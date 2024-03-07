The Detroit Pistons (10-51) will be attempting to stop a three-game losing streak when hosting the Brooklyn Nets (25-37) on Thursday, March 7, 2024 at Little Caesars Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSDET and YES.

The Nets take on the Pistons. The Nets are favored by 2.5 points against the Pistons. The matchup's over/under is set at 215.5.

The Nets knocked off the 76ers 112-107 in their last outing on Tuesday. Dennis Schroder racked up a team-high 20 points to lead the team to the victory. No line was set for the matchup, and the teams combined to hit the over on the point total. The Pistons lost to the Heat 118-110 and went over the point total on Tuesday in their most recent game. Cade Cunningham scored a team-high 23 points in the loss.

Nets vs. Pistons Betting Odds

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nets -2.5 215.5

Nets vs. Pistons Betting Trends

The Nets have 28 wins against the spread in 62 games this season.

This season, Brooklyn has an ATS record of 8-8 in its 16 games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.

Nets games this year have gone over the total in 28 out of 60 opportunities (46.7%).

The Nets average 112 points per game, which is 8.9 fewer points than the 120.9 the Pistons allow.

When Brooklyn scores more than 120.9 points, it is 13-3 against the spread (and 11-5 overall).

In the Pistons' 60 games this season, they have 28 wins against the spread.

This year, Detroit has an ATS record of 27-25-2 in its 54 games as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.

The Pistons have gone over the point total 51.7% of the time this season (31 of 60 games with a set point total).

The Pistons average just two fewer points per game (112.1) than the Nets allow on average (114.1).

In games it scores more than 114.1 points, Detroit has put together a 14-5 ATS record and a 6-13 overall record.

Nets vs. Pistons Last 10 Games

The Nets have a 4-5-1 record against the spread while finishing 4-6 overall in their past 10 contests.

The Nets have gone over the total in four of their last 10 games.

Brooklyn and its opponents have combined to score an average of 218.6 points over its last 10 games, 3.1 more than the 215.5 over/under in this matchup.

Over their last 10 games, the Nets are scoring 10.1 fewer points per game than their season-long scoring average.

The Pistons are 5-5 against the spread and 2-8 overall in their last 10 contests.

The Pistons have hit the over twice in their past 10 contests.

Detroit and its opponents have combined to score an average of 228.9 combined points in its last 10 games, 13.4 more than the 215.5 over/under in this matchup.

In their past 10 games, the Pistons' points per game average is 107.5, 4.6 points lower per game than their season-long scoring average.

Nets vs. Pistons Over/Under Trends

The Nets and their opponent have combined to go over Thursday's over/under of 215.5 points 42 times this season.

This season, 49 of the Pistons games have finished with a combined score higher than 215.5 points.

Brooklyn averages 112 points per game compared to Detroit's 112.1, amounting to 8.6 points over this game's over/under of 215.5.

This matchup's point total is 19.5 lower than the 235 points these two teams combine to allow per game.

The Nets have a 226.1 average over/under in their games this season, 10.6 more points than the over/under in this contest.

Pistons games have an average over/under of 233 points this season, 17.5 more points than the over/under for this matchup.

Nets Team Leaders

Mikal Bridges: 21 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (156-for-437)

21 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (156-for-437) Nicolas Claxton: 12.1 PTS, 9.8 REB, 2.2 BLK, 62.7 FG%

12.1 PTS, 9.8 REB, 2.2 BLK, 62.7 FG% Dennis Schroder: 13.7 PTS, 6.1 AST, 44.2 FG%, 35 3PT% (77-for-220)

13.7 PTS, 6.1 AST, 44.2 FG%, 35 3PT% (77-for-220) Dorian Finney-Smith: 8.8 PTS, 42.6 FG%, 37.6 3PT% (102-for-271)

Pistons Team Leaders