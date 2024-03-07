The Long Beach State Beach (18-12, 10-8 Big West) are favored (-4) to end a three-game losing streak when they host the UCSB Gauchos (15-13, 8-10 Big West) at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, March 7, 2024 at Walter Pyramid. The game airs on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under set at 154 points.

Long Beach State vs. UCSB Betting Odds

Favorite Spread Total Long Beach State -4 154 points

Long Beach State vs. UCSB Last 10 Games

Long Beach State has a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 6-4 overall over its last 10 games.

The final score of the past 10 Beach games has surpassed the set total four times.

Long Beach State and its opponents have combined to score an average of 150.7 points in its last 10 games, 3.3 less than the 154 over/under in this matchup.

In their past 10 games, the Beach have a points-per-game average 3.1 points below their season-long scoring average.

UCSB is 3-7 against the spread and 4-6 overall in its last 10 contests.

In their past 10 games, the Gauchos have gone over the total seven times.

UCSB and its opponents have combined to score an average of 141.9 combined points over its last 10 games, 12.1 less than the 154 over/under in this matchup.

During their last 10 games, the Gauchos' per-game scoring average is 69.7, 5.8 points lower than their season-long per-game average.

Long Beach State vs. UCSB Betting Trends

So far this season, Long Beach State has compiled a 13-15-0 record against the spread.

Long Beach State has a 3-8 record against the spread this season when favored by 4 points or more.

A total of 16 of Long Beach State's 27 games with a set total have hit the over (59.3%).

The 77.5 points per game the Beach average are only 4.7 more points than the Gauchos give up (72.8).

Long Beach State has a 12-9 record against the spread and a 17-6 record overall when scoring more than 72.8 points.

UCSB's ATS record is 9-17-1 this year.

UCSB has a 1-4 record against the spread when an underdog by 4 points or more this season.

The teams have combined to hit the over in 17 of UCSB's 27 games with a set total.

The Gauchos put up just 0.2 fewer points per game (75.5) than the Beach give up to opponents (75.7).

When it scores more than 75.7 points, UCSB is 5-5-1 against the spread and 9-3 overall.

Long Beach State vs. UCSB Over/Under Trends

This season, 13 of Long Beach State's 28 games have gone over Thursday's total of 154 points.

This season, 10 games UCSB has played finished with a combined score over 154 points.

Together, these two teams combine for 153 points per game, one less than the total of 154 for this matchup.

These two teams give up a combined 148.5 points per game, 5.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.

This season the average over/under for Long Beach State's games is 153.2 points, 0.8 lower than the over/under of 154 points set for this contest.

UCSB's games have an average over/under of 148.3 points this season, 5.7 fewer points than the over/under for this matchup.

Long Beach State Player Prop Info

Aboubacar Traore: 12.1 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.7 STL, 1.5 BLK, 55.3 FG%, 10 3PT% (2-for-20)

12.1 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.7 STL, 1.5 BLK, 55.3 FG%, 10 3PT% (2-for-20) Lassina Traore: 11.6 PTS, 10.2 REB, 50.6 FG%

11.6 PTS, 10.2 REB, 50.6 FG% Marcus Tsohonis: 17.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 40.4 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (25-for-95)

17.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 40.4 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (25-for-95) Jadon Jones: 12.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 43.7 FG%, 38.2 3PT% (65-for-170)

12.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 43.7 FG%, 38.2 3PT% (65-for-170) AJ George: 10.3 PTS, 53 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (6-for-17)

UCSB Player Prop Info

Ajay Mitchell: 19.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 49.9 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (24-for-64)

19.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 49.9 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (24-for-64) Josh Pierre-Louis: 11.5 PTS, 1.4 STL, 53.4 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (16-for-44)

11.5 PTS, 1.4 STL, 53.4 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (16-for-44) Yohan Traore: 14.6 PTS, 58.8 FG%

14.6 PTS, 58.8 FG% Ariel Bland: 6.3 PTS, 64.3 FG%, 40 3PT% (2-for-5)

6.3 PTS, 64.3 FG%, 40 3PT% (2-for-5) Cole Anderson: 10.3 PTS, 39.8 FG%, 40.5 3PT% (68-for-168)

