Merrimack vs. LIU - NEC Tournament - Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends
The No. 2 seed Merrimack Warriors (19-11, 13-3 NEC) are 14.5-point favorites in the NEC Tournament against the No. 7 seed Long Island Sharks (7-21, 6-10 NEC) on Wednesday at Hammel Court. The contest tips at 7:00 PM ET and airs on NEC Front Row, with the winner moving one step closer to securing a guaranteed spot in the NCAA Tournament bracket.
Merrimack vs. LIU Betting Odds
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Merrimack
140 points
Merrimack vs. LIU Last 10 Games
- Merrimack has a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 9-1 overall over its past 10 contests.
- The final score of the past 10 Warriors games has exceeded the set total four times.
- Merrimack and its opponents have combined to score an average of 135.1 points over its last 10 games, 4.9 less than the 140 over/under in this matchup.
- The Warriors' per-game scoring average during their last 10 games is 3.1 points higher than their season-long average.
- LIU has gone 4-6 in its past 10 games, with a 5-4-1 record against the spread during that span.
- In their past 10 games, the Sharks have gone over the total four times.
- LIU's average total over the last 10 games is 1.9 points greater than the 140 over/under given for this matchup.
- In their past 10 games, the Sharks' per-game scoring average is 68.9, 2.4 points higher than their season-long per-game average.
Merrimack vs. LIU Betting Trends
- Merrimack is 17-10-1 against the spread this season.
- Merrimack is 1-1 against the spread when favored by 14.5 points or more this season.
- The teams have hit the over in 12 of Merrimack's 25 games with a set total.
- The Warriors score 70.1 points per game, 6.9 fewer points than the 77 the Sharks give up.
- Merrimack has a 3-2 record against the spread and a 6-1 record overall when scoring more than 77 points.
- LIU's ATS record is 13-11-1 this season.
- LIU has a 4-4 record against the spread this season when an underdog by 14.5 points or more.
- LIU's games have gone over the point total eight out of 25 times (32%).
- The Sharks put up only 0.2 more points per game (66.5) than the Warriors give up (66.3).
- LIU has put together an 8-4 ATS record and a 6-8 overall record in games it scores more than 66.3 points.
Merrimack vs. LIU Over/Under Trends
- This season, Merrimack and its opponents have combined to outscore Wednesday's over/under of 140 points eight times.
- In LIU's 25 games this season, 15 finished with more combined points than Wednesday's over/under of 140.
- Together, these two teams combine for 136.6 points per game, 3.4 fewer than the over/under of 140 for this contest.
- The 143.3 points per game these two teams allow combined this season are 3.3 more than the 140-point total in this contest.
- On average, the over/under in Merrimack's games is 3.6 fewer points than the over/under of 140 in this contest.
- The over/under for this game is 3.5 points lower than the average over/under in LIU's games this season of 143.5.
Merrimack Player Prop Info
- Jordan Derkack: 17.7 PTS, 2.1 STL, 48.4 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (27-for-97)
- Adam Clark: 13.1 PTS, 2.6 STL, 47.1 FG%, 14.6 3PT% (6-for-41)
- Devon Savage: 10.2 PTS, 1.6 STL, 36.1 FG%, 35.4 3PT% (81-for-229)
- Bryan Etumnu: 7.6 PTS, 1.9 BLK, 57.7 FG%, 32.5 3PT% (13-for-40)
- Samba Diallo: 7.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 41.9 FG%, 32.8 3PT% (19-for-58)
LIU Player Prop Info
- Tai Strickland: 14 PTS, 1.8 STL, 44 FG%, 25.7 3PT% (18-for-70)
- Tana Kopa: 12 PTS, 37.5 FG%, 33.1 3PT% (60-for-181)
- Eric Acker: 13 PTS, 38.3 FG%, 27.6 3PT% (27-for-98)
- R.J. Greene: 8.4 PTS, 7.7 REB, 46.3 FG%
- Nikola Djapa: 6.3 PTS, 57.8 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14)
