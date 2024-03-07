Louisiana Tech vs. Sam Houston - College Basketball - Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends
The Sam Houston Bearkats (18-11, 11-3 CUSA) will try to build on a five-game winning streak when they visit the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (21-8, 11-3 CUSA) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, March 7, 2024 as 9-point underdogs. The Bulldogs have also won five games in a row. The matchup's over/under is set at 136.5.
Louisiana Tech vs. Sam Houston Betting Odds
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Louisiana Tech
136.5 points
Louisiana Tech vs. Sam Houston Last 10 Games
- Louisiana Tech has a 6-3-1 record against the spread while finishing 8-2 overall over its past 10 games.
- The Bulldogs and their opponents have hit the over in four of those 10 games.
- Louisiana Tech's average total over the last 10 games is 2.3 points more than the 136.5 total listed for this matchup.
- Over the past 10 games, the Bulldogs are scoring 1.8 points less per game compared to their season average.
- Sam Houston is 7-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall over its past 10 games.
- The Bearkats have hit the over in five of their past 10 contests.
- Sam Houston's average total over the last 10 games is 5.7 points greater than the 136.5 over/under listed for this matchup.
- During their last 10 games, the Bearkats' points per game average is 72.5, 0.5 points higher per game than their season-long scoring average.
Louisiana Tech vs. Sam Houston Betting Trends
- Louisiana Tech is 16-9-1 against the spread this season.
- Louisiana Tech has a 5-4 record against the spread when favored by 9 points or more this season.
- Louisiana Tech has gone over in 12 of its 27 games with a set total (44.4%).
- The Bulldogs average 5.4 more points per game (75) than the Bearkats allow (69.6).
- When Louisiana Tech totals more than 69.6 points, it is 10-6 against the spread and 13-6 overall.
- Sam Houston is 15-11-1 against the spread this season.
- Sam Houston has a 2-2 record against the spread when an underdog by 9 points or more this year.
- Of Sam Houston's 27 games with a set total, 15 have hit the over (55.6%).
- The Bearkats' 72 points per game are 8.1 more points than the 63.9 the Bulldogs give up.
- When it scores more than 63.9 points, Sam Houston is 14-4-1 against the spread and 15-6 overall.
Louisiana Tech vs. Sam Houston Over/Under Trends
- This season, 13 of Louisiana Tech's 26 games have gone over Thursday's total of 136.5 points.
- This season, 18 of Sam Houston's games have finished with a combined score higher than 136.5 points.
- The total for this game of 136.5 is 10.5 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Louisiana Tech (75) and Sam Houston (72).
- These two teams give up a combined 133.5 points per game, three fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Louisiana Tech has a 138.9 average over/under in its games this season, 2.4 more points than the over/under in this matchup.
- Sam Houston's games have an average over/under of 141.6 points this season, 5.1 more points than the over/under for this contest.
Louisiana Tech Player Prop Info
- Isaiah Crawford: 16.4 PTS, 2.1 STL, 1.7 BLK, 49.7 FG%, 40.4 3PT% (36-for-89)
- Daniel Batcho: 14.5 PTS, 9.9 REB, 2.4 BLK, 57.4 FG%
- Tahlik Chavez: 13.7 PTS, 43.5 FG%, 42.2 3PT% (76-for-180)
- Sean Newman Jr.: 7.4 PTS, 5.2 AST, 39.3 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (14-for-48)
- Dravon Mangum: 5.7 PTS, 36 FG%, 29.7 3PT% (22-for-74)
Sam Houston Player Prop Info
- Davon Barnes: 13.9 PTS, 42.6 FG%, 38.6 3PT% (51-for-132)
- Lamar Wilkerson: 14.1 PTS, 43.5 FG%, 35.6 3PT% (48-for-135)
- Damon Nicholas Jr.: 8.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 42 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (25-for-64)
- Souleymane Doumbia: 6.1 PTS, 50 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)
- Kian Scroggins: 5.9 PTS, 55.4 FG%
