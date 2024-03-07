Morgan State vs. Coppin State - College Basketball - Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends
The Coppin State Eagles (2-25, 1-12 MEAC) are 9-point underdogs as they attempt to break a 17-game road losing streak when they take on the Morgan State Bears (10-19, 6-7 MEAC) on Thursday, March 7, 2024 at Talmadge L. Hill Field House. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 142.
Have a prediction for Morgan State vs. Coppin State? Place your bet with FanDuel.
Morgan State vs. Coppin State Betting Odds
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Morgan State
142 points
Morgan State vs. Coppin State Last 10 Games
- Morgan State is 7-3 against the spread and 5-5 overall in its last 10 games.
- The Bears and their opponents have hit the over in five of those 10 games.
- Morgan State and its opponents have combined to score an average of 148.4 points in its last 10 games, 6.4 more than the 142 over/under in this matchup.
- In the past 10 games, the Bears are scoring 1.2 points more per game compared to their season average.
- Coppin State is 4-5-1 against the spread and 0-10 overall in its last 10 contests.
- In their past 10 games, the Eagles have gone over the total six times.
- Coppin State has averaged a total of 133.0 combined points in its last 10 games, 9.0 fewer than this matchup's over/under of 142.
- In their last 10 games, the Eagles' points per game average is 60.9, 2.9 points higher per game than their season-long scoring average.
Make your bet on Morgan State vs. Coppin State with DraftKings!
Morgan State vs. Coppin State Betting Trends
- Morgan State has a 14-12-1 record against the spread this season.
- Morgan State is 0-1 against the spread when favored by 9 points or more this season.
- The teams have hit the over in 15 of Morgan State's 27 games with a set total.
- The 72.8 points per game the Bears put up are only 0.2 more points than the Eagles give up (72.6).
- Morgan State has an 11-1 record against the spread and an 8-6 record overall when putting up more than 72.6 points.
- So far this season, Coppin State has put together a 13-13-1 record against the spread.
- Coppin State is 10-8-1 against the spread when an underdog by 9 points or more this season.
- Coppin State has hit the over in 11 of its 27 games with a set total (40.7%).
- The Eagles average 20.1 fewer points per game (58) than the Bears allow (78.1).
- Coppin State has put together a 1-1 ATS record and a 1-1 overall record in games it scores more than 78.1 points.
Morgan State vs. Coppin State Over/Under Trends
- Morgan State and its opponents have hit the over on this game's total (142 points) 20 times this season.
- This season, eight of Coppin State's games have finished with a combined score higher than 142 points.
- Morgan State averages 72.8 points per game and Coppin State scores 58, which is 11.2 points below this matchup's point total of 142.
- The 150.7 points per game combined these two teams surrender this season are 8.7 more than the 142 over/under in this contest.
- Morgan State has seen a 150.8 average over/under in its games this season, 8.8 points more than the over/under in this contest.
- Coppin State's games have an average over/under of 130.6 points this season, 11.4 fewer points than the over/under for this contest.
Morgan State Player Prop Info
- Will Thomas: 13.2 PTS, 46.5 FG%, 21.8 3PT% (12-for-55)
- Kameron Hobbs: 10.3 PTS, 40.2 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (46-for-125)
- Wynston Tabbs: 14.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.9 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (44-for-128)
- Allen Udemadu: 7.7 PTS, 59.9 FG%
- Ahmarie Simpkins: 8.6 PTS, 48.5 FG%, 21.9 3PT% (7-for-32)
Coppin State Player Prop Info
- Justin Winston: 13.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 41.3 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (25-for-85)
- Greg Spurlock: 8.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.6 FG%, 27.7 3PT% (26-for-94)
- Ryan Archey: 9.3 PTS, 34.6 FG%, 22.8 3PT% (13-for-57)
- Camaren Sparrrow: 6.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 36.8 FG%, 28.1 3PT% (18-for-64)
- Aa'Reyon Jones: 4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 32.7 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (5-for-35)
Find the latest odds on Morgan State vs. Coppin State & place your bet with BetMGM.