MVC Basketball Predictions, Odds & Best Bets - March 7
The UIC Flames and the Southern Illinois Salukis square off in one of four games on the college basketball schedule on Thursday that include MVC teams.
Ahead of today's college basketball action, here's an in-depth dive into the betting odds.
Today's MVC Odds & Predictions
Missouri State Bears at Murray State Racers
Missouri State will take the court against Murray State on Thursday at 1:00 PM ET at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri.
- TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks
- Live Stream:Watch on Fubo
- Favorite:Murray State (-2.5)
- Total:139
- Prediction: Murray State 72, Missouri State 71
Valparaiso Beacons at Belmont Bruins
Valparaiso will match up with Belmont on Thursday at 3:30 PM ET at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri.
- TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks
- Live Stream:Watch on Fubo
- Favorite:Belmont (-14)
- Total:153.5
- Prediction: Belmont 80, Valparaiso 68
Evansville Purple Aces at Illinois State Redbirds
Evansville will take on Illinois State on Friday at 7:00 PM ET at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri.
- TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks
- Live Stream:Watch on Fubo
- Favorite:Illinois State (-3.5)
- Total:136
- Prediction: Illinois State 71, Evansville 69
UIC Flames at Southern Illinois Salukis
UIC will play Southern Illinois on Friday at 9:30 PM ET at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri.
- TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks
- Live Stream:Watch on Fubo
- Favorite:Southern Illinois (-6)
- Total:135
- Prediction: Southern Illinois 73, UIC 68
Best MVC Bet Today: Belmont -14
|ATS Record
|Favorite ATS Record
|Underdog ATS Record
|Home ATS Record
|Away ATS Record
|Conference ATS Record
Valparaiso
18-12-0
3-3-0
15-9-0
6-10-0
12-2-0
12-8-0
Belmont
15-15-0
9-5-0
6-10-0
8-5-0
6-9-0
12-8-0
