The Dallas Mavericks (34-28) will be looking to stop a three-game losing skid when hosting the Miami Heat (35-26) on Thursday, March 7, 2024 at American Airlines Center. It will air at 7:30 PM ET on TNT and BSSW.

The Mavericks are a 4.5-point favorite against the Heat when the Mavericks and the Heat square off. The point total for the game is set at 229.5.

In their last game, the Mavericks got a team-high 39 points from Luka Doncic in a 137-120 loss to the Pacers on Tuesday. No line was set for the matchup, and the teams combined to score 257 points to go over the point total. The Heat beat the Pistons 118-110 and hit the over on the point total on Tuesday in their most recent contest. Jimmy Butler totaled a team-high 26 points in the victory.

Mavericks vs. Heat Betting Odds

Favorite Spread Over/Under Mavericks -4.5 229.5

Mavericks vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Mavericks have 32 wins against the spread in 62 games this year.

This season, Dallas has an ATS record of 9-11 in its 20 games as a favorite of 4.5 points or more.

Mavericks games this year have hit the over on 31 of 61 set point totals.

The 118.7 points per game the Mavericks score are 8.8 more points than the Heat allow (109.9 points per game).

When putting up more than 109.9 points, Dallas has a 31-20 record against the spread and a 33-18 record overall.

The Heat have played 61 games, with 28 wins against the spread.

Miami has an ATS record of 9-9-1 in its 19 games as an underdog of 4.5 points or more this year.

Heat games this season have gone over the point total 24 times in 61 opportunities (39.3%).

The Heat's 110.8 points per game are 7.5 fewer points than the 118.3 the Mavericks cede to opponents.

In games it scores more than 118.3 points, Miami has put together a 9-5 ATS record and an 11-3 overall record.

Mavericks vs. Heat Last 10 Games

The Mavericks are 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall in their past 10 games.

The Mavericks have gone over the total in five of their last 10 outings.

Dallas and its opponents have combined to score an average of 242.1 points in its last 10 games, 12.6 more than the 229.5 over/under in this matchup.

Over the last 10 games, the Mavericks are averaging 2.2 more points per game than their season average.

The Heat have gone 8-2 in their past 10 games, with a 7-2-1 record against the spread in that span.

Three of the Heat's last 10 contests have gone over the total.

Miami and its opponents have combined to score an average of 221.5 combined points over its last 10 games, eight less than the 229.5 over/under in this matchup.

During their last 10 games, the Heat's per-game scoring average is 112.8, two points higher than their season-long per-game average.

Mavericks vs. Heat Over/Under Trends

The Mavericks and their opponent have hit the over on this game's total (229.5 points) 42 times this season.

This season, 19 games the Heat have played finished with a combined score over 229.5 points.

Together, these two teams combine for 229.5 points per game, identical to the over/under for this matchup.

The 228.2 points per game these two teams allow its opponents to score combined this season are 1.3 less than the 229.5-point total in this contest.

The Mavericks have seen a 237 average over/under in their games this season, 7.5 points more than the over/under in this contest.

Heat games have an average over/under of 220.7 points this season, 8.8 points lower than the over/under for this game.

Mavericks Team Leaders

Luka Doncic: 34.6 PTS, 9 REB, 9.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 49.6 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (209-for-553)

34.6 PTS, 9 REB, 9.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 49.6 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (209-for-553) Kyrie Irving: 25.7 PTS, 5 AST, 1.2 STL, 49 FG%, 42 3PT% (120-for-286)

25.7 PTS, 5 AST, 1.2 STL, 49 FG%, 42 3PT% (120-for-286) Tim Hardaway Jr.: 16.3 PTS, 40.8 FG%, 35.9 3PT% (176-for-490)

16.3 PTS, 40.8 FG%, 35.9 3PT% (176-for-490) Daniel Gafford: 10.9 PTS, 8 REB, 2.2 BLK, 69 FG%

Heat Team Leaders