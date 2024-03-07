Skip to main content

MEAC Basketball Predictions, Odds & Best Bets - March 7

MEAC teams will take the court across four games on Thursday's college basketball slate. That includes the Howard Bison squaring off against the Norfolk State Spartans at Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall.

With Thursday's college basketball slate upon us, stay on top of the most current betting odds with our preview below.

Today's MEAC Odds & Predictions

South Carolina State Bulldogs at North Carolina Central Eagles

South Carolina State will take the court against North Carolina Central on Friday at 7:30 PM ET at McDougald-McLendon Arena in Durham, North Carolina.

Coppin State Eagles at Morgan State Bears

Coppin State will play Morgan State on Friday at 7:30 PM ET at Talmadge L. Hill Field House in Baltimore, Maryland.

Delaware State Hornets at Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks

Delaware State will match up with Maryland-Eastern Shore on Friday at 8:00 PM ET at Hytche Athletic Center in Princess Anne, Maryland.

Howard Bison at Norfolk State Spartans

Howard will take the court against Norfolk State on Friday at 9:00 PM ET at Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall in Norfolk, Virginia.

Best MEAC Bet Today: Delaware State -3.5

ATS RecordFavorite ATS RecordUnderdog ATS RecordHome ATS RecordAway ATS RecordConference ATS Record

Maryland-Eastern Shore

11-13-0

1-3-0

10-10-0

4-5-0

7-8-0

7-6-0

Delaware State

14-13-0

3-5-0

11-8-0

4-6-0

7-7-0

5-8-0

