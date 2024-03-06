Lamar vs. Houston Christian - College Basketball - Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends
The Houston Christian Huskies (6-22, 4-13 Southland) are heavy underdogs (+16.5) as they try to stop a six-game losing streak when they visit the Lamar Cardinals (17-13, 11-6 Southland) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at Montagne Center. The game airs on ESPN+. The matchup has a point total of 156.5.
Lamar vs. Houston Christian Betting Odds
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Lamar
156.5 points
Lamar vs. Houston Christian Last 10 Games
- Lamar has gone 6-4 in its past 10 games, with a 7-3 record against the spread in that span.
- The final score of the past 10 Cardinals games has exceeded the set total five times.
- Lamar and its opponents have combined to score an average of 149.8 points over its last 10 games, 6.7 less than the 156.5 over/under in this matchup.
- Across their last 10 games, the Cardinals have scored 3.6 fewer points per contest compared to their season-long scoring average.
- Houston Christian has gone 1-9 over its last 10 contests, with a 3-6-1 record against the spread in that span.
- Eight of the Huskies' past 10 games have gone over the total.
- Houston Christian and its opponents have combined to score an average of 150.9 combined points in its last 10 games, 5.6 less than the 156.5 over/under in this matchup.
- During their past 10 games, the Huskies' points per game average is 71.3, 0.3 points lower per game than their season-long scoring average.
Lamar vs. Houston Christian Betting Trends
- Lamar's ATS record is 19-9-0 this season.
- Out of Lamar's 26 games with a set total, 17 have hit the over (65.4%).
- The Cardinals average only 4.9 fewer points per game (78.7) than the Huskies allow (83.6).
- Lamar has a 5-1 record against the spread and an 8-0 record overall when scoring more than 83.6 points.
- Houston Christian has a 14-11-1 record against the spread this year.
- In games this season in which it was an underdog by 16.5 points or more, Houston Christian has a 5-4 record against the spread.
- The teams have combined to hit the over in 15 of Houston Christian's 26 games with a set total.
- The Huskies score an average of 71.6 points per game, just 1.9 fewer points than the 73.5 the Cardinals allow to opponents.
- Houston Christian is 8-1-1 against the spread and 5-7 overall when it scores more than 73.5 points.
Lamar vs. Houston Christian Over/Under Trends
- This season, Lamar and its opponents have combined to outscore Wednesday's total of 156.5 points 11 times.
- In Houston Christian's 26 games this season, 13 finished with more combined points than Wednesday's total of 156.5.
- Together, these two teams combine for 150.3 points per game, 6.2 fewer than the total of 156.5 for this contest.
- These two teams surrender a combined 157.1 points per game, 0.6 more than this contest's over/under.
- On average, the over/under in Lamar's games is 4.3 fewer points than the over/under of 156.5 in this contest.
- The over/under for this game is 1.2 points higher than the average over/under in Houston Christian's games this season of 155.3.
Lamar Player Prop Info
- Terry Anderson: 12.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 48.5 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (26-for-85)
- Adam Hamilton: 11 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 56.5 FG%
- Chris Pryor: 11.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 43.9 FG%, 39.4 3PT% (56-for-142)
- BB Knight: 11.4 PTS, 42.2 FG%, 38.2 3PT% (63-for-165)
- Cody Pennebaker: 7.7 PTS, 37.8 FG%, 32 3PT% (33-for-103)
Houston Christian Player Prop Info
- Michael Imariagbe: 11.6 PTS, 8.4 REB, 54.7 FG%, 20 3PT% (2-for-10)
- Marcus Greene: 14.9 PTS, 45 FG%, 42.5 3PT% (57-for-134)
- Bonke Maring: 9.9 PTS, 7 REB, 1.3 STL, 48.7 FG%
- Jay Alvarez: 15.6 PTS, 43.6 FG%, 16.3 3PT% (8-for-49)
- Pierce Bazil: 6.3 PTS, 35.2 FG%, 13.8 3PT% (9-for-65)
