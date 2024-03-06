The No. 15 Kentucky Wildcats (21-8, 11-5 SEC) are heavily favored (-17.5) to build on a three-game win streak when they host the Vanderbilt Commodores (8-21, 3-13 SEC) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at Rupp Arena. The contest airs on SEC Network. The matchup has an over/under set at 161 points.

Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt Betting Odds

Favorite Spread Total Kentucky -17.5 161 points

Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt Last 10 Games

Kentucky is 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its past 10 games.

The Wildcats and their opponents have combined to hit the over in seven of those 10 games.

Kentucky has averaged a total of 164.2 combined points in its last 10 games, 3.2 greater than this game's over/under of 161.

During their last 10 games, the Wildcats have a points-per-game average 1.9 points above their season-long scoring average.

Vanderbilt has a 4-6 record against the spread while finishing 3-7 overall in its past 10 games.

In their past 10 games, the Commodores have gone over the total four times.

Vanderbilt's average total over the last 10 games is 18.5 points fewer than the 161 over/under given for this matchup.

Over their past 10 games, the Commodores' points per game average is 66.0, 0.6 points lower per game than their season-long scoring average.

Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt Betting Trends

Kentucky's ATS record is 16-12-1 this season.

Kentucky has a 2-3 record against the spread when favored by 17.5 points or more this season.

The teams have hit the over in 21 of Kentucky's 29 games with a set total.

The Wildcats average 14.9 more points per game (89.6) than the Commodores give up (74.7).

Kentucky is 15-9 against the spread and 19-5 overall when scoring more than 74.7 points.

Vanderbilt is 12-16-1 ATS this year.

Vanderbilt is 0-2 against the spread when an underdog by 17.5 points or more this season.

In Vanderbilt's 29 games with a set total, nine have hit the over (31%).

The Commodores' 66.6 points per game are 12.5 fewer points than the 79.1 the Wildcats give up to opponents.

Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt Over/Under Trends

Kentucky and its opponents have hit the over on this game's total (161 points) 20 times this season.

This season, three of Vanderbilt's games have ended with a combined score higher than 161 points.

The total for the game of 161 is 4.8 more than the combined points per game averages for Kentucky (89.6) and Vanderbilt (66.6).

This matchup's point total is 7.2 more points than the 153.8 these two teams combine to allow per game.

This season, the average over/under for Kentucky's games is 168.7 points, 7.7 more than the total of 161 points set for this contest.

A difference of 19.7 points separates this contest's over/under (161 points) and the average over/under in Vanderbilt's games (141.3) this season.

Kentucky Player Prop Info

Reed Sheppard: 12.4 PTS, 2.6 STL, 53.5 FG%, 51.7 3PT% (62-for-120)

12.4 PTS, 2.6 STL, 53.5 FG%, 51.7 3PT% (62-for-120) Antonio Reeves: 20 PTS, 50.9 FG%, 44.2 3PT% (73-for-165)

20 PTS, 50.9 FG%, 44.2 3PT% (73-for-165) Rob Dillingham: 14.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 47.9 FG%, 43.4 3PT% (53-for-122)

14.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 47.9 FG%, 43.4 3PT% (53-for-122) Tre Mitchell: 11.6 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.1 BLK, 48.5 FG%, 32.1 3PT% (25-for-78)

11.6 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.1 BLK, 48.5 FG%, 32.1 3PT% (25-for-78) D.J. Wagner: 10.6 PTS, 42 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (24-for-79)

Vanderbilt Player Prop Info

Ezra Manjon: 14.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (14-for-42)

14.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (14-for-42) Tyrin Lawrence: 13.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 39.4 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (25-for-95)

13.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 39.4 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (25-for-95) Ven-Allen Lubin: 11.3 PTS, 50.3 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (10-for-31)

11.3 PTS, 50.3 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (10-for-31) Evan Taylor: 8.3 PTS, 35.6 FG%, 31.7 3PT% (44-for-139)

8.3 PTS, 35.6 FG%, 31.7 3PT% (44-for-139) Jason Rivera-Torres: 6.6 PTS, 33.5 FG%, 24.4 3PT% (21-for-86)

