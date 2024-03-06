Skip to main content

Minnesota vs. Indiana - College Basketball - Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends

The Minnesota Golden Gophers (18-11, 9-9 Big Ten) host the Indiana Hoosiers (16-13, 8-10 Big Ten) after winning five home games in a row. The Golden Gophers are favored by 5.5 points in the contest, which begins at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, March 6, 2024. The point total for the matchup is set at 150.

Minnesota vs. Indiana Betting Odds

Minnesota vs Indiana Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Minnesota

-5.5

150 points

Minnesota vs. Indiana Last 10 Games

  • Minnesota has an 8-2 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall in its past 10 games.
  • The Golden Gophers' last 10 games saw seven go over the total.
  • Minnesota has averaged a total of 145.3 combined points in its last 10 games, 4.7 less than this game's total of 150.
  • Over the past 10 games, the Golden Gophers are scoring 0.8 points more per game compared to their season average.
  • Indiana has gone 4-6 in its last 10 contests, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.
  • In their past 10 games, the Hoosiers have gone over the total seven times.
  • Indiana's average total over the last 10 games is 2.9 points fewer than the 150 over/under given for this matchup.
  • During the past 10 games, the Hoosiers are averaging 1.7 fewer points per game than their season average of 73.2 PPG.

  • So far this season, Minnesota has compiled a 22-5-2 record against the spread.
  • Minnesota has a 9-1-1 record against the spread in games it was favored by 5.5 points or more this season.
  • A total of 16 of Minnesota's 29 games with a set total have hit the over (55.2%).
  • The 76.6 points per game the Golden Gophers put up are only 1.5 more points than the Hoosiers allow (75.1).
  • When Minnesota totals more than 75.1 points, it is 14-1-1 against the spread and 12-4 overall.
  • Indiana is 13-16-0 against the spread this season.
  • In games this season in which it was an underdog by 5.5 points or more, Indiana has a 5-5 record against the spread.
  • Indiana's games have hit the over 17 out of 29 times (58.6%).
  • The Hoosiers average just 2.2 more points per game (73.2) than the Golden Gophers allow (71).
  • Indiana is 9-7 against the spread and 12-4 overall when it scores more than 71 points.
  • Minnesota and its opponents have combined to outscore Wednesday's over/under (150 points) 12 times this season.
  • There have been 12 Indiana games that finished with a combined score over 150 points this season.
  • Together, these two teams combine for 149.8 points per game, 0.2 fewer than the over/under of 150 for this matchup.
  • This game's point total is 3.9 more points than the 146.1 these two teams combine to allow per game.
  • On average, the over/under in Minnesota's games is 2.4 fewer points than the over/under of 150 in this contest.
  • A difference of 1.7 points separates this matchup's over/under (150 points) and the average over/under in Indiana's games (148.3) this season.

Minnesota Player Prop Info

  • Dawson Garcia: 17.3 PTS, 46.5 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (24-for-76)
  • Elijah Hawkins: 9.5 PTS, 7.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 39.3 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (39-for-107)
  • Pharrel Payne: 10 PTS, 1.5 BLK, 61.3 FG%
  • Cam Christie: 11.9 PTS, 43.4 FG%, 42.2 3PT% (62-for-147)
  • Mike Mitchell Jr.: 10.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 42.2 FG%, 40 3PT% (62-for-155)

Indiana Player Prop Info

  • Kel'el Ware: 15.3 PTS, 9.7 REB, 1.8 BLK, 58.6 FG%, 42.4 3PT% (14-for-33)
  • Malik Reneau: 16 PTS, 57.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (14-for-42)
  • Trey Galloway: 10.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 45.6 FG%, 25.3 3PT% (25-for-99)
  • Mackenzie Mgbako: 12 PTS, 40.3 FG%, 33.1 3PT% (43-for-130)
  • Anthony Walker: 5.4 PTS, 49.1 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (2-for-16)

