Iowa State vs. BYU - College Basketball - Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends
The No. 6 Iowa State Cyclones (23-6, 12-4 Big 12) are favored (by 7.5 points) to build on a 13-game home win streak when they host the No. 20 BYU Cougars (21-8, 9-7 Big 12) on Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET. The matchup's over/under is 144.5.
Iowa State vs. BYU Betting Odds
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Iowa State
144.5 points
Iowa State vs. BYU Last 10 Games
- Iowa State has an 8-2 record against the spread while finishing 8-2 overall over its past 10 contests.
- The final score of the last 10 Cyclones games has gone over the set total three times.
- Iowa State and its opponents have combined to score an average of 138.3 points over its last 10 games, 6.2 less than the 144.5 over/under in this matchup.
- Over the past 10 games, the Cyclones are scoring 7.4 points less per game compared to their season average.
- BYU has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall over its past 10 games.
- Six of the Cougars' past 10 outings have hit the over.
- BYU has averaged a total of 150.5 combined points in its last 10 games, 6.0 greater than this matchup's total of 144.5.
- During their past 10 games, the Cougars are scoring 3.1 fewer points per game than their season-long scoring average, 82.7 PPG.
Iowa State vs. BYU Betting Trends
- Iowa State is 21-8-0 against the spread this season.
- In games it has played as at least 7.5-point favorites this season, Iowa State is 14-3 against the spread.
- Iowa State has gone over in 15 of its 29 games with a set total (51.7%).
- The 76.6 points per game the Cyclones score are 7.2 more points than the Cougars give up (69.4).
- Iowa State has a 14-4 record against the spread and a 17-1 record overall when putting up more than 69.4 points.
- BYU has a 17-11-1 record against the spread this year.
- When it has played as at least a 7.5-point underdog this season, BYU is 1-0 against the spread.
- A total of 14 of BYU's 29 games with a set total have hit the over (48.3%).
- The Cougars average 20.8 more points per game (82.7) than the Cyclones give up (61.9).
- BYU has put together a 17-10-1 ATS record and a 21-7 overall record in games it scores more than 61.9 points.
Iowa State vs. BYU Over/Under Trends
- This season, 11 of Iowa State's 29 games have gone over Wednesday's total of 144.5 points.
- There have been 18 BYU games that finished with a combined score over 144.5 points this season.
- Together, these two teams combine for 159.3 points per game, 14.8 more than the point total of 144.5 for this game.
- These two teams surrender a combined 131.3 points per game, 13.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Iowa State has seen a 138.6 average over/under in its games this season, 5.9 less than the over/under in this contest.
- The over/under for this matchup is 7.7 points lower than the average over/under in BYU's games this season (152.2 points).
Iowa State Player Prop Info
- Tamin Lipsey: 12.3 PTS, 5.2 AST, 2.8 STL, 41.5 FG%, 35.6 3PT% (31-for-87)
- Keshon Gilbert: 13.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 45.1 FG%, 33.7 3PT% (30-for-89)
- Curtis Jones: 10.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 39.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (52-for-156)
- Milan Momcilovic: 11.5 PTS, 43.3 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (49-for-133)
- Robert Jones: 8.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 61.5 FG%
BYU Player Prop Info
- Spencer Johnson: 10.4 PTS, 41.5 FG%, 29.9 3PT% (38-for-127)
- Dallin Hall: 9.3 PTS, 5.1 AST, 44.2 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (46-for-125)
- Jaxson Robinson: 13.9 PTS, 42.3 FG%, 35.4 3PT% (68-for-192)
- Noah Waterman: 10.1 PTS, 45.6 FG%, 37.4 3PT% (52-for-139)
- Richie Saunders: 9.3 PTS, 52.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (26-for-78)
