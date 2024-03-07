The No. 5 seed Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (18-13, 10-8 Sun Belt) are favored by 12 points when they square off the No. 13 seed Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (9-21, 5-13 Sun Belt) in the Sun Belt Tournament Thursday at Pensacola Bay Center, starting at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+. A guaranteed spot in the NCAA Tournament bracket is on the line as these teams look to claim the Sun Belt championship.

Louisiana vs. Coastal Carolina Betting Odds

Favorite Spread Total Louisiana -12 149 points

Louisiana vs. Coastal Carolina Last 10 Games

Louisiana has gone 5-5 over its last 10 games, with a 4-6 record against the spread during that span.

The Ragin' Cajuns' past 10 outings saw four go over the total.

Louisiana has averaged a total of 147.9 combined points in its last 10 games, 1.1 less than this game's total of 149.

Across their last 10 games, the Ragin' Cajuns have scored 2.6 fewer points per contest compared to their season-long scoring average.

Coastal Carolina has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 3-7 overall in its last 10 contests.

Six of the Chanticleers' last 10 games have gone over the total.

Coastal Carolina's average total over the last 10 games is 3.2 points greater than the 149 total listed for this matchup.

Over their last 10 games, the Chanticleers are scoring 2.5 fewer points per game than their season-long scoring average, 73.8 PPG.

Louisiana vs. Coastal Carolina Betting Trends

Louisiana's ATS record is 15-14-0 this season.

Louisiana is winless against the spread (0-1) when playing as at least 12-point favorites.

Louisiana has gone over in 14 of its 28 games with a set total (50%).

The 76.2 points per game the Ragin' Cajuns score are the same as the Chanticleers allow.

Louisiana is 8-3 against the spread and 11-1 overall when scoring more than 78.5 points.

Coastal Carolina has gone 16-11-1 ATS this season.

Coastal Carolina has a 2-2 record against the spread in games when it was an underdog by 12 points or more this season.

Coastal Carolina has gone over in 16 of its 28 games with a set total (57.1%).

The Chanticleers' 73.8 points per game are only 2.5 more points than the 71.3 the Ragin' Cajuns allow.

Coastal Carolina has put together a 13-3 ATS record and a 7-11 overall record in games it scores more than 71.3 points.

Louisiana vs. Coastal Carolina Over/Under Trends

This season, Louisiana's games have gone over this game's 149-point total 15 times.

This season, 15 of Coastal Carolina's games have ended with a combined score higher than 149 points.

Louisiana averages 76.2 points per game compared to Coastal Carolina's 73.8, totaling one point over this game's point total of 149.

These two teams surrender a combined 149.8 points per game, 0.8 more than this contest's over/under.

On average, the over/under in Louisiana's games is 1.5 fewer points than the over/under of 149 in this matchup.

The over/under for this matchup is 3.3 points lower than the average over/under in Coastal Carolina's games this season (152.3 points).

Louisiana Player Prop Info

Joe Charles: 11.8 PTS, 9.7 REB, 1.8 STL, 1.1 BLK, 45.3 FG%, 34.9 3PT% (53-for-152)

11.8 PTS, 9.7 REB, 1.8 STL, 1.1 BLK, 45.3 FG%, 34.9 3PT% (53-for-152) Kobe Julien: 17.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.9 FG%, 32.9 3PT% (51-for-155)

17.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.9 FG%, 32.9 3PT% (51-for-155) Hosana Kitenge: 11.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 55.2 FG%

11.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 55.2 FG% Themus Fulks: 10.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 40.2 FG%, 25.6 3PT% (10-for-39)

10.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 40.2 FG%, 25.6 3PT% (10-for-39) Kentrell Garnett: 8.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.2 FG%, 39 3PT% (60-for-154)

Coastal Carolina Player Prop Info

John Ojiako: 12.6 PTS, 10.6 REB, 64 FG%

12.6 PTS, 10.6 REB, 64 FG% Jacob Meyer: 15.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.9 FG%, 42.3 3PT% (47-for-111)

15.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.9 FG%, 42.3 3PT% (47-for-111) Kylan Blackmon: 11.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 38.7 FG%, 35.9 3PT% (56-for-156)

11.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 38.7 FG%, 35.9 3PT% (56-for-156) Kevin Easley Jr.: 8.9 PTS, 43.2 FG%, 23.7 3PT% (9-for-38)

8.9 PTS, 43.2 FG%, 23.7 3PT% (9-for-38) Jon Sanders: 7.4 PTS, 39.5 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (18-for-63)

