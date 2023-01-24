5 Kansas State vs. #12 Iowa State basketball predictions, picks & odds

Tuesday night’s college basketball schedule features the Kansas State vs Iowa State basketball Top 25 matchup. It sets up to be a tightly-contested Big 12 battle between two teams with conference title aspirations. Iowa State is a 5-point favorite at home with an over/under of 134 at the time of this writing. Let’s take a closer look at the Kansas State vs Iowa State basketball predictions, odds, and betting picks before Tuesday’s showdown tips off. Check out our expert’s best bet and preview for this marquee college basketball matchup.

KANSAS STATE VS IOWA STATE PREDICTION: Kansas State +5 (-110 at Caesars Sportsbook)





#5 Kansas State vs #12 Iowa State Basketball Predictions For Today’s Game

Kansas State is now ranked #5 in the latest AP college basketball poll after starting out 6-1 in the Big 12 and 17-2 overall this season. The Wildcats have surprised the college hoops world after being picked to finish last in their conference before the season started. Now, they’re considered among the top college basketball teams in the country and a possible Final Four contender.

Meanwhile, Iowa State is up to #12 in the AP poll with its own 14-4 record overall and 5-2 mark in the Big 12. The Cyclones are also playing much better than preseason rankings suggested and they’ve emerged as real threats in the conference.

As noted above, Iowa State is a 5-point favorite at home tonight with a game total of 134. Can Kansas State keep it close enough to cover the spread as the road underdog and possibly pull off the upset? Or will the Cyclones take care of business and earn another convincing conference victory? Our expert sees some value on the Wildcats as underdogs here. Let’s dive into the best bet for this Kansas State vs Iowa State basketball matchup.

#5 Kansas State vs #12 Iowa State Picks Featuring Kansas State +5

A big reason why Kansas State has started the season off so hot is because of its success on the road in conference play. The Wildcats earned impressive victories at both Texas and Baylor in early January and scored 116 and 97 points in those contests, respectively. Though they did fall by double-digits on the road at TCU recently, those two prior wins away from home should not be ignored.

Kansas State and new head coach Jerome Tang have proven they won’t back away from playing in the Big 12’s tougher road environments. That’s been exemplified by the Wildcats’ two best players in point guard Markquis Nowell and wing/forward Keyontae Johnson, who have both played well on the road thus far. Nowell had 36 points with nine assists at Texas and then 32 points with 14 assists at Baylor in those two previous road wins.

As for Johnson, he’s scored 28, 24, and 18 points in Kansas State’s three road conference games while averaging nine rebounds per contest. With the Wildcats heading on the road for this matchup vs Iowa State, it’s critical that both Nowell and Johnson play well to keep it close and possibly pull off the outright victory.

Iowa State boasts the top-ranked defensive efficiency in the Big 12 and the seventh-best defense nationally, per KenPom.com. That makes it tough right away for Kansas State here. However, the Cyclones have struggled at times with faster-paced teams. Two of their four losses so far have come against teams that like to push the tempo (Kansas and Iowa). It can be tough to switch gears for a team like Iowa State which is 307th nationally and 9th in the Big 12 in pace of play. As for Kansas State, it boasts the fastest tempo in the conference and one of the quicker paces in college basketball.

One key injury situation to monitor tonight is the status of Iowa State’s Caleb Grill. The senior guard didn’t practice on Monday and is doubtful to play on Tuesday while dealing with a back injury. His absence would be a huge loss for a Cyclones team that’s already making do without senior Aljaz Kunc. If Grill is out, ISU would be without its best three-point shooter and a key veteran defender in the backcourt. Grill’s absence will be felt on both ends of the court and could play a part in Iowa State's struggle to adjust.

Another key trend to note for this Kansas State vs Iowa State basketball matchup is some against-the-spread (ATS) trends. Kansas State is 3-1 ATS as an underdog in Big 12 play with two of those being outright wins (against the aforementioned Texas and Baylor). Though Iowa State has been impressive as a favorite this season, the Cyclones have lost two of their last three games and come in limping to this matchup.

Therefore, Kansas State +5 is the best bet from our experts’ Kansas State vs. Iowa State college basketball predictions, which you can fade or follow if you join Caesars Sportsbook.

#5 Kansas State vs #12 Iowa State College Basketball Odds Available at Caesars Sportsbook

Our experts’ best bet for the Kansas State vs Iowa State basketball matchup tonight is Kansas State +5 at -110 odds on Caesars Sportsbook. That means an $11 bet on Kansas State would profit $10 if the Wildcats lose by 4 points or fewer, or win the game outright. If Iowa State wins by 6 points or more, then your bet loses. If Kansas State loses by 5 exactly, then you just get your money back with the bet voided.

If you or a loved one has questions or needs to talk to a professional about gambling, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net for more information.