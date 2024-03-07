Skip to main content

MAAC Basketball Predictions, Odds & Best Bets - March 7

Thursday's college basketball slate includes five games featuring MAAC teams in action. Among those games is the Marist Red Foxes taking on the Quinnipiac Bobcats.

To pick up an edge before today's college hoops action, see our betting preview in this article.

Today's MAAC Odds & Predictions

Iona Gaels at Manhattan Jaspers

Iona squares off against Manhattan on Friday at 7:00 PM ET at Draddy Gymnasium in Riverdale, New York.

  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Favorite:Iona (-9)
  • Total:144.5
  • Prediction: Iona 75, Manhattan 68

Canisius Golden Griffins at Fairfield Stags

Canisius will take on Fairfield on Friday at 7:00 PM ET at Leo D. Mahoney Arena in Fairfield, Connecticut.

Niagara Purple Eagles at Siena Saints

Niagara hit the court against Siena on Friday at 7:00 PM ET at MVP Arena in Albany, New York.

Marist Red Foxes at Quinnipiac Bobcats

Marist takes on Quinnipiac on Friday at 7:00 PM ET at M&T Bank Arena in Hamden, Connecticut.

Saint Peter's Peacocks at Rider Broncs

Saint Peter's plays Rider on Friday at 8:00 PM ET at Alumni Gymnasium in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.

  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Favorite:Rider (-1.5)
  • Total:136
  • Prediction: Rider 69, Saint Peter's 68

Best MAAC Bet Today: Iona -9

ATS RecordFavorite ATS RecordUnderdog ATS RecordHome ATS RecordAway ATS RecordConference ATS Record

Manhattan

11-14-1

0-3-0

11-11-1

3-6-1

8-8-0

7-10-1

Iona

13-16-0

9-12-0

4-4-0

4-9-0

7-5-0

7-11-0

