Jaguars vs. Chiefs player props & pick against the spread for Saturday

The first game of the NFL Divisional Round kicks off at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Arrowhead Stadium when the Kansas City Chiefs host the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Chiefs earned the #1 seed in the AFC, so they were able to rest with a bye last weekend. Meanwhile, the Jags narrowly edged out the Los Angeles Chargers with a 31-30 historic comeback win. As most fans would expect, Kansas City is a significant favorite at home tomorrow.

There are also some marquee names in Saturday's matchup, so our experts have checked out the Jaguars vs. Chiefs player props and made their favorite selection.

JAGUARS VS. CHIEFS PLAYER PROPS PICK: Evan Engram anytime TD scorer (+230 at DraftKings Sportsbook)

Jaguars vs. Chiefs player props and odds featuring Evan Engram

Two of the first players many would gravitate towards when checking out the Jaguars vs. Chiefs player props would be QBs Patrick Mahomes and Trevor Lawrence. And when it comes to tight ends specifically, Kansas City’s Travis Kelce gets most of the attention. However, our experts have found some great value in the Jaguars vs. Chiefs player props market with Evan Engram.

Jacksonville’s tight end has become Lawrence’s favorite target as of late, and both Engram and the team have benefitted from that. Due to contract incentives for receptions and receiving yards, Engram earned himself an extra few hundred thousand dollars late in the regular season. He also helped the Jags orchestrate the third-largest comeback in NFL playoff history last weekend.

The Jags fell behind 27-0 against the Chargers, only to storm back and win the game 31-30. Engram was a pivotal piece in that comeback, as Lawrence targeted him 11 times and linked up with him to the tune of seven receptions, 93 yards and a touchdown. Now the duo gets to face a bottom-tier Chiefs passing defense.

Kansas City may be known among casuals for Mahomes lighting up the scoreboard, but handicappers know well that they also allowed 33 passing touchdowns this season. That was the most in the NFL and four more than the next closest team. Therefore, the Jaguars vs. Chiefs player props market is giving us great value on Engram to find the endzone with +230 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jaguars vs. Chiefs pick against the spread

Given that we’re high on the duo of Lawrence and Engram, we’re also anticipating that the Jags can keep this game closer than the betting market appears to expect. With that in mind, we’re also backing Jacksonville +8.5 on Saturday.

Providing any playoff-caliber team with more than a touchdown on the point spread is rather generous, even when it’s against the Chiefs. Similarly, Kansas City hasn’t been great against the spread (ATS) in recent seasons. They often win their games, but don’t generally cover large point spreads.

The Chiefs are just 12-18 ATS since 2020 as a favorite of at least a touchdown, and #1 seeds are 4-9-1 ATS in the Divisional Round as favorites of 7+. Meanwhile, Jags head coach Doug Pederson is 6-0 ATS and 5-1 outright as a playoff underdog. Jacksonville may not pull off this upset, but we’ll still couple our Jaguars vs. Chiefs player props pick with the Jags +8.5 as two of our favorite plays on Saturday.

Jaguars vs. Chiefs key injuries ahead of Saturday's NFL Divisional Round game

With the Jaguars vs. Chiefs game scheduled as the first matchup of the NFL Divisional Round, we already have the final injury report. Kansas City fans can breathe a sigh of relief knowing that DE Frank Clark was a full participant and is expected to play, along with WR Skyy Moore.

As for the Jags, they have a handful of players as limited participants at practice, but that’s been more for load management after having been in action last weekend. For example, QB Trevor Lawrence is listed as questionable, but he’s fully expected to suit up and play.

Lawrence had an incredible second half last weekend, which we're anticipating him to roll over into Saturday to link up with Engram.

If you or a loved one has questions or needs to talk to a professional about gambling, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net for more information.