The Michigan State Spartans (17-12, 9-9 Big Ten) are favored (-9) to end a three-game losing streak when they host the Northwestern Wildcats (20-9, 11-7 Big Ten) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at Jack Breslin Students Events Center. The matchup airs on Big Ten Network. The matchup's over/under is 135.5.

Michigan State vs. Northwestern Betting Odds

Favorite Spread Total Michigan State -9 135.5 points

Michigan State vs. Northwestern Last 10 Games

Michigan State has gone 5-5 over its last 10 games, with a 6-4 record against the spread during that span.

The Spartans' past 10 contests saw four hit the over.

Michigan State has averaged a total of 142 combined points in its last 10 games, 6.5 greater than this matchup's over/under of 135.5.

During their last 10 games, the Spartans have scored 3.5 fewer points per contest compared to their season-long scoring average.

Northwestern has a 7-3 record against the spread while finishing 6-4 overall over its past 10 contests.

Six of the Wildcats' last 10 games have gone over the total.

Northwestern has averaged a total of 139.1 combined points over its last 10 games, 3.6 greater than this matchup's over/under of 135.5.

In their past 10 games, the Wildcats' per-game scoring average is 75.3, 0.9 points higher than their season-long per-game average.

Michigan State vs. Northwestern Betting Trends

Michigan State has gone 17-12-0 ATS this season.

Michigan State has an 8-5 record against the spread in games it was favored by 9 points or more this season.

Michigan State has gone over in 13 of its 29 games with a set total (44.8%).

The Spartans put up just 4.8 more points per game (74.4) than the Wildcats allow (69.6).

Michigan State has a 14-6 record against the spread and a 15-5 record overall when putting up more than 69.6 points.

Northwestern's ATS record is 15-13-1 this season.

Northwestern is 1-0 against the spread so far this season when playing as at least a 9-point underdog.

Northwestern has hit the over in 17 of its 29 games with a set total (58.6%).

The Wildcats' 74.4 points per game are 7.9 more points than the 66.5 the Spartans give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 66.5 points, Northwestern is 13-7-1 against the spread and 17-4 overall.

Michigan State vs. Northwestern Over/Under Trends

A total of 20 of Michigan State's games this season have gone over Wednesday's over/under of 135.5 points.

In Northwestern's 29 games this season, 19 finished with more combined points than Wednesday's over/under of 135.5.

Together, these two teams combine for 148.8 points per game, 13.3 more than the point total of 135.5 for this contest.

This matchup's total is 0.6 less than the 136.1 points these two teams combine to allow per game.

On average, Michigan State has seen a 140.9-point over/under in its games this season, 5.4 more points than the over/under in this matchup.

A difference of 8.5 points separates the average over/under in Northwestern's games (144 points) and this contest's over/under (135.5).

Michigan State Player Prop Info

Tyson Walker: 18 PTS, 1.9 STL, 44.7 FG%, 37.2 3PT% (51-for-137)

18 PTS, 1.9 STL, 44.7 FG%, 37.2 3PT% (51-for-137) A.J Hoggard: 11.1 PTS, 5 AST, 1.4 STL, 40.6 FG%, 32.8 3PT% (20-for-61)

11.1 PTS, 5 AST, 1.4 STL, 40.6 FG%, 32.8 3PT% (20-for-61) Malik Hall: 12.9 PTS, 54.3 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (20-for-52)

12.9 PTS, 54.3 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (20-for-52) Jaden: 10.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 42.9 FG%, 38.4 3PT% (56-for-146)

10.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 42.9 FG%, 38.4 3PT% (56-for-146) Tre Holloman: 5.5 PTS, 46.2 FG%, 41.8 3PT% (28-for-67)

Northwestern Player Prop Info

Boo Buie: 18.9 PTS, 5.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 43.7 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (72-for-168)

18.9 PTS, 5.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 43.7 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (72-for-168) Brooks Barnhizer: 14.4 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.8 STL, 43.6 FG%, 35.1 3PT% (33-for-94)

14.4 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.8 STL, 43.6 FG%, 35.1 3PT% (33-for-94) Ryan Langborg: 12.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 43.2 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (60-for-144)

12.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 43.2 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (60-for-144) Matthew Nicholson: 5.3 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 65.7 FG%

5.3 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 65.7 FG% Ty Berry: 11.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 44.9 FG%, 43.3 3PT% (55-for-127)

