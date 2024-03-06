NEC Basketball Predictions, Odds & Best Bets - March 6

The Long Island Sharks versus the Merrimack Warriors is one of four games on the Wednesday college basketball slate that features an NEC team on the court.

To get an edge before today's college hoops action, read our betting preview below.

Today's NEC Odds & Predictions

Long Island Sharks at Merrimack Warriors

LIU hit the court against Merrimack on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET at Hammel Court in North Andover, Massachusetts.

TV Channel: NEC Front Row

NEC Front Row Favorite: Merrimack (-14.5)

Merrimack (-14.5) Total: 140

140 Prediction: Merrimack 77, LIU 62

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils

Saint Francis (PA) will match up with Cent. Conn. St. on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET at William H. Detrick Gymnasium in New Britain, Connecticut.

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights at Le Moyne Dolphins

Fairleigh Dickinson will take the court against Le Moyne on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET at Ted Grant Court in Syracuse, New York.

TV Channel: NEC Front Row

NEC Front Row Favorite: Le Moyne (-4)

Le Moyne (-4) Total: 151.5

151.5 Prediction: Le Moyne 76, Fairleigh Dickinson 71

Wagner Seahawks at Sacred Heart Pioneers

Wagner will square off against Sacred Heart on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET at William H. Pitt Center in Fairfield, Connecticut.

TV Channel: NEC Front Row

NEC Front Row Favorite: Sacred Heart (-5)

Sacred Heart (-5) Total: 132

132 Prediction: Sacred Heart 71, Wagner 66

Best NEC Bet Today: Le Moyne -4

ATS Record Favorite ATS Record Underdog ATS Record Home ATS Record Away ATS Record Conference ATS Record Le Moyne 15-10-2 5-3-0 10-7-2 5-3-1 10-7-1 8-7-1 Fairleigh Dickinson 12-14-1 6-3-1 6-11-0 3-7-1 8-7-0 7-6-1

