The Minnesota Golden Gophers (18-11, 9-9 Big Ten) host the Indiana Hoosiers (16-13, 8-10 Big Ten) after winning five home games in a row. The Golden Gophers are favored by 5.5 points in the contest, which begins at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, March 6, 2024. The point total for the matchup is set at 150.

Have a prediction for Minnesota vs. Indiana? Place your bet with FanDuel.

Minnesota vs. Indiana Betting Odds

Favorite Spread Total Minnesota -5.5 150 points

Minnesota vs. Indiana Last 10 Games

Minnesota has an 8-2 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall in its past 10 games.

The Golden Gophers' last 10 games saw seven go over the total.

Minnesota has averaged a total of 145.3 combined points in its last 10 games, 4.7 less than this game's total of 150.

Over the past 10 games, the Golden Gophers are scoring 0.8 points more per game compared to their season average.

Indiana has gone 4-6 in its last 10 contests, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.

In their past 10 games, the Hoosiers have gone over the total seven times.

Indiana's average total over the last 10 games is 2.9 points fewer than the 150 over/under given for this matchup.

During the past 10 games, the Hoosiers are averaging 1.7 fewer points per game than their season average of 73.2 PPG.

Make your bet on Minnesota vs. Indiana with DraftKings!

Minnesota vs. Indiana Betting Trends

So far this season, Minnesota has compiled a 22-5-2 record against the spread.

Minnesota has a 9-1-1 record against the spread in games it was favored by 5.5 points or more this season.

A total of 16 of Minnesota's 29 games with a set total have hit the over (55.2%).

The 76.6 points per game the Golden Gophers put up are only 1.5 more points than the Hoosiers allow (75.1).

When Minnesota totals more than 75.1 points, it is 14-1-1 against the spread and 12-4 overall.

Indiana is 13-16-0 against the spread this season.

In games this season in which it was an underdog by 5.5 points or more, Indiana has a 5-5 record against the spread.

Indiana's games have hit the over 17 out of 29 times (58.6%).

The Hoosiers average just 2.2 more points per game (73.2) than the Golden Gophers allow (71).

Indiana is 9-7 against the spread and 12-4 overall when it scores more than 71 points.

Minnesota vs. Indiana Over/Under Trends

Minnesota and its opponents have combined to outscore Wednesday's over/under (150 points) 12 times this season.

There have been 12 Indiana games that finished with a combined score over 150 points this season.

Together, these two teams combine for 149.8 points per game, 0.2 fewer than the over/under of 150 for this matchup.

This game's point total is 3.9 more points than the 146.1 these two teams combine to allow per game.

On average, the over/under in Minnesota's games is 2.4 fewer points than the over/under of 150 in this contest.

A difference of 1.7 points separates this matchup's over/under (150 points) and the average over/under in Indiana's games (148.3) this season.

Minnesota Player Prop Info

Dawson Garcia: 17.3 PTS, 46.5 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (24-for-76)

17.3 PTS, 46.5 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (24-for-76) Elijah Hawkins: 9.5 PTS, 7.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 39.3 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (39-for-107)

9.5 PTS, 7.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 39.3 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (39-for-107) Pharrel Payne: 10 PTS, 1.5 BLK, 61.3 FG%

10 PTS, 1.5 BLK, 61.3 FG% Cam Christie: 11.9 PTS, 43.4 FG%, 42.2 3PT% (62-for-147)

11.9 PTS, 43.4 FG%, 42.2 3PT% (62-for-147) Mike Mitchell Jr.: 10.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 42.2 FG%, 40 3PT% (62-for-155)

Indiana Player Prop Info

Kel'el Ware: 15.3 PTS, 9.7 REB, 1.8 BLK, 58.6 FG%, 42.4 3PT% (14-for-33)

15.3 PTS, 9.7 REB, 1.8 BLK, 58.6 FG%, 42.4 3PT% (14-for-33) Malik Reneau: 16 PTS, 57.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (14-for-42)

16 PTS, 57.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (14-for-42) Trey Galloway: 10.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 45.6 FG%, 25.3 3PT% (25-for-99)

10.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 45.6 FG%, 25.3 3PT% (25-for-99) Mackenzie Mgbako: 12 PTS, 40.3 FG%, 33.1 3PT% (43-for-130)

12 PTS, 40.3 FG%, 33.1 3PT% (43-for-130) Anthony Walker: 5.4 PTS, 49.1 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (2-for-16)

Find the latest odds on Minnesota vs. Indiana & place your bet with BetMGM.