The No. 8 seed Murray State Racers (12-19, 9-11 MVC) are favored by 2.5 points in the MVC Tournament when they face off the No. 9 seed Missouri State Bears (16-15, 8-12 MVC) Thursday at Enterprise Center, starting at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The winner moves one game closer to claiming a guaranteed place in the NCAA Tournament bracket.

Murray State vs. Missouri State Betting Odds

Favorite Spread Total Murray State -2.5 140 points

Murray State vs. Missouri State Last 10 Games

Murray State has gone 4-6 over its past 10 contests, with a 4-6 record against the spread during that span.

The Racers' last 10 outings saw six go over the total.

Murray State has averaged a total of 142 combined points over its last 10 games, two greater than this matchup's total of 140.

Over their last 10 games, the Racers have a points-per-game average 0.2 points below their season-long scoring average.

Missouri State has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 4-6 overall over its past 10 contests.

In their past 10 contests, the Bears have hit the over seven times.

Missouri State's average total over the last 10 games is 3.9 points greater than the 140 over/under listed for this matchup.

In their last 10 games, the Bears are scoring 1.6 more points per game than their season-long scoring average, 72 PPG.

Murray State vs. Missouri State Betting Trends

Murray State is 13-17-0 against the spread this season.

Murray State is 3-7 against the spread when favored by 2.5 points or more this season.

Murray State's games have gone over the point total in 14 out of 31 opportunities (45.2%).

The 70.9 points per game the Racers average are the same as the Bears allow.

When Murray State scores more than 72.3 points, it is 10-4 against the spread and 11-4 overall.

So far this year, Missouri State has compiled a 16-14-1 record against the spread.

Missouri State is 6-8 against the spread when an underdog by 2.5 points or more this year.

Missouri State has hit the over in 17 of its 31 games with a set total (54.8%).

The Bears put up an average of 72 points per game, only 1.8 more points than the 70.2 the Racers allow.

Missouri State has put together an 11-5-1 ATS record and an 11-6 overall record in games it scores more than 70.2 points.

Murray State vs. Missouri State Over/Under Trends

This season, Murray State and its opponents have combined to outscore Thursday's total of 140 points 17 times.

In Missouri State's 31 games this season, 18 finished with more combined points than Thursday's point total of 140.

The total for this contest of 140 is 2.9 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Murray State (70.9) and Missouri State (72).

This game's over/under is 2.5 lower than the 142.5 points these two teams combine to allow per game.

Murray State has seen a 141.1 average over/under in its games this season, 1.1 points more than the over/under in this contest.

Missouri State's games have an average over/under of 144.3 points this season, 4.3 more points than the over/under for this matchup.

Murray State Player Prop Info

Jacobi Wood: 12.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 45.6 FG%, 38.2 3PT% (52-for-136)

12.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 45.6 FG%, 38.2 3PT% (52-for-136) Rob Perry: 12.2 PTS, 40.6 FG%, 30.1 3PT% (43-for-143)

12.2 PTS, 40.6 FG%, 30.1 3PT% (43-for-143) Nick Ellington: 11.5 PTS, 1.5 BLK, 59.2 FG%

11.5 PTS, 1.5 BLK, 59.2 FG% Quincy Anderson: 12.8 PTS, 46.8 FG%, 39.9 3PT% (57-for-143)

12.8 PTS, 46.8 FG%, 39.9 3PT% (57-for-143) Brian Moore Jr.: 9.5 PTS, 47 FG%, 19.2 3PT% (5-for-26)

Missouri State Player Prop Info

Donovan Clay: 12.8 PTS, 43.5 FG%, 33.7 3PT% (28-for-83)

12.8 PTS, 43.5 FG%, 33.7 3PT% (28-for-83) Alston Mason: 17.6 PTS, 42.6 FG%, 35.2 3PT% (68-for-193)

17.6 PTS, 42.6 FG%, 35.2 3PT% (68-for-193) N.J. Benson: 8.5 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.5 BLK, 63.5 FG%

8.5 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.5 BLK, 63.5 FG% Chance Moore: 10.9 PTS, 40.8 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (42-for-142)

10.9 PTS, 40.8 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (42-for-142) Cesare Edwards: 7.6 PTS, 48 FG%, 25 3PT% (12-for-48)

