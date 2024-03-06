The No. 2 seed Merrimack Warriors (19-11, 13-3 NEC) are 14.5-point favorites in the NEC Tournament against the No. 7 seed Long Island Sharks (7-21, 6-10 NEC) on Wednesday at Hammel Court. The contest tips at 7:00 PM ET and airs on NEC Front Row, with the winner moving one step closer to securing a guaranteed spot in the NCAA Tournament bracket.

Merrimack vs. LIU Betting Odds

Favorite Spread Total Merrimack -14.5 140 points

Merrimack vs. LIU Last 10 Games

Merrimack has a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 9-1 overall over its past 10 contests.

The final score of the past 10 Warriors games has exceeded the set total four times.

Merrimack and its opponents have combined to score an average of 135.1 points over its last 10 games, 4.9 less than the 140 over/under in this matchup.

The Warriors' per-game scoring average during their last 10 games is 3.1 points higher than their season-long average.

LIU has gone 4-6 in its past 10 games, with a 5-4-1 record against the spread during that span.

In their past 10 games, the Sharks have gone over the total four times.

LIU's average total over the last 10 games is 1.9 points greater than the 140 over/under given for this matchup.

In their past 10 games, the Sharks' per-game scoring average is 68.9, 2.4 points higher than their season-long per-game average.

Merrimack vs. LIU Betting Trends

Merrimack is 17-10-1 against the spread this season.

Merrimack is 1-1 against the spread when favored by 14.5 points or more this season.

The teams have hit the over in 12 of Merrimack's 25 games with a set total.

The Warriors score 70.1 points per game, 6.9 fewer points than the 77 the Sharks give up.

Merrimack has a 3-2 record against the spread and a 6-1 record overall when scoring more than 77 points.

LIU's ATS record is 13-11-1 this season.

LIU has a 4-4 record against the spread this season when an underdog by 14.5 points or more.

LIU's games have gone over the point total eight out of 25 times (32%).

The Sharks put up only 0.2 more points per game (66.5) than the Warriors give up (66.3).

LIU has put together an 8-4 ATS record and a 6-8 overall record in games it scores more than 66.3 points.

Merrimack vs. LIU Over/Under Trends

This season, Merrimack and its opponents have combined to outscore Wednesday's over/under of 140 points eight times.

In LIU's 25 games this season, 15 finished with more combined points than Wednesday's over/under of 140.

Together, these two teams combine for 136.6 points per game, 3.4 fewer than the over/under of 140 for this contest.

The 143.3 points per game these two teams allow combined this season are 3.3 more than the 140-point total in this contest.

On average, the over/under in Merrimack's games is 3.6 fewer points than the over/under of 140 in this contest.

The over/under for this game is 3.5 points lower than the average over/under in LIU's games this season of 143.5.

Merrimack Player Prop Info

Jordan Derkack: 17.7 PTS, 2.1 STL, 48.4 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (27-for-97)

17.7 PTS, 2.1 STL, 48.4 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (27-for-97) Adam Clark: 13.1 PTS, 2.6 STL, 47.1 FG%, 14.6 3PT% (6-for-41)

13.1 PTS, 2.6 STL, 47.1 FG%, 14.6 3PT% (6-for-41) Devon Savage: 10.2 PTS, 1.6 STL, 36.1 FG%, 35.4 3PT% (81-for-229)

10.2 PTS, 1.6 STL, 36.1 FG%, 35.4 3PT% (81-for-229) Bryan Etumnu: 7.6 PTS, 1.9 BLK, 57.7 FG%, 32.5 3PT% (13-for-40)

7.6 PTS, 1.9 BLK, 57.7 FG%, 32.5 3PT% (13-for-40) Samba Diallo: 7.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 41.9 FG%, 32.8 3PT% (19-for-58)

LIU Player Prop Info

Tai Strickland: 14 PTS, 1.8 STL, 44 FG%, 25.7 3PT% (18-for-70)

14 PTS, 1.8 STL, 44 FG%, 25.7 3PT% (18-for-70) Tana Kopa: 12 PTS, 37.5 FG%, 33.1 3PT% (60-for-181)

12 PTS, 37.5 FG%, 33.1 3PT% (60-for-181) Eric Acker: 13 PTS, 38.3 FG%, 27.6 3PT% (27-for-98)

13 PTS, 38.3 FG%, 27.6 3PT% (27-for-98) R.J. Greene: 8.4 PTS, 7.7 REB, 46.3 FG%

8.4 PTS, 7.7 REB, 46.3 FG% Nikola Djapa: 6.3 PTS, 57.8 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14)

