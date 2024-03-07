Long Beach State vs. UCSB - College Basketball - Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends
The Long Beach State Beach (18-12, 10-8 Big West) are favored (-4) to end a three-game losing streak when they host the UCSB Gauchos (15-13, 8-10 Big West) at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, March 7, 2024 at Walter Pyramid. The game airs on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under set at 154 points.
Have a prediction for Long Beach State vs. UCSB? Place your bet with FanDuel.
Long Beach State vs. UCSB Betting Odds
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Long Beach State
154 points
Long Beach State vs. UCSB Last 10 Games
- Long Beach State has a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 6-4 overall over its last 10 games.
- The final score of the past 10 Beach games has surpassed the set total four times.
- Long Beach State and its opponents have combined to score an average of 150.7 points in its last 10 games, 3.3 less than the 154 over/under in this matchup.
- In their past 10 games, the Beach have a points-per-game average 3.1 points below their season-long scoring average.
- UCSB is 3-7 against the spread and 4-6 overall in its last 10 contests.
- In their past 10 games, the Gauchos have gone over the total seven times.
- UCSB and its opponents have combined to score an average of 141.9 combined points over its last 10 games, 12.1 less than the 154 over/under in this matchup.
- During their last 10 games, the Gauchos' per-game scoring average is 69.7, 5.8 points lower than their season-long per-game average.
Make your bet on Long Beach State vs. UCSB with DraftKings!
Long Beach State vs. UCSB Betting Trends
- So far this season, Long Beach State has compiled a 13-15-0 record against the spread.
- Long Beach State has a 3-8 record against the spread this season when favored by 4 points or more.
- A total of 16 of Long Beach State's 27 games with a set total have hit the over (59.3%).
- The 77.5 points per game the Beach average are only 4.7 more points than the Gauchos give up (72.8).
- Long Beach State has a 12-9 record against the spread and a 17-6 record overall when scoring more than 72.8 points.
- UCSB's ATS record is 9-17-1 this year.
- UCSB has a 1-4 record against the spread when an underdog by 4 points or more this season.
- The teams have combined to hit the over in 17 of UCSB's 27 games with a set total.
- The Gauchos put up just 0.2 fewer points per game (75.5) than the Beach give up to opponents (75.7).
- When it scores more than 75.7 points, UCSB is 5-5-1 against the spread and 9-3 overall.
Long Beach State vs. UCSB Over/Under Trends
- This season, 13 of Long Beach State's 28 games have gone over Thursday's total of 154 points.
- This season, 10 games UCSB has played finished with a combined score over 154 points.
- Together, these two teams combine for 153 points per game, one less than the total of 154 for this matchup.
- These two teams give up a combined 148.5 points per game, 5.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- This season the average over/under for Long Beach State's games is 153.2 points, 0.8 lower than the over/under of 154 points set for this contest.
- UCSB's games have an average over/under of 148.3 points this season, 5.7 fewer points than the over/under for this matchup.
Long Beach State Player Prop Info
- Aboubacar Traore: 12.1 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.7 STL, 1.5 BLK, 55.3 FG%, 10 3PT% (2-for-20)
- Lassina Traore: 11.6 PTS, 10.2 REB, 50.6 FG%
- Marcus Tsohonis: 17.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 40.4 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (25-for-95)
- Jadon Jones: 12.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 43.7 FG%, 38.2 3PT% (65-for-170)
- AJ George: 10.3 PTS, 53 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (6-for-17)
UCSB Player Prop Info
- Ajay Mitchell: 19.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 49.9 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (24-for-64)
- Josh Pierre-Louis: 11.5 PTS, 1.4 STL, 53.4 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (16-for-44)
- Yohan Traore: 14.6 PTS, 58.8 FG%
- Ariel Bland: 6.3 PTS, 64.3 FG%, 40 3PT% (2-for-5)
- Cole Anderson: 10.3 PTS, 39.8 FG%, 40.5 3PT% (68-for-168)
Find the latest odds on Long Beach State vs. UCSB & place your bet with BetMGM.