Skip to main content

MVC Basketball Predictions, Odds & Best Bets - March 7

In this story:

Betting
Image placeholder title

The UIC Flames and the Southern Illinois Salukis square off in one of four games on the college basketball schedule on Thursday that include MVC teams.

Ahead of today's college basketball action, here's an in-depth dive into the betting odds.

Have a prediction for today's MVC games? Place your bet with FanDuel.

Today's MVC Odds & Predictions

Missouri State Bears at Murray State Racers

Missouri State will take the court against Murray State on Thursday at 1:00 PM ET at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

Valparaiso Beacons at Belmont Bruins

Valparaiso will match up with Belmont on Thursday at 3:30 PM ET at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

Evansville Purple Aces at Illinois State Redbirds

Evansville will take on Illinois State on Friday at 7:00 PM ET at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

UIC Flames at Southern Illinois Salukis

UIC will play Southern Illinois on Friday at 9:30 PM ET at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

Make your bet on today's MVC matches with DraftKings!

Best MVC Bet Today: Belmont -14

ATS RecordFavorite ATS RecordUnderdog ATS RecordHome ATS RecordAway ATS RecordConference ATS Record

Valparaiso

18-12-0

3-3-0

15-9-0

6-10-0

12-2-0

12-8-0

Belmont

15-15-0

9-5-0

6-10-0

8-5-0

6-9-0

12-8-0

Find the latest odds on today's MVC games & place your bet with BetMGM.

What's Trending

Jayden Thomas - Notre Dame 1

Projected Spread for Notre Dame-Georgia Revealed After Irish Advance to Sugar Bowl

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

Week 16 NFL Best Bets: Early Christmas Present for Michael Penix Jr.

exas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) drops back to pass against the Georgia Bulldogs during the first half in the 2024 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

College Football Playoff Betting Odds: Texas, Georgia National Championship Co-Favorites

bet365 promo code

Bet365 Bonus Code ATHLON365: $150 Ravens-Chargers Bonus, $1K Safety Net

FanDuel nfl promo

FanDuel Promo Code: Get $150 Bonus Before Ravens-Chargers Kickoff

Follow Athlon Sports on YouTube
Need more sports to feed your inner fan? Visit Athlon Sports on YouTube  and subscribe today!
Follow Athlon Sports on YouTube
Need more sports to feed your inner fan? Visit Athlon Sports on YouTube and subscribe today!
Jayden Thomas - Notre Dame 1
Betting

Projected Spread for Notre Dame-Georgia Revealed After Irish Advance to Sugar Bowl

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr.
NFL

Week 16 NFL Best Bets: Early Christmas Present for Michael Penix Jr.

exas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) drops back to pass against the Georgia Bulldogs during the first half in the 2024 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
College Football

College Football Playoff Betting Odds: Texas, Georgia National Championship Co-Favorites

bet365 promo code
Betting

Bet365 Bonus Code ATHLON365: $150 Ravens-Chargers Bonus, $1K Safety Net

FanDuel nfl promo
Betting

FanDuel Promo Code: Get $150 Bonus Before Ravens-Chargers Kickoff

draftkings promo code
Betting

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet MNF with $150 Ravens-Chargers Bonus

Follow Athlon Sports on Google News
Stay updated with the most interesting sports stories, analysis, and breaking news for the NFL, NBA, college football, college basketball, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News to never miss a story.