Two sliding teams meet when the Miami Hurricanes (15-14, 6-12 ACC) host the Boston College Eagles (15-14, 6-12 ACC) on Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET. The Hurricanes are 5.5-point favorites as they look to break a seven-game losing streak against the Eagles, losers of four straight. The matchup has a point total of 152.5.

Miami (FL) vs. Boston College Betting Odds

Favorite Spread Total Miami (FL) -5.5 152.5 points

Miami (FL) vs. Boston College Last 10 Games

Miami (FL) has gone 2-8 in its past 10 games, with a 4-6 record against the spread in that span.

The Hurricanes' past 10 contests saw three hit the over.

Miami (FL) and its opponents have combined to score an average of 150.2 points over its last 10 games, 2.3 less than the 152.5 over/under in this matchup.

The Hurricanes' per-game scoring average over their past 10 games is 9.7 points lower than their season-long average.

Boston College has gone 4-6 in its last 10 contests, with a 4-6 record against the spread during that span.

Seven of the Eagles' last 10 contests have hit the over.

Boston College and its opponents have combined to score an average of 145.2 combined points in its last 10 games, 7.3 less than the 152.5 over/under in this matchup.

During their last 10 games, the Eagles' points per game average is 72.1, 3.2 points lower per game than their season-long scoring average.

Miami (FL) vs. Boston College Betting Trends

So far this season, Miami (FL) has compiled a 15-13-1 record against the spread.

Miami (FL) has a 7-6 record against the spread this season when favored by 5.5 points or more.

Miami (FL)'s games have gone over the point total in 13 out of 29 opportunities (44.8%).

The Hurricanes record only 2.8 more points per game (76.8) than the Eagles give up (74).

Miami (FL) has an 11-5 record against the spread and a 12-4 record overall when putting up more than 74 points.

Boston College's ATS record is 11-17-1 this year.

In games it has played as at least a 5.5-point underdog this year, Boston College is 1-4 against the spread.

Boston College has hit the over in 18 of its 29 games with a set total (62.1%).

The Eagles' 75.3 points per game are just two more points than the 73.3 the Hurricanes give up.

When it scores more than 73.3 points, Boston College is 8-8 against the spread and 11-5 overall.

Miami (FL) vs. Boston College Over/Under Trends

This season, Miami (FL)'s games have seen a combined score higher than this game's 152.5-point total 14 times.

In Boston College's 29 games this season, 14 finished with more combined points than Wednesday's point total of 152.5.

Miami (FL) averages 76.8 points per game compared to Boston College's 75.3, amounting to 0.4 points less than the matchup's over/under of 152.5.

The 147.3 points per game these two teams surrender to opponents on average this season are 5.2 fewer than the 152.5-point over/under in this contest.

On average, the over/under in Miami (FL)'s games is 2.4 fewer points than the over/under of 152.5 in this matchup.

Boston College's games have an average over/under of 149.3 points this season, 3.2 points lower than the over/under for this game.

Miami (FL) Player Prop Info

Norchad Omier: 17.3 PTS, 9.5 REB, 1.5 STL, 57 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (22-for-58)

17.3 PTS, 9.5 REB, 1.5 STL, 57 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (22-for-58) Matthew Cleveland: 13.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 49.3 FG%, 36.5 3PT% (27-for-74)

13.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 49.3 FG%, 36.5 3PT% (27-for-74) Bensley Joseph: 9.5 PTS, 1.6 STL, 41.5 FG%, 37.3 3PT% (47-for-126)

9.5 PTS, 1.6 STL, 41.5 FG%, 37.3 3PT% (47-for-126) Wooga Poplar: 13.7 PTS, 44.1 FG%, 41.1 3PT% (60-for-146)

13.7 PTS, 44.1 FG%, 41.1 3PT% (60-for-146) Nijel Pack: 13.7 PTS, 40.5 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (47-for-129)

Boston College Player Prop Info

Quinten Post: 16.7 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.9 BLK, 51.4 FG%, 44.2 3PT% (38-for-86)

16.7 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.9 BLK, 51.4 FG%, 44.2 3PT% (38-for-86) Jaeden Zackery: 11.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 48.1 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (25-for-64)

11.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 48.1 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (25-for-64) Devin: 10.6 PTS, 58.8 FG%, 35.6 3PT% (16-for-45)

10.6 PTS, 58.8 FG%, 35.6 3PT% (16-for-45) Claudell Harris Jr.: 13.1 PTS, 41.2 FG%, 36.2 3PT% (63-for-174)

13.1 PTS, 41.2 FG%, 36.2 3PT% (63-for-174) Mason Madsen: 8.3 PTS, 44.8 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (48-for-112)

