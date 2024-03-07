MEAC Basketball Predictions, Odds & Best Bets - March 7

MEAC teams will take the court across four games on Thursday's college basketball slate. That includes the Howard Bison squaring off against the Norfolk State Spartans at Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall.

With Thursday's college basketball slate upon us, stay on top of the most current betting odds with our preview below.

Have a prediction for today's MEAC games? Place your bet with FanDuel.

Today's MEAC Odds & Predictions

South Carolina State Bulldogs at North Carolina Central Eagles

South Carolina State will take the court against North Carolina Central on Friday at 7:30 PM ET at McDougald-McLendon Arena in Durham, North Carolina.

TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: North Carolina Central (-7)

North Carolina Central (-7) Total: 142.5

142.5 Prediction: North Carolina Central 75, South Carolina State 68

Coppin State Eagles at Morgan State Bears

Coppin State will play Morgan State on Friday at 7:30 PM ET at Talmadge L. Hill Field House in Baltimore, Maryland.

TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: Morgan State (-8.5)

Morgan State (-8.5) Total: 142

142 Prediction: Morgan State 75, Coppin State 66

Delaware State Hornets at Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks

Delaware State will match up with Maryland-Eastern Shore on Friday at 8:00 PM ET at Hytche Athletic Center in Princess Anne, Maryland.

TV Channel: DSN

DSN Favorite: Delaware State (-3.5)

Delaware State (-3.5) Total: 133.5

133.5 Prediction: Delaware State 70, Maryland-Eastern Shore 68

Howard Bison at Norfolk State Spartans

Howard will take the court against Norfolk State on Friday at 9:00 PM ET at Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall in Norfolk, Virginia.

Make your bet on today's MEAC matches with DraftKings!

Best MEAC Bet Today: Delaware State -3.5

ATS Record Favorite ATS Record Underdog ATS Record Home ATS Record Away ATS Record Conference ATS Record Maryland-Eastern Shore 11-13-0 1-3-0 10-10-0 4-5-0 7-8-0 7-6-0 Delaware State 14-13-0 3-5-0 11-8-0 4-6-0 7-7-0 5-8-0

Find the latest odds on today's MEAC games & place your bet with BetMGM.