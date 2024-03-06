The Houston Christian Huskies (6-22, 4-13 Southland) are heavy underdogs (+16.5) as they try to stop a six-game losing streak when they visit the Lamar Cardinals (17-13, 11-6 Southland) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at Montagne Center. The game airs on ESPN+. The matchup has a point total of 156.5.

Lamar vs. Houston Christian Betting Odds

Favorite Spread Total Lamar -16.5 156.5 points

Lamar vs. Houston Christian Last 10 Games

Lamar has gone 6-4 in its past 10 games, with a 7-3 record against the spread in that span.

The final score of the past 10 Cardinals games has exceeded the set total five times.

Lamar and its opponents have combined to score an average of 149.8 points over its last 10 games, 6.7 less than the 156.5 over/under in this matchup.

Across their last 10 games, the Cardinals have scored 3.6 fewer points per contest compared to their season-long scoring average.

Houston Christian has gone 1-9 over its last 10 contests, with a 3-6-1 record against the spread in that span.

Eight of the Huskies' past 10 games have gone over the total.

Houston Christian and its opponents have combined to score an average of 150.9 combined points in its last 10 games, 5.6 less than the 156.5 over/under in this matchup.

During their past 10 games, the Huskies' points per game average is 71.3, 0.3 points lower per game than their season-long scoring average.

Lamar vs. Houston Christian Betting Trends

Lamar's ATS record is 19-9-0 this season.

Out of Lamar's 26 games with a set total, 17 have hit the over (65.4%).

The Cardinals average only 4.9 fewer points per game (78.7) than the Huskies allow (83.6).

Lamar has a 5-1 record against the spread and an 8-0 record overall when scoring more than 83.6 points.

Houston Christian has a 14-11-1 record against the spread this year.

In games this season in which it was an underdog by 16.5 points or more, Houston Christian has a 5-4 record against the spread.

The teams have combined to hit the over in 15 of Houston Christian's 26 games with a set total.

The Huskies score an average of 71.6 points per game, just 1.9 fewer points than the 73.5 the Cardinals allow to opponents.

Houston Christian is 8-1-1 against the spread and 5-7 overall when it scores more than 73.5 points.

Lamar vs. Houston Christian Over/Under Trends

This season, Lamar and its opponents have combined to outscore Wednesday's total of 156.5 points 11 times.

In Houston Christian's 26 games this season, 13 finished with more combined points than Wednesday's total of 156.5.

Together, these two teams combine for 150.3 points per game, 6.2 fewer than the total of 156.5 for this contest.

These two teams surrender a combined 157.1 points per game, 0.6 more than this contest's over/under.

On average, the over/under in Lamar's games is 4.3 fewer points than the over/under of 156.5 in this contest.

The over/under for this game is 1.2 points higher than the average over/under in Houston Christian's games this season of 155.3.

Lamar Player Prop Info

Terry Anderson: 12.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 48.5 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (26-for-85)

12.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 48.5 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (26-for-85) Adam Hamilton: 11 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 56.5 FG%

11 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 56.5 FG% Chris Pryor: 11.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 43.9 FG%, 39.4 3PT% (56-for-142)

11.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 43.9 FG%, 39.4 3PT% (56-for-142) BB Knight: 11.4 PTS, 42.2 FG%, 38.2 3PT% (63-for-165)

11.4 PTS, 42.2 FG%, 38.2 3PT% (63-for-165) Cody Pennebaker: 7.7 PTS, 37.8 FG%, 32 3PT% (33-for-103)

Houston Christian Player Prop Info

Michael Imariagbe: 11.6 PTS, 8.4 REB, 54.7 FG%, 20 3PT% (2-for-10)

11.6 PTS, 8.4 REB, 54.7 FG%, 20 3PT% (2-for-10) Marcus Greene: 14.9 PTS, 45 FG%, 42.5 3PT% (57-for-134)

14.9 PTS, 45 FG%, 42.5 3PT% (57-for-134) Bonke Maring: 9.9 PTS, 7 REB, 1.3 STL, 48.7 FG%

9.9 PTS, 7 REB, 1.3 STL, 48.7 FG% Jay Alvarez: 15.6 PTS, 43.6 FG%, 16.3 3PT% (8-for-49)

15.6 PTS, 43.6 FG%, 16.3 3PT% (8-for-49) Pierce Bazil: 6.3 PTS, 35.2 FG%, 13.8 3PT% (9-for-65)

