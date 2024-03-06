MWC Basketball Predictions, Odds & Best Bets - March 6
MWC teams will be in action across two games on Wednesday's college basketball slate. That includes the Fresno State Bulldogs playing the New Mexico Lobos at The Pit.
With Wednesday's college basketball slate upon us, stay on top of the latest betting odds with our preview right here.
Today's MWC Odds & Predictions
No. 22 Utah State Aggies at San Jose State Spartans
Utah State will meet San Jose State on Thursday at 9:30 PM ET at Provident Credit Union Event Center in San Jose, California.
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream:Watch on Fubo
- Favorite:Utah State (-10)
- Total:144.5
- Prediction: Utah State 79, San Jose State 66
Fresno State Bulldogs at New Mexico Lobos
Fresno State will take on New Mexico on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET at The Pit in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream:Watch on Fubo
- Favorite:New Mexico (-17.5)
- Total:153.5
- Prediction: New Mexico 83, Fresno State 65
Best MWC Bet Today: Utah State -10
|ATS Record
|Favorite ATS Record
|Underdog ATS Record
|Home ATS Record
|Away ATS Record
|Conference ATS Record
Utah State
14-12-1
13-8-1
1-4-0
8-4-0
3-7-1
8-7-1
San Jose State
11-19-0
4-7-0
7-12-0
5-9-0
4-9-0
5-12-0
