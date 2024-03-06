Michigan State vs. Northwestern - College Basketball - Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends
The Michigan State Spartans (17-12, 9-9 Big Ten) are favored (-9) to end a three-game losing streak when they host the Northwestern Wildcats (20-9, 11-7 Big Ten) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at Jack Breslin Students Events Center. The matchup airs on Big Ten Network. The matchup's over/under is 135.5.
Have a prediction for Michigan State vs. Northwestern? Place your bet with FanDuel.
Michigan State vs. Northwestern Betting Odds
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Michigan State
135.5 points
Michigan State vs. Northwestern Last 10 Games
- Michigan State has gone 5-5 over its last 10 games, with a 6-4 record against the spread during that span.
- The Spartans' past 10 contests saw four hit the over.
- Michigan State has averaged a total of 142 combined points in its last 10 games, 6.5 greater than this matchup's over/under of 135.5.
- During their last 10 games, the Spartans have scored 3.5 fewer points per contest compared to their season-long scoring average.
- Northwestern has a 7-3 record against the spread while finishing 6-4 overall over its past 10 contests.
- Six of the Wildcats' last 10 games have gone over the total.
- Northwestern has averaged a total of 139.1 combined points over its last 10 games, 3.6 greater than this matchup's over/under of 135.5.
- In their past 10 games, the Wildcats' per-game scoring average is 75.3, 0.9 points higher than their season-long per-game average.
Make your bet on Michigan State vs. Northwestern with DraftKings!
Michigan State vs. Northwestern Betting Trends
- Michigan State has gone 17-12-0 ATS this season.
- Michigan State has an 8-5 record against the spread in games it was favored by 9 points or more this season.
- Michigan State has gone over in 13 of its 29 games with a set total (44.8%).
- The Spartans put up just 4.8 more points per game (74.4) than the Wildcats allow (69.6).
- Michigan State has a 14-6 record against the spread and a 15-5 record overall when putting up more than 69.6 points.
- Northwestern's ATS record is 15-13-1 this season.
- Northwestern is 1-0 against the spread so far this season when playing as at least a 9-point underdog.
- Northwestern has hit the over in 17 of its 29 games with a set total (58.6%).
- The Wildcats' 74.4 points per game are 7.9 more points than the 66.5 the Spartans give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 66.5 points, Northwestern is 13-7-1 against the spread and 17-4 overall.
Michigan State vs. Northwestern Over/Under Trends
- A total of 20 of Michigan State's games this season have gone over Wednesday's over/under of 135.5 points.
- In Northwestern's 29 games this season, 19 finished with more combined points than Wednesday's over/under of 135.5.
- Together, these two teams combine for 148.8 points per game, 13.3 more than the point total of 135.5 for this contest.
- This matchup's total is 0.6 less than the 136.1 points these two teams combine to allow per game.
- On average, Michigan State has seen a 140.9-point over/under in its games this season, 5.4 more points than the over/under in this matchup.
- A difference of 8.5 points separates the average over/under in Northwestern's games (144 points) and this contest's over/under (135.5).
Michigan State Player Prop Info
- Tyson Walker: 18 PTS, 1.9 STL, 44.7 FG%, 37.2 3PT% (51-for-137)
- A.J Hoggard: 11.1 PTS, 5 AST, 1.4 STL, 40.6 FG%, 32.8 3PT% (20-for-61)
- Malik Hall: 12.9 PTS, 54.3 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (20-for-52)
- Jaden: 10.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 42.9 FG%, 38.4 3PT% (56-for-146)
- Tre Holloman: 5.5 PTS, 46.2 FG%, 41.8 3PT% (28-for-67)
Northwestern Player Prop Info
- Boo Buie: 18.9 PTS, 5.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 43.7 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (72-for-168)
- Brooks Barnhizer: 14.4 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.8 STL, 43.6 FG%, 35.1 3PT% (33-for-94)
- Ryan Langborg: 12.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 43.2 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (60-for-144)
- Matthew Nicholson: 5.3 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 65.7 FG%
- Ty Berry: 11.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 44.9 FG%, 43.3 3PT% (55-for-127)
Find the latest odds on Michigan State vs. Northwestern & place your bet with BetMGM.