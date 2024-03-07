The No. 6 seed Lehigh Mountain Hawks (12-17, 9-9 Patriot League) are favored by 2.5 points in their Patriot League Tournament matchup against the No. 3 seed Lafayette Leopards (11-20, 10-8 Patriot League) on Thursday at Kirby Sports Center, tipping off at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The winner will move one step closer to earning an automatic spot in the NCAA Tournament bracket.

Lehigh vs. Lafayette Betting Odds

Favorite Spread Total Lehigh -2.5 136.5 points

Lehigh vs. Lafayette Last 10 Games

Lehigh is 6-3-1 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its last 10 contests.

The Mountain Hawks' past 10 games saw five hit the over.

Lehigh has averaged a total of 137.1 combined points over its last 10 games, 0.6 greater than this game's over/under of 136.5.

During the past 10 games, the Mountain Hawks are scoring 0.5 points less per game compared to their season average.

Lafayette is 4-6 against the spread and 3-7 overall in its past 10 contests.

Five of the Leopards' past 10 contests have gone over the total.

Lafayette and its opponents have combined to score an average of 129.2 combined points in its last 10 games, 7.3 less than the 136.5 over/under in this matchup.

Over the past 10 games, the Leopards are averaging 3.1 more points than their season average of 62.9 PPG.

Lehigh vs. Lafayette Betting Trends

Lehigh's ATS record is 17-10-2 this season.

Lehigh has a 7-7 record against the spread this season when favored by 2.5 points or more.

The teams have hit the over in 13 of Lehigh's 30 games with a set total.

The 72.8 points per game the Mountain Hawks score are 5.8 more points than the Leopards give up (67).

Lehigh has a 12-5-2 record against the spread and an 11-8 record overall when scoring more than 67 points.

So far this year, Lafayette has compiled a 13-16-1 record against the spread.

In games it has played as at least a 2.5-point underdog this year, Lafayette is 7-13 against the spread.

The teams have combined to hit the over in 12 of Lafayette's 30 games with a set total.

The Leopards put up 8.1 fewer points per game (62.9) than the Mountain Hawks allow (71).

Lafayette is 4-2-1 against the spread and 4-3 overall when it scores more than 71 points.

Lehigh vs. Lafayette Over/Under Trends

This season, 19 of Lehigh's 29 games have gone over Thursday's total of 136.5 points.

In Lafayette's 30 games this season, 11 finished with more combined points than Thursday's point total of 136.5.

Lehigh averages 72.8 points per game and Lafayette scores 62.9, amounting to 0.8 points below this matchup's point total of 136.5.

This matchup's point total is 1.5 lower than the 138 points these two teams combine to give up per game.

This season, the average over/under for Lehigh's games is 143.8 points, 7.3 more than the total of 136.5 points set for this contest.

The over/under for this contest is 6.6 points more than the average over/under in Lafayette's games this season (129.9 points).

Lehigh Player Prop Info

Tyler Whitney-Sidney: 15.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 48 FG%, 31.2 3PT% (34-for-109)

15.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 48 FG%, 31.2 3PT% (34-for-109) Dominic Parolin: 11.8 PTS, 46 FG%, 32.1 3PT% (25-for-78)

11.8 PTS, 46 FG%, 32.1 3PT% (25-for-78) Keith Higgins Jr.: 13.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 45 FG%, 33.7 3PT% (33-for-98)

13.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 45 FG%, 33.7 3PT% (33-for-98) Burke Chebuhar: 7.2 PTS, 45.8 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (20-for-68)

7.2 PTS, 45.8 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (20-for-68) Bube Momah: 7.2 PTS, 46.5 FG%, 40 3PT% (6-for-15)

Lafayette Player Prop Info

Justin Vander Baan: 9.3 PTS, 2.2 BLK, 40.3 FG%, 19.7 3PT% (12-for-61)

9.3 PTS, 2.2 BLK, 40.3 FG%, 19.7 3PT% (12-for-61) Kyle Jenkins: 9.1 PTS, 46.4 FG%, 33.7 3PT% (35-for-104)

9.1 PTS, 46.4 FG%, 33.7 3PT% (35-for-104) Mark Butler: 7.3 PTS, 49.7 FG%

7.3 PTS, 49.7 FG% Devin Hines: 9.8 PTS, 37.2 FG%, 33.9 3PT% (43-for-127)

9.8 PTS, 37.2 FG%, 33.9 3PT% (43-for-127) Eric Sondberg: 9 PTS, 41.3 FG%, 39.8 3PT% (66-for-166)

