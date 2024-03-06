MWC Basketball Predictions, Odds & Best Bets - March 6

MWC teams will be in action across two games on Wednesday's college basketball slate. That includes the Fresno State Bulldogs playing the New Mexico Lobos at The Pit.

With Wednesday's college basketball slate upon us, stay on top of the latest betting odds with our preview right here.

Today's MWC Odds & Predictions

No. 22 Utah State Aggies at San Jose State Spartans

Utah State will meet San Jose State on Thursday at 9:30 PM ET at Provident Credit Union Event Center in San Jose, California.

TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Watch on Fubo Favorite: Utah State (-10)

Utah State (-10) Total: 144.5

144.5 Prediction: Utah State 79, San Jose State 66

Fresno State Bulldogs at New Mexico Lobos

Fresno State will take on New Mexico on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET at The Pit in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Best MWC Bet Today: Utah State -10

ATS Record Favorite ATS Record Underdog ATS Record Home ATS Record Away ATS Record Conference ATS Record Utah State 14-12-1 13-8-1 1-4-0 8-4-0 3-7-1 8-7-1 San Jose State 11-19-0 4-7-0 7-12-0 5-9-0 4-9-0 5-12-0

