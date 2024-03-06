Skip to main content

MWC Basketball Predictions, Odds & Best Bets - March 6

In this story:

Betting
Image placeholder title

MWC teams will be in action across two games on Wednesday's college basketball slate. That includes the Fresno State Bulldogs playing the New Mexico Lobos at The Pit.

With Wednesday's college basketball slate upon us, stay on top of the latest betting odds with our preview right here.

Have a prediction for today's MWC games? Place your bet with FanDuel.

Today's MWC Odds & Predictions

No. 22 Utah State Aggies at San Jose State Spartans

Utah State will meet San Jose State on Thursday at 9:30 PM ET at Provident Credit Union Event Center in San Jose, California.

Fresno State Bulldogs at New Mexico Lobos

Fresno State will take on New Mexico on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET at The Pit in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Make your bet on today's MWC matches with DraftKings!

Best MWC Bet Today: Utah State -10

ATS RecordFavorite ATS RecordUnderdog ATS RecordHome ATS RecordAway ATS RecordConference ATS Record

Utah State

14-12-1

13-8-1

1-4-0

8-4-0

3-7-1

8-7-1

San Jose State

11-19-0

4-7-0

7-12-0

5-9-0

4-9-0

5-12-0

Find the latest odds on today's MWC games & place your bet with BetMGM.

What's Trending

Jayden Thomas - Notre Dame 1

Projected Spread for Notre Dame-Georgia Revealed After Irish Advance to Sugar Bowl

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

Week 16 NFL Best Bets: Early Christmas Present for Michael Penix Jr.

exas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) drops back to pass against the Georgia Bulldogs during the first half in the 2024 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

College Football Playoff Betting Odds: Texas, Georgia National Championship Co-Favorites

bet365 promo code

Bet365 Bonus Code ATHLON365: $150 Ravens-Chargers Bonus, $1K Safety Net

FanDuel nfl promo

FanDuel Promo Code: Get $150 Bonus Before Ravens-Chargers Kickoff

Follow Athlon Sports on YouTube
Need more sports to feed your inner fan? Visit Athlon Sports on YouTube  and subscribe today!
Follow Athlon Sports on YouTube
Need more sports to feed your inner fan? Visit Athlon Sports on YouTube and subscribe today!
Jayden Thomas - Notre Dame 1
Betting

Projected Spread for Notre Dame-Georgia Revealed After Irish Advance to Sugar Bowl

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr.
NFL

Week 16 NFL Best Bets: Early Christmas Present for Michael Penix Jr.

exas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) drops back to pass against the Georgia Bulldogs during the first half in the 2024 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
College Football

College Football Playoff Betting Odds: Texas, Georgia National Championship Co-Favorites

bet365 promo code
Betting

Bet365 Bonus Code ATHLON365: $150 Ravens-Chargers Bonus, $1K Safety Net

FanDuel nfl promo
Betting

FanDuel Promo Code: Get $150 Bonus Before Ravens-Chargers Kickoff

draftkings promo code
Betting

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet MNF with $150 Ravens-Chargers Bonus

Follow Athlon Sports on Google News
Stay updated with the most interesting sports stories, analysis, and breaking news for the NFL, NBA, college football, college basketball, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News to never miss a story.