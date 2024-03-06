The Washington Wizards (9-52) will host the Orlando Magic (36-26) after dropping 15 straight home games. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, March 6, 2024.

The Magic are a 7-point favorite against the Wizards when the Magic and the Wizards meet. The game's over/under is set at 225.5.

The Magic defeated the Hornets 101-89 in their last contest on Tuesday. Paolo Banchero put up a team-high 22 points to lead the team to victory. No line was set for the matchup, and the teams combined to fall short of the point total. In their last game, the Wizards got a team-high 32 points from Jordan Poole in a 127-115 loss to the Jazz on Monday. No line was set for the matchup, and the teams combined to score 242 points to go over the point total.

Magic vs. Wizards Betting Odds

Favorite Spread Over/Under Magic -7 225.5

Magic vs. Wizards Betting Trends

In the Magic's 62 games this year, they have 41 wins against the spread.

This season, Orlando has an ATS record of 9-2 in its 11 games as a favorite of 7 points or more.

Magic games this year have gone over the total in 28 out of 61 opportunities (45.9%).

The Magic score 111.3 points per game, which is 13.4 fewer points than the 124.7 the Wizards give up.

When scoring more than 124.7 points, Orlando is 8-1 against the spread and 7-2 overall.

The Wizards have 29 wins against the spread in 61 games this year.

Washington has an against the spread record of 21-24-1 in its 46 games when underdogs by 7 points or more this year.

Wizards games this year have hit the over 30 times in 61 opportunities (49.2%).

The Wizards put up 5.1 more points per game (114.6) than the Magic cede (109.5).

In games it scores more than 109.5 points, Washington is 21-17 against the spread (and 9-29 overall).

Magic vs. Wizards Last 10 Games

The Magic are 7-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall in their last 10 games.

The Magic have gone over the total in four of their past 10 games.

Orlando and its opponents have combined to score an average of 217.3 points in its last 10 games, 8.2 less than the 225.5 over/under in this matchup.

In the last 10 games, the Magic are averaging 1.1 fewer points per game than their season average.

The Wizards have gone 0-10 in their last 10 games, with a 4-6 record against the spread in that span.

In their past 10 contests, the Wizards have gone over the total six times.

Washington has averaged a total of 240.4 combined points over its last 10 games, 14.9 greater than this game's over/under of 225.5.

During their last 10 games, the Wizards' per-game scoring average is 113.7, 0.9 points lower than their season-long per-game average.

Magic vs. Wizards Over/Under Trends

A total of 23 Magic games this season have gone over Wednesday's total of 225.5 points.

This season, 44 of the Wizards games have finished with a combined score higher than 225.5 points.

Together, these two teams combine for 225.9 points per game, 0.4 more than the total of 225.5 for this game.

The 234.2 points per game combined these two teams surrender this season are 8.7 more than the 225.5 total in this contest.

On average, the over/under in Magic games is 4.6 fewer points than the over/under of 225.5 in this matchup.

The over/under for this contest is 13.8 points fewer than the average over/under in Wizards games this season (239.3 points).

Magic Team Leaders

Paolo Banchero: 22.9 PTS, 5.2 AST, 46.1 FG%, 36.1 3PT% (91-for-252)

22.9 PTS, 5.2 AST, 46.1 FG%, 36.1 3PT% (91-for-252) Franz Wagner: 20.3 PTS, 47.9 FG%, 30.1 3PT% (80-for-266)

20.3 PTS, 47.9 FG%, 30.1 3PT% (80-for-266) Cole Anthony: 11.8 PTS, 43.3 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (65-for-201)

11.8 PTS, 43.3 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (65-for-201) Jalen Suggs: 12.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 45.9 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (114-for-293)

Wizards Team Leaders