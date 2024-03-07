The Jackson State Tigers (13-16, 9-7 SWAC) host the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (13-16, 8-8 SWAC) in a matchup of SWAC teams at Williams Assembly Center, tipping off at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday, March 7, 2024. The Golden Lions are 8-point underdogs in the game. The matchup's over/under is set at 155.

Jackson State vs. UAPB Betting Odds

Favorite Spread Total Jackson State -8 155 points

Jackson State vs. UAPB Last 10 Games

Jackson State has gone 5-5 in its past 10 games, with a 3-7 record against the spread in that span.

The Tigers and their opponents have combined to hit the over in five of those 10 games.

Jackson State and its opponents have combined to score an average of 143.2 points in its last 10 games, 11.8 less than the 155 over/under in this matchup.

Across their past 10 games, the Tigers have scored 1.4 more points per contest compared to their season-long scoring average.

UAPB has a 4-6 record against the spread while going 5-5 overall in its past 10 games.

The Golden Lions have gone over the total in four of their past 10 contests.

UAPB's average total over the last 10 games is 3.1 points fewer than the 155 total listed for this matchup.

Over the past 10 games, the Golden Lions are averaging 6.5 fewer points per game than their season average of 79.4 PPG.

Jackson State vs. UAPB Betting Trends

Jackson State has a 14-15-0 record against the spread this season.

In games it has played as at least 8-point favorites this season, Jackson State is 1-2 against the spread.

Jackson State has gone over in 15 of its 25 games with a set total (60%).

The Tigers score 9.8 fewer points per game (71.0) than the Golden Lions allow (80.8).

Jackson State is 3-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall when scoring more than 80.8 points.

UAPB has an 8-16-1 record against the spread this year.

UAPB is 2-5-1 against the spread when an underdog by 8 points or more this season.

The teams have combined to hit the over in 15 of UAPB's 25 games with a set total.

The Golden Lions average just 3.7 more points per game (79.4) than the Tigers give up (75.7).

UAPB has put together a 5-6 ATS record and an 11-4 overall record in games it scores more than 75.7 points.

Jackson State vs. UAPB Over/Under Trends

Jackson State and its opponents have hit the over on this game's total (155 points) seven times this season.

This season, 12 of UAPB's games have ended with a combined score higher than 155 points.

Jackson State averages 71.0 points per game compared to UAPB's 79.4, totaling 4.6 points less than the game's point total of 155.

This game's total is 1.5 lower than the 156.5 points these two teams combine to allow per game.

On average, the over/under in Jackson State's games is 8.3 fewer points than the over/under of 155 in this contest.

The over/under for this game is 5.2 points lower than the average over/under in UAPB's games this season (160.2 points).

Jackson State Player Prop Info

Ken Evans: 18.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.0 FG%, 39.3 3PT% (53-for-135)

18.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.0 FG%, 39.3 3PT% (53-for-135) Jordan O'Neal: 12.7 PTS, 1.5 BLK, 60.8 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (7-for-15)

12.7 PTS, 1.5 BLK, 60.8 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (7-for-15) Zeke Cook: 6.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 38.7 FG%, 15.8 3PT% (3-for-19)

6.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 38.7 FG%, 15.8 3PT% (3-for-19) Chase Adams: 9.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 40.4 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (21-for-65)

9.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 40.4 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (21-for-65) Coltie Young: 8.2 PTS, 32.0 FG%, 28.7 3PT% (49-for-171)

UAPB Player Prop Info

Kylen Milton: 16.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 50.8 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (32-for-88)

16.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 50.8 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (32-for-88) Rashad Williams: 17.6 PTS, 40.1 FG%, 40.3 3PT% (95-for-236)

17.6 PTS, 40.1 FG%, 40.3 3PT% (95-for-236) Joe French: 14.7 PTS, 37.5 FG%, 39.6 3PT% (99-for-250)

14.7 PTS, 37.5 FG%, 39.6 3PT% (99-for-250) Ismael Plet: 7.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 59.9 FG%

7.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 59.9 FG% Lonnell Martin Jr.: 10.4 PTS, 38.4 FG%, 33.6 3PT% (43-for-128)

