The No. 6 Iowa State Cyclones (23-6, 12-4 Big 12) are favored (by 7.5 points) to build on a 13-game home win streak when they host the No. 20 BYU Cougars (21-8, 9-7 Big 12) on Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET. The matchup's over/under is 144.5.

Have a prediction for Iowa State vs. BYU? Place your bet with FanDuel.

Iowa State vs. BYU Betting Odds

Favorite Spread Total Iowa State -7.5 144.5 points

Iowa State vs. BYU Last 10 Games

Iowa State has an 8-2 record against the spread while finishing 8-2 overall over its past 10 contests.

The final score of the last 10 Cyclones games has gone over the set total three times.

Iowa State and its opponents have combined to score an average of 138.3 points over its last 10 games, 6.2 less than the 144.5 over/under in this matchup.

Over the past 10 games, the Cyclones are scoring 7.4 points less per game compared to their season average.

BYU has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall over its past 10 games.

Six of the Cougars' past 10 outings have hit the over.

BYU has averaged a total of 150.5 combined points in its last 10 games, 6.0 greater than this matchup's total of 144.5.

During their past 10 games, the Cougars are scoring 3.1 fewer points per game than their season-long scoring average, 82.7 PPG.

Make your bet on Iowa State vs. BYU with DraftKings!

Iowa State vs. BYU Betting Trends

Iowa State is 21-8-0 against the spread this season.

In games it has played as at least 7.5-point favorites this season, Iowa State is 14-3 against the spread.

Iowa State has gone over in 15 of its 29 games with a set total (51.7%).

The 76.6 points per game the Cyclones score are 7.2 more points than the Cougars give up (69.4).

Iowa State has a 14-4 record against the spread and a 17-1 record overall when putting up more than 69.4 points.

BYU has a 17-11-1 record against the spread this year.

When it has played as at least a 7.5-point underdog this season, BYU is 1-0 against the spread.

A total of 14 of BYU's 29 games with a set total have hit the over (48.3%).

The Cougars average 20.8 more points per game (82.7) than the Cyclones give up (61.9).

BYU has put together a 17-10-1 ATS record and a 21-7 overall record in games it scores more than 61.9 points.

Iowa State vs. BYU Over/Under Trends

This season, 11 of Iowa State's 29 games have gone over Wednesday's total of 144.5 points.

There have been 18 BYU games that finished with a combined score over 144.5 points this season.

Together, these two teams combine for 159.3 points per game, 14.8 more than the point total of 144.5 for this game.

These two teams surrender a combined 131.3 points per game, 13.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Iowa State has seen a 138.6 average over/under in its games this season, 5.9 less than the over/under in this contest.

The over/under for this matchup is 7.7 points lower than the average over/under in BYU's games this season (152.2 points).

Iowa State Player Prop Info

Tamin Lipsey: 12.3 PTS, 5.2 AST, 2.8 STL, 41.5 FG%, 35.6 3PT% (31-for-87)

12.3 PTS, 5.2 AST, 2.8 STL, 41.5 FG%, 35.6 3PT% (31-for-87) Keshon Gilbert: 13.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 45.1 FG%, 33.7 3PT% (30-for-89)

13.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 45.1 FG%, 33.7 3PT% (30-for-89) Curtis Jones: 10.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 39.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (52-for-156)

10.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 39.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (52-for-156) Milan Momcilovic: 11.5 PTS, 43.3 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (49-for-133)

11.5 PTS, 43.3 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (49-for-133) Robert Jones: 8.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 61.5 FG%

BYU Player Prop Info

Spencer Johnson: 10.4 PTS, 41.5 FG%, 29.9 3PT% (38-for-127)

10.4 PTS, 41.5 FG%, 29.9 3PT% (38-for-127) Dallin Hall: 9.3 PTS, 5.1 AST, 44.2 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (46-for-125)

9.3 PTS, 5.1 AST, 44.2 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (46-for-125) Jaxson Robinson: 13.9 PTS, 42.3 FG%, 35.4 3PT% (68-for-192)

13.9 PTS, 42.3 FG%, 35.4 3PT% (68-for-192) Noah Waterman: 10.1 PTS, 45.6 FG%, 37.4 3PT% (52-for-139)

10.1 PTS, 45.6 FG%, 37.4 3PT% (52-for-139) Richie Saunders: 9.3 PTS, 52.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (26-for-78)

Find the latest odds on Iowa State vs. BYU & place your bet with BetMGM.