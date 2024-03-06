Miami (FL) vs. Boston College - College Basketball - Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends
Two sliding teams meet when the Miami Hurricanes (15-14, 6-12 ACC) host the Boston College Eagles (15-14, 6-12 ACC) on Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET. The Hurricanes are 5.5-point favorites as they look to break a seven-game losing streak against the Eagles, losers of four straight. The matchup has a point total of 152.5.
Miami (FL) vs. Boston College Betting Odds
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Miami (FL)
152.5 points
Miami (FL) vs. Boston College Last 10 Games
- Miami (FL) has gone 2-8 in its past 10 games, with a 4-6 record against the spread in that span.
- The Hurricanes' past 10 contests saw three hit the over.
- Miami (FL) and its opponents have combined to score an average of 150.2 points over its last 10 games, 2.3 less than the 152.5 over/under in this matchup.
- The Hurricanes' per-game scoring average over their past 10 games is 9.7 points lower than their season-long average.
- Boston College has gone 4-6 in its last 10 contests, with a 4-6 record against the spread during that span.
- Seven of the Eagles' last 10 contests have hit the over.
- Boston College and its opponents have combined to score an average of 145.2 combined points in its last 10 games, 7.3 less than the 152.5 over/under in this matchup.
- During their last 10 games, the Eagles' points per game average is 72.1, 3.2 points lower per game than their season-long scoring average.
Miami (FL) vs. Boston College Betting Trends
- So far this season, Miami (FL) has compiled a 15-13-1 record against the spread.
- Miami (FL) has a 7-6 record against the spread this season when favored by 5.5 points or more.
- Miami (FL)'s games have gone over the point total in 13 out of 29 opportunities (44.8%).
- The Hurricanes record only 2.8 more points per game (76.8) than the Eagles give up (74).
- Miami (FL) has an 11-5 record against the spread and a 12-4 record overall when putting up more than 74 points.
- Boston College's ATS record is 11-17-1 this year.
- In games it has played as at least a 5.5-point underdog this year, Boston College is 1-4 against the spread.
- Boston College has hit the over in 18 of its 29 games with a set total (62.1%).
- The Eagles' 75.3 points per game are just two more points than the 73.3 the Hurricanes give up.
- When it scores more than 73.3 points, Boston College is 8-8 against the spread and 11-5 overall.
Miami (FL) vs. Boston College Over/Under Trends
- This season, Miami (FL)'s games have seen a combined score higher than this game's 152.5-point total 14 times.
- In Boston College's 29 games this season, 14 finished with more combined points than Wednesday's point total of 152.5.
- Miami (FL) averages 76.8 points per game compared to Boston College's 75.3, amounting to 0.4 points less than the matchup's over/under of 152.5.
- The 147.3 points per game these two teams surrender to opponents on average this season are 5.2 fewer than the 152.5-point over/under in this contest.
- On average, the over/under in Miami (FL)'s games is 2.4 fewer points than the over/under of 152.5 in this matchup.
- Boston College's games have an average over/under of 149.3 points this season, 3.2 points lower than the over/under for this game.
Miami (FL) Player Prop Info
- Norchad Omier: 17.3 PTS, 9.5 REB, 1.5 STL, 57 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (22-for-58)
- Matthew Cleveland: 13.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 49.3 FG%, 36.5 3PT% (27-for-74)
- Bensley Joseph: 9.5 PTS, 1.6 STL, 41.5 FG%, 37.3 3PT% (47-for-126)
- Wooga Poplar: 13.7 PTS, 44.1 FG%, 41.1 3PT% (60-for-146)
- Nijel Pack: 13.7 PTS, 40.5 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (47-for-129)
Boston College Player Prop Info
- Quinten Post: 16.7 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.9 BLK, 51.4 FG%, 44.2 3PT% (38-for-86)
- Jaeden Zackery: 11.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 48.1 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (25-for-64)
- Devin: 10.6 PTS, 58.8 FG%, 35.6 3PT% (16-for-45)
- Claudell Harris Jr.: 13.1 PTS, 41.2 FG%, 36.2 3PT% (63-for-174)
- Mason Madsen: 8.3 PTS, 44.8 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (48-for-112)
