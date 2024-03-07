Louisiana vs. Coastal Carolina - Sun Belt Tournament - Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends
The No. 5 seed Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (18-13, 10-8 Sun Belt) are favored by 12 points when they square off the No. 13 seed Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (9-21, 5-13 Sun Belt) in the Sun Belt Tournament Thursday at Pensacola Bay Center, starting at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+. A guaranteed spot in the NCAA Tournament bracket is on the line as these teams look to claim the Sun Belt championship.
Have a prediction for Louisiana vs. Coastal Carolina? Place your bet with FanDuel.
Louisiana vs. Coastal Carolina Betting Odds
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Louisiana
149 points
Louisiana vs. Coastal Carolina Last 10 Games
- Louisiana has gone 5-5 over its last 10 games, with a 4-6 record against the spread during that span.
- The Ragin' Cajuns' past 10 outings saw four go over the total.
- Louisiana has averaged a total of 147.9 combined points in its last 10 games, 1.1 less than this game's total of 149.
- Across their last 10 games, the Ragin' Cajuns have scored 2.6 fewer points per contest compared to their season-long scoring average.
- Coastal Carolina has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 3-7 overall in its last 10 contests.
- Six of the Chanticleers' last 10 games have gone over the total.
- Coastal Carolina's average total over the last 10 games is 3.2 points greater than the 149 total listed for this matchup.
- Over their last 10 games, the Chanticleers are scoring 2.5 fewer points per game than their season-long scoring average, 73.8 PPG.
Make your bet on Louisiana vs. Coastal Carolina with DraftKings!
Louisiana vs. Coastal Carolina Betting Trends
- Louisiana's ATS record is 15-14-0 this season.
- Louisiana is winless against the spread (0-1) when playing as at least 12-point favorites.
- Louisiana has gone over in 14 of its 28 games with a set total (50%).
- The 76.2 points per game the Ragin' Cajuns score are the same as the Chanticleers allow.
- Louisiana is 8-3 against the spread and 11-1 overall when scoring more than 78.5 points.
- Coastal Carolina has gone 16-11-1 ATS this season.
- Coastal Carolina has a 2-2 record against the spread in games when it was an underdog by 12 points or more this season.
- Coastal Carolina has gone over in 16 of its 28 games with a set total (57.1%).
- The Chanticleers' 73.8 points per game are only 2.5 more points than the 71.3 the Ragin' Cajuns allow.
- Coastal Carolina has put together a 13-3 ATS record and a 7-11 overall record in games it scores more than 71.3 points.
Louisiana vs. Coastal Carolina Over/Under Trends
- This season, Louisiana's games have gone over this game's 149-point total 15 times.
- This season, 15 of Coastal Carolina's games have ended with a combined score higher than 149 points.
- Louisiana averages 76.2 points per game compared to Coastal Carolina's 73.8, totaling one point over this game's point total of 149.
- These two teams surrender a combined 149.8 points per game, 0.8 more than this contest's over/under.
- On average, the over/under in Louisiana's games is 1.5 fewer points than the over/under of 149 in this matchup.
- The over/under for this matchup is 3.3 points lower than the average over/under in Coastal Carolina's games this season (152.3 points).
Louisiana Player Prop Info
- Joe Charles: 11.8 PTS, 9.7 REB, 1.8 STL, 1.1 BLK, 45.3 FG%, 34.9 3PT% (53-for-152)
- Kobe Julien: 17.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.9 FG%, 32.9 3PT% (51-for-155)
- Hosana Kitenge: 11.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 55.2 FG%
- Themus Fulks: 10.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 40.2 FG%, 25.6 3PT% (10-for-39)
- Kentrell Garnett: 8.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.2 FG%, 39 3PT% (60-for-154)
Coastal Carolina Player Prop Info
- John Ojiako: 12.6 PTS, 10.6 REB, 64 FG%
- Jacob Meyer: 15.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.9 FG%, 42.3 3PT% (47-for-111)
- Kylan Blackmon: 11.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 38.7 FG%, 35.9 3PT% (56-for-156)
- Kevin Easley Jr.: 8.9 PTS, 43.2 FG%, 23.7 3PT% (9-for-38)
- Jon Sanders: 7.4 PTS, 39.5 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (18-for-63)
Find the latest odds on Louisiana vs. Coastal Carolina & place your bet with BetMGM.