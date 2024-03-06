Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt - College Basketball - Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends
The No. 15 Kentucky Wildcats (21-8, 11-5 SEC) are heavily favored (-17.5) to build on a three-game win streak when they host the Vanderbilt Commodores (8-21, 3-13 SEC) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at Rupp Arena. The contest airs on SEC Network. The matchup has an over/under set at 161 points.
Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt Betting Odds
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Kentucky
161 points
Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt Last 10 Games
- Kentucky is 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its past 10 games.
- The Wildcats and their opponents have combined to hit the over in seven of those 10 games.
- Kentucky has averaged a total of 164.2 combined points in its last 10 games, 3.2 greater than this game's over/under of 161.
- During their last 10 games, the Wildcats have a points-per-game average 1.9 points above their season-long scoring average.
- Vanderbilt has a 4-6 record against the spread while finishing 3-7 overall in its past 10 games.
- In their past 10 games, the Commodores have gone over the total four times.
- Vanderbilt's average total over the last 10 games is 18.5 points fewer than the 161 over/under given for this matchup.
- Over their past 10 games, the Commodores' points per game average is 66.0, 0.6 points lower per game than their season-long scoring average.
Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt Betting Trends
- Kentucky's ATS record is 16-12-1 this season.
- Kentucky has a 2-3 record against the spread when favored by 17.5 points or more this season.
- The teams have hit the over in 21 of Kentucky's 29 games with a set total.
- The Wildcats average 14.9 more points per game (89.6) than the Commodores give up (74.7).
- Kentucky is 15-9 against the spread and 19-5 overall when scoring more than 74.7 points.
- Vanderbilt is 12-16-1 ATS this year.
- Vanderbilt is 0-2 against the spread when an underdog by 17.5 points or more this season.
- In Vanderbilt's 29 games with a set total, nine have hit the over (31%).
- The Commodores' 66.6 points per game are 12.5 fewer points than the 79.1 the Wildcats give up to opponents.
Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt Over/Under Trends
- Kentucky and its opponents have hit the over on this game's total (161 points) 20 times this season.
- This season, three of Vanderbilt's games have ended with a combined score higher than 161 points.
- The total for the game of 161 is 4.8 more than the combined points per game averages for Kentucky (89.6) and Vanderbilt (66.6).
- This matchup's point total is 7.2 more points than the 153.8 these two teams combine to allow per game.
- This season, the average over/under for Kentucky's games is 168.7 points, 7.7 more than the total of 161 points set for this contest.
- A difference of 19.7 points separates this contest's over/under (161 points) and the average over/under in Vanderbilt's games (141.3) this season.
Kentucky Player Prop Info
- Reed Sheppard: 12.4 PTS, 2.6 STL, 53.5 FG%, 51.7 3PT% (62-for-120)
- Antonio Reeves: 20 PTS, 50.9 FG%, 44.2 3PT% (73-for-165)
- Rob Dillingham: 14.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 47.9 FG%, 43.4 3PT% (53-for-122)
- Tre Mitchell: 11.6 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.1 BLK, 48.5 FG%, 32.1 3PT% (25-for-78)
- D.J. Wagner: 10.6 PTS, 42 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (24-for-79)
Vanderbilt Player Prop Info
- Ezra Manjon: 14.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (14-for-42)
- Tyrin Lawrence: 13.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 39.4 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (25-for-95)
- Ven-Allen Lubin: 11.3 PTS, 50.3 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (10-for-31)
- Evan Taylor: 8.3 PTS, 35.6 FG%, 31.7 3PT% (44-for-139)
- Jason Rivera-Torres: 6.6 PTS, 33.5 FG%, 24.4 3PT% (21-for-86)
