NEC Basketball Predictions, Odds & Best Bets - March 6
The Long Island Sharks versus the Merrimack Warriors is one of four games on the Wednesday college basketball slate that features an NEC team on the court.
To get an edge before today's college hoops action, read our betting preview below.
Have a prediction for today's NEC games? Place your bet with FanDuel.
Today's NEC Odds & Predictions
Long Island Sharks at Merrimack Warriors
LIU hit the court against Merrimack on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET at Hammel Court in North Andover, Massachusetts.
- TV Channel: NEC Front Row
- Favorite:Merrimack (-14.5)
- Total:140
- Prediction: Merrimack 77, LIU 62
Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils
Saint Francis (PA) will match up with Cent. Conn. St. on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET at William H. Detrick Gymnasium in New Britain, Connecticut.
- TV Channel: NEC Front Row
- Favorite:Cent. Conn. St. (-14.5)
- Total:135.5
- Prediction: Cent. Conn. St. 76, Saint Francis (PA) 62
Fairleigh Dickinson Knights at Le Moyne Dolphins
Fairleigh Dickinson will take the court against Le Moyne on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET at Ted Grant Court in Syracuse, New York.
- TV Channel: NEC Front Row
- Favorite:Le Moyne (-4)
- Total:151.5
- Prediction: Le Moyne 76, Fairleigh Dickinson 71
Wagner Seahawks at Sacred Heart Pioneers
Wagner will square off against Sacred Heart on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET at William H. Pitt Center in Fairfield, Connecticut.
- TV Channel: NEC Front Row
- Favorite:Sacred Heart (-5)
- Total:132
- Prediction: Sacred Heart 71, Wagner 66
Make your bet on today's NEC matches with DraftKings!
Best NEC Bet Today: Le Moyne -4
|ATS Record
|Favorite ATS Record
|Underdog ATS Record
|Home ATS Record
|Away ATS Record
|Conference ATS Record
Le Moyne
15-10-2
5-3-0
10-7-2
5-3-1
10-7-1
8-7-1
Fairleigh Dickinson
12-14-1
6-3-1
6-11-0
3-7-1
8-7-0
7-6-1
Find the latest odds on today's NEC games & place your bet with BetMGM.