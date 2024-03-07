MAAC Basketball Predictions, Odds & Best Bets - March 7
Thursday's college basketball slate includes five games featuring MAAC teams in action. Among those games is the Marist Red Foxes taking on the Quinnipiac Bobcats.
To pick up an edge before today's college hoops action, see our betting preview in this article.
Have a prediction for today's MAAC games? Place your bet with FanDuel.
Today's MAAC Odds & Predictions
Iona Gaels at Manhattan Jaspers
Iona squares off against Manhattan on Friday at 7:00 PM ET at Draddy Gymnasium in Riverdale, New York.
Canisius Golden Griffins at Fairfield Stags
Canisius will take on Fairfield on Friday at 7:00 PM ET at Leo D. Mahoney Arena in Fairfield, Connecticut.
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream:Watch on Fubo
- Favorite:Fairfield (-8.5)
- Total:143
- Prediction: Fairfield 76, Canisius 68
Niagara Purple Eagles at Siena Saints
Niagara hit the court against Siena on Friday at 7:00 PM ET at MVP Arena in Albany, New York.
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Favorite:Niagara (-7.5)
- Total:135.5
- Prediction: Niagara 74, Siena 67
Marist Red Foxes at Quinnipiac Bobcats
Marist takes on Quinnipiac on Friday at 7:00 PM ET at M&T Bank Arena in Hamden, Connecticut.
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Favorite:Quinnipiac (-4.5)
- Total:141.5
- Prediction: Quinnipiac 72, Marist 67
Saint Peter's Peacocks at Rider Broncs
Saint Peter's plays Rider on Friday at 8:00 PM ET at Alumni Gymnasium in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Favorite:Rider (-1.5)
- Total:136
- Prediction: Rider 69, Saint Peter's 68
Make your bet on today's MAAC matches with DraftKings!
Best MAAC Bet Today: Iona -9
|ATS Record
|Favorite ATS Record
|Underdog ATS Record
|Home ATS Record
|Away ATS Record
|Conference ATS Record
Manhattan
11-14-1
0-3-0
11-11-1
3-6-1
8-8-0
7-10-1
Iona
13-16-0
9-12-0
4-4-0
4-9-0
7-5-0
7-11-0
Find the latest odds on today's MAAC games & place your bet with BetMGM.