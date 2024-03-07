The Sam Houston Bearkats (18-11, 11-3 CUSA) will try to build on a five-game winning streak when they visit the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (21-8, 11-3 CUSA) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, March 7, 2024 as 9-point underdogs. The Bulldogs have also won five games in a row. The matchup's over/under is set at 136.5.

Louisiana Tech vs. Sam Houston Betting Odds

Favorite Spread Total Louisiana Tech -9 136.5 points

Louisiana Tech vs. Sam Houston Last 10 Games

Louisiana Tech has a 6-3-1 record against the spread while finishing 8-2 overall over its past 10 games.

The Bulldogs and their opponents have hit the over in four of those 10 games.

Louisiana Tech's average total over the last 10 games is 2.3 points more than the 136.5 total listed for this matchup.

Over the past 10 games, the Bulldogs are scoring 1.8 points less per game compared to their season average.

Sam Houston is 7-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall over its past 10 games.

The Bearkats have hit the over in five of their past 10 contests.

Sam Houston's average total over the last 10 games is 5.7 points greater than the 136.5 over/under listed for this matchup.

During their last 10 games, the Bearkats' points per game average is 72.5, 0.5 points higher per game than their season-long scoring average.

Louisiana Tech vs. Sam Houston Betting Trends

Louisiana Tech is 16-9-1 against the spread this season.

Louisiana Tech has a 5-4 record against the spread when favored by 9 points or more this season.

Louisiana Tech has gone over in 12 of its 27 games with a set total (44.4%).

The Bulldogs average 5.4 more points per game (75) than the Bearkats allow (69.6).

When Louisiana Tech totals more than 69.6 points, it is 10-6 against the spread and 13-6 overall.

Sam Houston is 15-11-1 against the spread this season.

Sam Houston has a 2-2 record against the spread when an underdog by 9 points or more this year.

Of Sam Houston's 27 games with a set total, 15 have hit the over (55.6%).

The Bearkats' 72 points per game are 8.1 more points than the 63.9 the Bulldogs give up.

When it scores more than 63.9 points, Sam Houston is 14-4-1 against the spread and 15-6 overall.

Louisiana Tech vs. Sam Houston Over/Under Trends

This season, 13 of Louisiana Tech's 26 games have gone over Thursday's total of 136.5 points.

This season, 18 of Sam Houston's games have finished with a combined score higher than 136.5 points.

The total for this game of 136.5 is 10.5 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Louisiana Tech (75) and Sam Houston (72).

These two teams give up a combined 133.5 points per game, three fewer than this contest's over/under.

Louisiana Tech has a 138.9 average over/under in its games this season, 2.4 more points than the over/under in this matchup.

Sam Houston's games have an average over/under of 141.6 points this season, 5.1 more points than the over/under for this contest.

Louisiana Tech Player Prop Info

Isaiah Crawford: 16.4 PTS, 2.1 STL, 1.7 BLK, 49.7 FG%, 40.4 3PT% (36-for-89)

16.4 PTS, 2.1 STL, 1.7 BLK, 49.7 FG%, 40.4 3PT% (36-for-89) Daniel Batcho: 14.5 PTS, 9.9 REB, 2.4 BLK, 57.4 FG%

14.5 PTS, 9.9 REB, 2.4 BLK, 57.4 FG% Tahlik Chavez: 13.7 PTS, 43.5 FG%, 42.2 3PT% (76-for-180)

13.7 PTS, 43.5 FG%, 42.2 3PT% (76-for-180) Sean Newman Jr.: 7.4 PTS, 5.2 AST, 39.3 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (14-for-48)

7.4 PTS, 5.2 AST, 39.3 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (14-for-48) Dravon Mangum: 5.7 PTS, 36 FG%, 29.7 3PT% (22-for-74)

Sam Houston Player Prop Info

Davon Barnes: 13.9 PTS, 42.6 FG%, 38.6 3PT% (51-for-132)

13.9 PTS, 42.6 FG%, 38.6 3PT% (51-for-132) Lamar Wilkerson: 14.1 PTS, 43.5 FG%, 35.6 3PT% (48-for-135)

14.1 PTS, 43.5 FG%, 35.6 3PT% (48-for-135) Damon Nicholas Jr.: 8.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 42 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (25-for-64)

8.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 42 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (25-for-64) Souleymane Doumbia: 6.1 PTS, 50 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)

6.1 PTS, 50 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14) Kian Scroggins: 5.9 PTS, 55.4 FG%

