Skip to main content

NEC Basketball Predictions, Odds & Best Bets - March 6

In this story:

Betting
Image placeholder title

The Long Island Sharks versus the Merrimack Warriors is one of four games on the Wednesday college basketball slate that features an NEC team on the court.

To get an edge before today's college hoops action, read our betting preview below.

Have a prediction for today's NEC games? Place your bet with FanDuel.

Today's NEC Odds & Predictions

Long Island Sharks at Merrimack Warriors

LIU hit the court against Merrimack on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET at Hammel Court in North Andover, Massachusetts.

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils

Saint Francis (PA) will match up with Cent. Conn. St. on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET at William H. Detrick Gymnasium in New Britain, Connecticut.

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights at Le Moyne Dolphins

Fairleigh Dickinson will take the court against Le Moyne on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET at Ted Grant Court in Syracuse, New York.

  • TV Channel: NEC Front Row
  • Favorite:Le Moyne (-4)
  • Total:151.5
  • Prediction: Le Moyne 76, Fairleigh Dickinson 71

Wagner Seahawks at Sacred Heart Pioneers

Wagner will square off against Sacred Heart on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET at William H. Pitt Center in Fairfield, Connecticut.

Make your bet on today's NEC matches with DraftKings!

Best NEC Bet Today: Le Moyne -4

ATS RecordFavorite ATS RecordUnderdog ATS RecordHome ATS RecordAway ATS RecordConference ATS Record

Le Moyne

15-10-2

5-3-0

10-7-2

5-3-1

10-7-1

8-7-1

Fairleigh Dickinson

12-14-1

6-3-1

6-11-0

3-7-1

8-7-0

7-6-1

Find the latest odds on today's NEC games & place your bet with BetMGM.

What's Trending

Jayden Thomas - Notre Dame 1

Projected Spread for Notre Dame-Georgia Revealed After Irish Advance to Sugar Bowl

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

Week 16 NFL Best Bets: Early Christmas Present for Michael Penix Jr.

exas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) drops back to pass against the Georgia Bulldogs during the first half in the 2024 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

College Football Playoff Betting Odds: Texas, Georgia National Championship Co-Favorites

bet365 promo code

Bet365 Bonus Code ATHLON365: $150 Ravens-Chargers Bonus, $1K Safety Net

FanDuel nfl promo

FanDuel Promo Code: Get $150 Bonus Before Ravens-Chargers Kickoff

Follow Athlon Sports on YouTube
Need more sports to feed your inner fan? Visit Athlon Sports on YouTube  and subscribe today!
Follow Athlon Sports on YouTube
Need more sports to feed your inner fan? Visit Athlon Sports on YouTube and subscribe today!
Jayden Thomas - Notre Dame 1
Betting

Projected Spread for Notre Dame-Georgia Revealed After Irish Advance to Sugar Bowl

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr.
NFL

Week 16 NFL Best Bets: Early Christmas Present for Michael Penix Jr.

exas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) drops back to pass against the Georgia Bulldogs during the first half in the 2024 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
College Football

College Football Playoff Betting Odds: Texas, Georgia National Championship Co-Favorites

bet365 promo code
Betting

Bet365 Bonus Code ATHLON365: $150 Ravens-Chargers Bonus, $1K Safety Net

FanDuel nfl promo
Betting

FanDuel Promo Code: Get $150 Bonus Before Ravens-Chargers Kickoff

draftkings promo code
Betting

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet MNF with $150 Ravens-Chargers Bonus

Follow Athlon Sports on Google News
Stay updated with the most interesting sports stories, analysis, and breaking news for the NFL, NBA, college football, college basketball, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News to never miss a story.