny Kinziger: 8.6 PTS, 46.6 FG%, 39.4 3PT% (37-for-94)

8.6 PTS, 46.6 FG%, 39.4 3PT% (37-for-94) Malachi Poindexter: 8.5 PTS, 39.4 FG%, 33.6 3PT% (44-for-131)

Evansville Player Prop Info

Yacine Toumi: 10.8 PTS, 54.4 FG%, 24 3PT% (6-for-25)

10.8 PTS, 54.4 FG%, 24 3PT% (6-for-25) Kenny Strawbridge: 10 PTS, 1.7 STL, 41.8 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (25-for-80)

10 PTS, 1.7 STL, 41.8 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (25-for-80) Ben Humrichous: 15.2 PTS, 51.1 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (49-for-112)

15.2 PTS, 51.1 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (49-for-112) Tanner Cuff: 7.5 PTS, 49.2 FG%, 28.9 3PT% (13-for-45)

7.5 PTS, 49.2 FG%, 28.9 3PT% (13-for-45) Joshua Hughes: 7 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 48.5 FG%, 40.3 3PT% (25-for-62)

