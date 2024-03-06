Skip to main content

New Mexico vs. Fresno State - College Basketball - Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends

The Fresno State Bulldogs (11-18, 4-12 MWC) are heavy, 17.5-point underdogs as they attempt to stop a five-game losing streak when they visit the New Mexico Lobos (21-8, 9-7 MWC) on Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at The Pit. The contest airs at 10:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1. The point total in the matchup is 153.5.

New Mexico vs. Fresno State Betting Odds

New Mexico vs Fresno State Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

New Mexico

-17.5

153.5 points

New Mexico vs. Fresno State Last 10 Games

  • New Mexico is 4-6 against the spread and 5-5 overall in its last 10 contests.
  • The Lobos' past 10 outings saw seven go over the total.
  • New Mexico has averaged a total of 153.4 combined points in its last 10 games, 0.1 less than this matchup's over/under of 153.5.
  • Over their past 10 games, the Lobos have scored 1.9 fewer points per contest compared to their season-long scoring average.
  • Fresno State has a 6-4 record against the spread while finishing 3-7 overall in its last 10 contests.
  • Six of the Bulldogs' past 10 games have hit the over.
  • Fresno State has averaged a total of 137.1 combined points over its last 10 games, 16.4 less than this game's over/under of 153.5.
  • In their past 10 games, the Bulldogs' points per game average is 66.2, 1.9 points lower per game than their season-long scoring average.

  • New Mexico has a 17-11-0 record against the spread this season.
  • In games it has played as at least 17.5-point favorites this season, New Mexico is 2-1 against the spread.
  • New Mexico has hit the over in 16 of its 28 games with a set total (57.1%).
  • The 82.6 points per game the Lobos record are 9.7 more points than the Bulldogs allow (72.9).
  • New Mexico has a 17-7 record against the spread and a 20-5 record overall when scoring more than 72.9 points.
  • So far this year, Fresno State has compiled a 13-15-0 record against the spread.
  • Fresno State has gone over in 17 of its 28 games with a set total (60.7%).
  • The Bulldogs' 68.1 points per game are just 3.6 fewer points than the 71.7 the Lobos give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 71.7 points, Fresno State is 6-2 against the spread and 7-2 overall.
  • New Mexico and its opponents have combined to hit the over on Wednesday's total of 153.5 points 15 times this season.
  • Six of Fresno State's games have ended with a combined score higher than 153.5 points this season.
  • Together, these two teams combine for 150.7 points per game, 2.8 less than the point total of 153.5 for this matchup.
  • These two teams give up a combined 144.6 points per game, 8.9 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • On average, New Mexico has seen a 154.3-point over/under in its games this season, 0.8 more points than the over/under in this contest.
  • Fresno State's games have an average over/under of 141 points this season, 12.5 fewer points than the over/under for this matchup.

New Mexico Player Prop Info

  • JT Toppin: 12.4 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.1 STL, 1.9 BLK, 62.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (9-for-27)
  • Donovan Dent: 15.2 PTS, 5.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 52.5 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (14-for-37)
  • Nelly Junior Joseph: 9 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.1 STL, 1.4 BLK, 55.8 FG%
  • Jaelen House: 15.2 PTS, 2.3 STL, 37 FG%, 34 3PT% (48-for-141)
  • Tru Washington: 7.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 45.5 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (18-for-57)

Fresno State Player Prop Info

  • Isaiah Hill: 12.6 PTS, 6.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 39.9 FG%, 31.9 3PT% (46-for-144)
  • Enoch Boakye: 8.4 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.2 BLK, 65.5 FG%
  • Xavier Dusell: 11.5 PTS, 43.4 FG%, 39.7 3PT% (79-for-199)
  • Isaiah Pope: 8.6 PTS, 39.6 FG%, 30.3 3PT% (27-for-89)
  • Leo Colimerio: 6.6 PTS, 55.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (9-for-27)

