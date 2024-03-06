Pacific Division opponents square off when the Los Angeles Lakers (34-29) welcome in the Sacramento Kings (34-26) at Crypto.com Arena, starting at 10:30 PM ET on Wednesday, March 6, 2024. It's the third matchup between the squads this year.

The Lakers enter their game as a 2.5-point favorite against the Kings. The over/under for the game is 240.

The Lakers knocked off the Thunder 116-104 and went under the point total in their last outing on Monday. D'Angelo Russell totaled a team-high 26 points in the victory. In their last game, the Kings got a team-high 20 points from De'Aaron Fox in a 113-109 loss to the Bulls on Monday. No line was set for the matchup, and the teams combined to score 222 points to fall short of the point total.

Lakers vs. Kings Betting Odds

Favorite Spread Over/Under Lakers -2.5 240

Lakers vs. Kings Betting Trends

In the Lakers' 63 games this season, they have 28 wins against the spread.

Los Angeles is 11-17 ATS when favored by 2.5 points or more this season.

Lakers games this year have gone over the total in 33 out of 60 opportunities (55%).

The Lakers score 117.1 points per game (only 0.7 fewer points than the 117.8 the Kings allow).

When scoring more than 117.8 points, Los Angeles is 16-10 against the spread and 21-5 overall.

In the Kings' 60 games this season, they have 30 wins against the spread.

This season, Sacramento has an against-the-spread record of 7-5 in its 12 games as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.

Kings games this year have gone over the point total 51.7% of the time (31 out of 60 games with a set point total).

The Kings score an average of 118.1 points per game. That's only 0.7 more points than the 117.4 the Lakers give up.

In games it scores more than 117.4 points, Sacramento has put together a 24-9-1 ATS record and a 29-5 overall record.

Lakers vs. Kings Last 10 Games

The Lakers have gone 7-3 in their past 10 contests, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.

The Lakers have gone over the total in four of their past 10 contests.

Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to score an average of 239.7 points over its last 10 games, 0.3 less than the 240 over/under in this matchup.

In their last 10 games, the Lakers' per-game scoring average is 5.7 points higher than their season-long average.

The Kings have gone 5-5 over their past 10 contests, with a 4-6 record against the spread in that span.

In their past 10 games, the Kings have gone over the total six times.

Sacramento has averaged a total of 233.3 combined points in its last 10 games, 6.7 fewer than this matchup's over/under of 240.

Over their last 10 games, the Kings are scoring 1.7 fewer points per game than their season-long scoring average, 118.1 PPG.

Lakers vs. Kings Over/Under Trends

This season, Lakers games have gone over this matchup's 240-point over/under 27 times.

This season, 28 games the Kings have played finished with a combined score higher than 240 points.

Los Angeles averages 117.1 points per game and Sacramento scores 118.1, amounting to 4.8 points below this matchup's over/under of 240.

This game's over/under is 4.8 more points than the 235.2 these two teams combine to give up per game.

On average, the over/under in Lakers games is 5.4 fewer points than the over/under of 240 in this matchup.

Kings games have an average over/under of 235.9 points this season, 4.1 points lower than the over/under for this matchup.

