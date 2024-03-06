Skip to main content

Le Moyne vs. Fairleigh Dickinson - NEC Tournament - Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends

Betting
The NEC conference tournament continues Wednesday as the No. 4 seed Le Moyne Dolphins (14-16, 9-7 NEC) face off against the No. 5 seed Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (15-16, 9-7 NEC) at Ted Grant Court, tipping off at 7:00 PM ET on NEC Front Row. Le Moyne is a 4-point favorite to move one step closer to an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament bracket.

Le Moyne vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Betting Odds

Le Moyne vs Fairleigh Dickinson Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Le Moyne

-4

151.5 points

Le Moyne vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Last 10 Games

  • Le Moyne has a 4-6 record against the spread while going 5-5 overall over its past 10 contests.
  • The final score of the last 10 Dolphins games has surpassed the set total four times.
  • Le Moyne and its opponents have combined to score an average of 142.5 points over its last 10 games, 9.0 less than the 151.5 over/under in this matchup.
  • The Dolphins' per-game scoring average across their last 10 games is 4.2 points lower than their season-long average.
  • Fairleigh Dickinson has gone 5-5 over its last 10 games, with a 5-5 record against the spread during that span.
  • The Knights have gone over the total in three of their last 10 outings.
  • Fairleigh Dickinson and its opponents have combined to score an average of 150.3 combined points over its last 10 games, 1.2 less than the 151.5 over/under in this matchup.
  • In the last 10 games, the Knights are averaging 4.7 fewer points per game than their season average of 76.4 PPG.

  • Le Moyne has gone 15-10-2 ATS this season.
  • Le Moyne is 3-1 against the spread when favored by 4 points or more this season.
  • Le Moyne's games have hit the over in 13 out of 27 opportunities (48.1%).
  • The 72.8 points per game the Dolphins score are the same as the Knights allow.
  • Le Moyne is 5-2 against the spread and 8-2 overall when scoring more than 77.4 points.
  • So far this year, Fairleigh Dickinson has put together a 12-14-1 record against the spread.
  • Fairleigh Dickinson is 2-8 against the spread when an underdog by 4 points or more this season.
  • Fairleigh Dickinson has hit the over in 14 of its 27 games with a set total (51.9%).
  • The Knights average 5.6 more points per game (76.4) than the Dolphins allow their opponents to score (70.8).
  • When it scores more than 70.8 points, Fairleigh Dickinson is 9-6-1 against the spread and 13-7 overall.
  • This season, five of Le Moyne's 27 games have gone over Wednesday's total of 151.5 points.
  • In Fairleigh Dickinson's 27 games this season, 12 finished with more combined points than Wednesday's over/under of 151.5.
  • Le Moyne averages 72.8 points per game and Fairleigh Dickinson scores 76.4, which is 2.3 points below this matchup's over/under of 151.5.
  • These two teams surrender a combined 148.2 points per game, 3.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • On average, the over/under in Le Moyne's games is 7.9 fewer points than the over/under of 151.5 in this matchup.
  • Fairleigh Dickinson's games have an average over/under of 153.8 points this season, 2.3 more points than the over/under for this contest.

Le Moyne Player Prop Info

  • Kaiyem Cleary: 15.5 PTS, 44.8 FG%, 36.3 3PT% (49-for-135)
  • Luke Sutherland: 15 PTS, 49.4 FG%, 38.2 3PT% (58-for-152)
  • Mike Depersia: 4.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 33.1 FG%, 24.6 3PT% (15-for-61)
  • Nathan McClure: 6.5 PTS, 1.4 STL, 41.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (34-for-102)
  • Isaiah Salter: 5.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 38.7 FG%, 33.7 3PT% (33-for-98)

Fairleigh Dickinson Player Prop Info

  • Ansley Almonor: 16.7 PTS, 43.8 FG%, 39.5 3PT% (92-for-233)
  • Sean Moore: 11.8 PTS, 7.5 REB, 39.9 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (46-for-147)
  • Jo'el Emanuel: 10.7 PTS, 45.6 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (14-for-52)
  • Terrence Brown: 7.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 39.5 FG%, 25 3PT% (19-for-76)
  • Joe Munden Jr.: 10 PTS, 34.4 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (35-for-119)

