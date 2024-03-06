The McNeese Cowboys (27-3, 16-1 Southland) are heavily favored (-16.5) to extend an eight-game win streak when they visit the New Orleans Privateers (9-21, 4-13 Southland) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at Lakefront Arena. The contest airs on ESPN+. The matchup's over/under is set at 153.5.

McNeese vs. New Orleans Betting Odds

Favorite Spread Total McNeese -16.5 153.5 points

McNeese vs. New Orleans Last 10 Games

McNeese has gone 9-1 in its last 10 contests, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.

The Cowboys and their opponents have combined to hit the over in six of those 10 games.

McNeese has averaged a total of 144.1 combined points over its last 10 games, 9.4 less than this game's over/under of 153.5.

Over the past 10 games, the Cowboys are scoring 0.6 points more per game compared to their season average.

New Orleans is 3-7 against the spread and 2-8 overall over its past 10 games.

Six of the Privateers' past 10 outings have gone over the total.

New Orleans and its opponents have combined to score an average of 156.1 combined points over its last 10 games, 2.6 more than the 153.5 over/under in this matchup.

Over the last 10 games, the Privateers are averaging 0.3 fewer points per game than their season average of 74.5 PPG.

McNeese vs. New Orleans Betting Trends

McNeese has gone 14-11-1 ATS this season.

McNeese is 5-3 against the spread when favored by 16.5 points or more this season.

The teams have hit the over in 15 of McNeese's 26 games with a set total.

The Cowboys score 80.2 points per game, just 0.1 more points than the 80.1 the Privateers allow.

McNeese has an 8-2 record against the spread and a 14-0 record overall when putting up more than 80.1 points.

New Orleans is 10-16-0 against the spread this year.

New Orleans has a 1-2 record against the spread in games it was an underdog by 16.5 points or more this season.

Of New Orleans' 26 games with a set total, 17 have hit the over (65.4%).

The Privateers' 74.5 points per game are 13.2 more points than the 61.3 the Cowboys allow to opponents.

New Orleans is 9-13 against the spread and 9-17 overall when it scores more than 61.3 points.

McNeese vs. New Orleans Over/Under Trends

This season, McNeese and its opponents have combined to outscore Wednesday's over/under of 153.5 points eight times.

This season, 15 games New Orleans has played finished with a combined score over 153.5 points.

McNeese averages 80.2 points per game compared to New Orleans' 74.5, totaling 1.2 points over this game's over/under of 153.5.

This matchup's over/under is 12.1 more points than the 141.4 these two teams combine to allow per game.

On average, the over/under in McNeese's games is 12.0 fewer points than the over/under of 153.5 in this contest.

New Orleans' games have an average over/under of 154.6 points this season, 1.1 more points than the over/under for this matchup.

McNeese Player Prop Info

Shahada Wells: 17.2 PTS, 2.9 STL, 47.5 FG%, 39.6 3PT% (42-for-106)

17.2 PTS, 2.9 STL, 47.5 FG%, 39.6 3PT% (42-for-106) Christian Shumate: 11.9 PTS, 9.5 REB, 1.4 BLK, 55.6 FG%, 22.9 3PT% (8-for-35)

11.9 PTS, 9.5 REB, 1.4 BLK, 55.6 FG%, 22.9 3PT% (8-for-35) Javohn Garcia: 11 PTS, 1.4 STL, 45.4 FG%, 45.7 3PT% (37-for-81)

11 PTS, 1.4 STL, 45.4 FG%, 45.7 3PT% (37-for-81) Antavion Collum: 9.1 PTS, 43.8 FG%, 40.2 3PT% (35-for-87)

9.1 PTS, 43.8 FG%, 40.2 3PT% (35-for-87) Omar Cooper: 4.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 58.2 FG%

New Orleans Player Prop Info

Jordan Johnson: 21.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 38.8 FG%, 34.3 3PT% (74-for-216)

21.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 38.8 FG%, 34.3 3PT% (74-for-216) Jamond Vincent: 8.3 PTS, 42.7 FG%, 22 3PT% (9-for-41)

8.3 PTS, 42.7 FG%, 22 3PT% (9-for-41) Tyson Jackson: 9.3 PTS, 53 FG%

9.3 PTS, 53 FG% Khaleb Wilson-Rouse: 10.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 40.7 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (37-for-107)

10.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 40.7 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (37-for-107) Jah Short: 6.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.9 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)

