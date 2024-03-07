The Coppin State Eagles (2-25, 1-12 MEAC) are 9-point underdogs as they attempt to break a 17-game road losing streak when they take on the Morgan State Bears (10-19, 6-7 MEAC) on Thursday, March 7, 2024 at Talmadge L. Hill Field House. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 142.

Morgan State vs. Coppin State Betting Odds

Favorite Spread Total Morgan State -9 142 points

Morgan State vs. Coppin State Last 10 Games

Morgan State is 7-3 against the spread and 5-5 overall in its last 10 games.

The Bears and their opponents have hit the over in five of those 10 games.

Morgan State and its opponents have combined to score an average of 148.4 points in its last 10 games, 6.4 more than the 142 over/under in this matchup.

In the past 10 games, the Bears are scoring 1.2 points more per game compared to their season average.

Coppin State is 4-5-1 against the spread and 0-10 overall in its last 10 contests.

In their past 10 games, the Eagles have gone over the total six times.

Coppin State has averaged a total of 133.0 combined points in its last 10 games, 9.0 fewer than this matchup's over/under of 142.

In their last 10 games, the Eagles' points per game average is 60.9, 2.9 points higher per game than their season-long scoring average.

Morgan State vs. Coppin State Betting Trends

Morgan State has a 14-12-1 record against the spread this season.

Morgan State is 0-1 against the spread when favored by 9 points or more this season.

The teams have hit the over in 15 of Morgan State's 27 games with a set total.

The 72.8 points per game the Bears put up are only 0.2 more points than the Eagles give up (72.6).

Morgan State has an 11-1 record against the spread and an 8-6 record overall when putting up more than 72.6 points.

So far this season, Coppin State has put together a 13-13-1 record against the spread.

Coppin State is 10-8-1 against the spread when an underdog by 9 points or more this season.

Coppin State has hit the over in 11 of its 27 games with a set total (40.7%).

The Eagles average 20.1 fewer points per game (58) than the Bears allow (78.1).

Coppin State has put together a 1-1 ATS record and a 1-1 overall record in games it scores more than 78.1 points.

Morgan State vs. Coppin State Over/Under Trends

Morgan State and its opponents have hit the over on this game's total (142 points) 20 times this season.

This season, eight of Coppin State's games have finished with a combined score higher than 142 points.

Morgan State averages 72.8 points per game and Coppin State scores 58, which is 11.2 points below this matchup's point total of 142.

The 150.7 points per game combined these two teams surrender this season are 8.7 more than the 142 over/under in this contest.

Morgan State has seen a 150.8 average over/under in its games this season, 8.8 points more than the over/under in this contest.

Coppin State's games have an average over/under of 130.6 points this season, 11.4 fewer points than the over/under for this contest.

Morgan State Player Prop Info

Will Thomas: 13.2 PTS, 46.5 FG%, 21.8 3PT% (12-for-55)

13.2 PTS, 46.5 FG%, 21.8 3PT% (12-for-55) Kameron Hobbs: 10.3 PTS, 40.2 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (46-for-125)

10.3 PTS, 40.2 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (46-for-125) Wynston Tabbs: 14.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.9 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (44-for-128)

14.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.9 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (44-for-128) Allen Udemadu: 7.7 PTS, 59.9 FG%

7.7 PTS, 59.9 FG% Ahmarie Simpkins: 8.6 PTS, 48.5 FG%, 21.9 3PT% (7-for-32)

Coppin State Player Prop Info

Justin Winston: 13.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 41.3 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (25-for-85)

13.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 41.3 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (25-for-85) Greg Spurlock: 8.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.6 FG%, 27.7 3PT% (26-for-94)

8.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.6 FG%, 27.7 3PT% (26-for-94) Ryan Archey: 9.3 PTS, 34.6 FG%, 22.8 3PT% (13-for-57)

9.3 PTS, 34.6 FG%, 22.8 3PT% (13-for-57) Camaren Sparrrow: 6.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 36.8 FG%, 28.1 3PT% (18-for-64)

6.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 36.8 FG%, 28.1 3PT% (18-for-64) Aa'Reyon Jones: 4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 32.7 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (5-for-35)

