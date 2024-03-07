Iona vs. Manhattan - College Basketball - Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends
The Manhattan Jaspers (6-21, 3-15 MAAC) host the Iona Gaels (14-15, 9-9 MAAC) after losing nine straight home games. The Gaels are favored by 9 points in the matchup, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, March 7, 2024. The point total is set at 144.5 in the matchup.
Iona vs. Manhattan Betting Odds
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Iona
144.5 points
Iona vs. Manhattan Last 10 Games
- Iona has gone 5-5 over its past 10 games, with a 3-7 record against the spread in that span.
- The final score of the last 10 Gaels games has exceeded the set total three times.
- Iona's average total over the last 10 games is 0.7 points fewer than the 144.5 total listed for this matchup.
- During their last 10 games, the Gaels have a points-per-game average 0.4 points above their season-long scoring average.
- Manhattan has a 5-4-1 record against the spread while finishing 2-8 overall in its past 10 games.
- Five of the Jaspers' past 10 games have gone over the total.
- Manhattan's average total over the last 10 games is 2.9 points fewer than the 144.5 over/under given for this matchup.
- Over their past 10 games, the Jaspers' per-game scoring average is 66.6, 0.6 points higher than their season-long per-game average.
Iona vs. Manhattan Betting Trends
- Iona has a 13-16-0 record against the spread this season.
- Iona has a 1-4 record against the spread in games it was favored by 9 points or more this season.
- The teams have hit the over in 12 of Iona's 26 games with a set total.
- The 72.5 points per game the Gaels put up are the same as the Jaspers allow.
- Iona has a 5-3 record against the spread and a 7-1 record overall when scoring more than 77.1 points.
- So far this season, Manhattan has compiled an 11-14-1 record against the spread.
- In games this year in which it was an underdog by 9 points or more, Manhattan has a 7-5 record against the spread.
- A total of 14 of Manhattan's 26 games with a set total have hit the over (53.8%).
- The Jaspers' 66 points per game are 5.5 fewer points than the 71.5 the Gaels allow to opponents.
- Manhattan has put together a 4-0 ATS record and a 3-2 overall record in games it scores more than 71.5 points.
Iona vs. Manhattan Over/Under Trends
- Iona and its opponents have combined to go over Thursday's total of 144.5 points 15 times this season.
- In Manhattan's 26 games this season, 16 finished with more combined points than Thursday's total of 144.5.
- Together, these two teams combine for 138.5 points per game, 6.0 fewer than the over/under of 144.5 for this contest.
- This game's point total is 4.1 less than the 148.6 points these two teams combine to allow per game.
- This season the average over/under for Iona's games is 144 points, 0.5 fewer than the over/under of 144.5 set for this contest.
- Manhattan's games have an average over/under of 143.1 points this season, 1.4 points lower than the over/under for this matchup.
Iona Player Prop Info
- Greg Gordon: 15.9 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.4 STL, 54.6 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (14-for-43)
- Joel Brown: 7.3 PTS, 2.1 STL, 47.9 FG%, 40 3PT% (12-for-30)
- Jeremiah Quigley: 10.2 PTS, 40.2 FG%, 25.6 3PT% (10-for-39)
- Idan Tretout: 13.9 PTS, 1.7 STL, 38.7 FG%, 36 3PT% (49-for-136)
- Wheza Panzo: 10 PTS, 1.2 STL, 38.6 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (83-for-218)
Manhattan Player Prop Info
- Seydou Traore: 11.8 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.3 STL, 1.2 BLK, 42.1 FG%, 27.1 3PT% (23-for-85)
- Jaden Winston: 9 PTS, 2.2 STL, 39 FG%, 26.2 3PT% (22-for-84)
- Daniel Rouzan: 11.6 PTS, 52.3 FG%
- Shaquil Bender: 13.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 38 FG%, 33.9 3PT% (41-for-121)
- Perry Cowan: 5.5 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (37-for-118)
