Murray State vs. Missouri State - MVC Tournament - Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends
The No. 8 seed Murray State Racers (12-19, 9-11 MVC) are favored by 2.5 points in the MVC Tournament when they face off the No. 9 seed Missouri State Bears (16-15, 8-12 MVC) Thursday at Enterprise Center, starting at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The winner moves one game closer to claiming a guaranteed place in the NCAA Tournament bracket.
Murray State vs. Missouri State Betting Odds
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Murray State
140 points
Murray State vs. Missouri State Last 10 Games
- Murray State has gone 4-6 over its past 10 contests, with a 4-6 record against the spread during that span.
- The Racers' last 10 outings saw six go over the total.
- Murray State has averaged a total of 142 combined points over its last 10 games, two greater than this matchup's total of 140.
- Over their last 10 games, the Racers have a points-per-game average 0.2 points below their season-long scoring average.
- Missouri State has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 4-6 overall over its past 10 contests.
- In their past 10 contests, the Bears have hit the over seven times.
- Missouri State's average total over the last 10 games is 3.9 points greater than the 140 over/under listed for this matchup.
- In their last 10 games, the Bears are scoring 1.6 more points per game than their season-long scoring average, 72 PPG.
Murray State vs. Missouri State Betting Trends
- Murray State is 13-17-0 against the spread this season.
- Murray State is 3-7 against the spread when favored by 2.5 points or more this season.
- Murray State's games have gone over the point total in 14 out of 31 opportunities (45.2%).
- The 70.9 points per game the Racers average are the same as the Bears allow.
- When Murray State scores more than 72.3 points, it is 10-4 against the spread and 11-4 overall.
- So far this year, Missouri State has compiled a 16-14-1 record against the spread.
- Missouri State is 6-8 against the spread when an underdog by 2.5 points or more this year.
- Missouri State has hit the over in 17 of its 31 games with a set total (54.8%).
- The Bears put up an average of 72 points per game, only 1.8 more points than the 70.2 the Racers allow.
- Missouri State has put together an 11-5-1 ATS record and an 11-6 overall record in games it scores more than 70.2 points.
Murray State vs. Missouri State Over/Under Trends
- This season, Murray State and its opponents have combined to outscore Thursday's total of 140 points 17 times.
- In Missouri State's 31 games this season, 18 finished with more combined points than Thursday's point total of 140.
- The total for this contest of 140 is 2.9 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Murray State (70.9) and Missouri State (72).
- This game's over/under is 2.5 lower than the 142.5 points these two teams combine to allow per game.
- Murray State has seen a 141.1 average over/under in its games this season, 1.1 points more than the over/under in this contest.
- Missouri State's games have an average over/under of 144.3 points this season, 4.3 more points than the over/under for this matchup.
Murray State Player Prop Info
- Jacobi Wood: 12.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 45.6 FG%, 38.2 3PT% (52-for-136)
- Rob Perry: 12.2 PTS, 40.6 FG%, 30.1 3PT% (43-for-143)
- Nick Ellington: 11.5 PTS, 1.5 BLK, 59.2 FG%
- Quincy Anderson: 12.8 PTS, 46.8 FG%, 39.9 3PT% (57-for-143)
- Brian Moore Jr.: 9.5 PTS, 47 FG%, 19.2 3PT% (5-for-26)
Missouri State Player Prop Info
- Donovan Clay: 12.8 PTS, 43.5 FG%, 33.7 3PT% (28-for-83)
- Alston Mason: 17.6 PTS, 42.6 FG%, 35.2 3PT% (68-for-193)
- N.J. Benson: 8.5 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.5 BLK, 63.5 FG%
- Chance Moore: 10.9 PTS, 40.8 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (42-for-142)
- Cesare Edwards: 7.6 PTS, 48 FG%, 25 3PT% (12-for-48)
