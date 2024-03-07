Skip to main content

Iona vs. Manhattan - College Basketball - Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends

In this story:

Betting
Image placeholder title

The Manhattan Jaspers (6-21, 3-15 MAAC) host the Iona Gaels (14-15, 9-9 MAAC) after losing nine straight home games. The Gaels are favored by 9 points in the matchup, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, March 7, 2024. The point total is set at 144.5 in the matchup.

Have a prediction for Iona vs. Manhattan? Place your bet with FanDuel.

Iona vs. Manhattan Betting Odds

Iona vs Manhattan Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Iona

-9

144.5 points

Iona vs. Manhattan Last 10 Games

  • Iona has gone 5-5 over its past 10 games, with a 3-7 record against the spread in that span.
  • The final score of the last 10 Gaels games has exceeded the set total three times.
  • Iona's average total over the last 10 games is 0.7 points fewer than the 144.5 total listed for this matchup.
  • During their last 10 games, the Gaels have a points-per-game average 0.4 points above their season-long scoring average.
  • Manhattan has a 5-4-1 record against the spread while finishing 2-8 overall in its past 10 games.
  • Five of the Jaspers' past 10 games have gone over the total.
  • Manhattan's average total over the last 10 games is 2.9 points fewer than the 144.5 over/under given for this matchup.
  • Over their past 10 games, the Jaspers' per-game scoring average is 66.6, 0.6 points higher than their season-long per-game average.

Make your bet on Iona vs. Manhattan with DraftKings!

  • Iona has a 13-16-0 record against the spread this season.
  • Iona has a 1-4 record against the spread in games it was favored by 9 points or more this season.
  • The teams have hit the over in 12 of Iona's 26 games with a set total.
  • The 72.5 points per game the Gaels put up are the same as the Jaspers allow.
  • Iona has a 5-3 record against the spread and a 7-1 record overall when scoring more than 77.1 points.
  • So far this season, Manhattan has compiled an 11-14-1 record against the spread.
  • In games this year in which it was an underdog by 9 points or more, Manhattan has a 7-5 record against the spread.
  • A total of 14 of Manhattan's 26 games with a set total have hit the over (53.8%).
  • The Jaspers' 66 points per game are 5.5 fewer points than the 71.5 the Gaels allow to opponents.
  • Manhattan has put together a 4-0 ATS record and a 3-2 overall record in games it scores more than 71.5 points.
  • Iona and its opponents have combined to go over Thursday's total of 144.5 points 15 times this season.
  • In Manhattan's 26 games this season, 16 finished with more combined points than Thursday's total of 144.5.
  • Together, these two teams combine for 138.5 points per game, 6.0 fewer than the over/under of 144.5 for this contest.
  • This game's point total is 4.1 less than the 148.6 points these two teams combine to allow per game.
  • This season the average over/under for Iona's games is 144 points, 0.5 fewer than the over/under of 144.5 set for this contest.
  • Manhattan's games have an average over/under of 143.1 points this season, 1.4 points lower than the over/under for this matchup.

Iona Player Prop Info

  • Greg Gordon: 15.9 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.4 STL, 54.6 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (14-for-43)
  • Joel Brown: 7.3 PTS, 2.1 STL, 47.9 FG%, 40 3PT% (12-for-30)
  • Jeremiah Quigley: 10.2 PTS, 40.2 FG%, 25.6 3PT% (10-for-39)
  • Idan Tretout: 13.9 PTS, 1.7 STL, 38.7 FG%, 36 3PT% (49-for-136)
  • Wheza Panzo: 10 PTS, 1.2 STL, 38.6 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (83-for-218)

Manhattan Player Prop Info

  • Seydou Traore: 11.8 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.3 STL, 1.2 BLK, 42.1 FG%, 27.1 3PT% (23-for-85)
  • Jaden Winston: 9 PTS, 2.2 STL, 39 FG%, 26.2 3PT% (22-for-84)
  • Daniel Rouzan: 11.6 PTS, 52.3 FG%
  • Shaquil Bender: 13.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 38 FG%, 33.9 3PT% (41-for-121)
  • Perry Cowan: 5.5 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (37-for-118)

Find the latest odds on Iona vs. Manhattan & place your bet with BetMGM.

What's Trending

Jayden Thomas - Notre Dame 1

Projected Spread for Notre Dame-Georgia Revealed After Irish Advance to Sugar Bowl

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

Week 16 NFL Best Bets: Early Christmas Present for Michael Penix Jr.

exas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) drops back to pass against the Georgia Bulldogs during the first half in the 2024 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

College Football Playoff Betting Odds: Texas, Georgia National Championship Co-Favorites

bet365 promo code

Bet365 Bonus Code ATHLON365: $150 Ravens-Chargers Bonus, $1K Safety Net

FanDuel nfl promo

FanDuel Promo Code: Get $150 Bonus Before Ravens-Chargers Kickoff

Follow Athlon Sports on YouTube
Need more sports to feed your inner fan? Visit Athlon Sports on YouTube  and subscribe today!
Follow Athlon Sports on YouTube
Need more sports to feed your inner fan? Visit Athlon Sports on YouTube and subscribe today!
Jayden Thomas - Notre Dame 1
Betting

Projected Spread for Notre Dame-Georgia Revealed After Irish Advance to Sugar Bowl

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr.
NFL

Week 16 NFL Best Bets: Early Christmas Present for Michael Penix Jr.

exas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) drops back to pass against the Georgia Bulldogs during the first half in the 2024 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
College Football

College Football Playoff Betting Odds: Texas, Georgia National Championship Co-Favorites

bet365 promo code
Betting

Bet365 Bonus Code ATHLON365: $150 Ravens-Chargers Bonus, $1K Safety Net

FanDuel nfl promo
Betting

FanDuel Promo Code: Get $150 Bonus Before Ravens-Chargers Kickoff

draftkings promo code
Betting

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet MNF with $150 Ravens-Chargers Bonus

Follow Athlon Sports on Google News
Stay updated with the most interesting sports stories, analysis, and breaking news for the NFL, NBA, college football, college basketball, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News to never miss a story.