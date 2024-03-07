The Manhattan Jaspers (6-21, 3-15 MAAC) host the Iona Gaels (14-15, 9-9 MAAC) after losing nine straight home games. The Gaels are favored by 9 points in the matchup, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, March 7, 2024. The point total is set at 144.5 in the matchup.

Iona vs. Manhattan Betting Odds

Favorite Spread Total Iona -9 144.5 points

Iona vs. Manhattan Last 10 Games

Iona has gone 5-5 over its past 10 games, with a 3-7 record against the spread in that span.

The final score of the last 10 Gaels games has exceeded the set total three times.

Iona's average total over the last 10 games is 0.7 points fewer than the 144.5 total listed for this matchup.

During their last 10 games, the Gaels have a points-per-game average 0.4 points above their season-long scoring average.

Manhattan has a 5-4-1 record against the spread while finishing 2-8 overall in its past 10 games.

Five of the Jaspers' past 10 games have gone over the total.

Manhattan's average total over the last 10 games is 2.9 points fewer than the 144.5 over/under given for this matchup.

Over their past 10 games, the Jaspers' per-game scoring average is 66.6, 0.6 points higher than their season-long per-game average.

Iona vs. Manhattan Betting Trends

Iona has a 13-16-0 record against the spread this season.

Iona has a 1-4 record against the spread in games it was favored by 9 points or more this season.

The teams have hit the over in 12 of Iona's 26 games with a set total.

The 72.5 points per game the Gaels put up are the same as the Jaspers allow.

Iona has a 5-3 record against the spread and a 7-1 record overall when scoring more than 77.1 points.

So far this season, Manhattan has compiled an 11-14-1 record against the spread.

In games this year in which it was an underdog by 9 points or more, Manhattan has a 7-5 record against the spread.

A total of 14 of Manhattan's 26 games with a set total have hit the over (53.8%).

The Jaspers' 66 points per game are 5.5 fewer points than the 71.5 the Gaels allow to opponents.

Manhattan has put together a 4-0 ATS record and a 3-2 overall record in games it scores more than 71.5 points.

Iona vs. Manhattan Over/Under Trends

Iona and its opponents have combined to go over Thursday's total of 144.5 points 15 times this season.

In Manhattan's 26 games this season, 16 finished with more combined points than Thursday's total of 144.5.

Together, these two teams combine for 138.5 points per game, 6.0 fewer than the over/under of 144.5 for this contest.

This game's point total is 4.1 less than the 148.6 points these two teams combine to allow per game.

This season the average over/under for Iona's games is 144 points, 0.5 fewer than the over/under of 144.5 set for this contest.

Manhattan's games have an average over/under of 143.1 points this season, 1.4 points lower than the over/under for this matchup.

Iona Player Prop Info

Greg Gordon: 15.9 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.4 STL, 54.6 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (14-for-43)

15.9 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.4 STL, 54.6 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (14-for-43) Joel Brown: 7.3 PTS, 2.1 STL, 47.9 FG%, 40 3PT% (12-for-30)

7.3 PTS, 2.1 STL, 47.9 FG%, 40 3PT% (12-for-30) Jeremiah Quigley: 10.2 PTS, 40.2 FG%, 25.6 3PT% (10-for-39)

10.2 PTS, 40.2 FG%, 25.6 3PT% (10-for-39) Idan Tretout: 13.9 PTS, 1.7 STL, 38.7 FG%, 36 3PT% (49-for-136)

13.9 PTS, 1.7 STL, 38.7 FG%, 36 3PT% (49-for-136) Wheza Panzo: 10 PTS, 1.2 STL, 38.6 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (83-for-218)

Manhattan Player Prop Info

Seydou Traore: 11.8 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.3 STL, 1.2 BLK, 42.1 FG%, 27.1 3PT% (23-for-85)

11.8 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.3 STL, 1.2 BLK, 42.1 FG%, 27.1 3PT% (23-for-85) Jaden Winston: 9 PTS, 2.2 STL, 39 FG%, 26.2 3PT% (22-for-84)

9 PTS, 2.2 STL, 39 FG%, 26.2 3PT% (22-for-84) Daniel Rouzan: 11.6 PTS, 52.3 FG%

11.6 PTS, 52.3 FG% Shaquil Bender: 13.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 38 FG%, 33.9 3PT% (41-for-121)

13.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 38 FG%, 33.9 3PT% (41-for-121) Perry Cowan: 5.5 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (37-for-118)

