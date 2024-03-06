MVC Basketball Predictions, Odds & Best Bets - March 7

The UIC Flames and the Southern Illinois Salukis square off in one of four games on the college basketball schedule on Thursday that include MVC teams.

Ahead of today's college basketball action, here's an in-depth dive into the betting odds.

Today's MVC Odds & Predictions

Missouri State Bears at Murray State Racers

Missouri State will take the court against Murray State on Thursday at 1:00 PM ET at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Watch on Fubo Favorite: Murray State (-2.5)

Murray State (-2.5) Total: 139

139 Prediction: Murray State 72, Missouri State 71

Valparaiso Beacons at Belmont Bruins

Valparaiso will match up with Belmont on Thursday at 3:30 PM ET at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

Evansville Purple Aces at Illinois State Redbirds

Evansville will take on Illinois State on Friday at 7:00 PM ET at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

UIC Flames at Southern Illinois Salukis

UIC will play Southern Illinois on Friday at 9:30 PM ET at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

Best MVC Bet Today: Belmont -14

ATS Record Favorite ATS Record Underdog ATS Record Home ATS Record Away ATS Record Conference ATS Record Valparaiso 18-12-0 3-3-0 15-9-0 6-10-0 12-2-0 12-8-0 Belmont 15-15-0 9-5-0 6-10-0 8-5-0 6-9-0 12-8-0

