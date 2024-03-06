The Fresno State Bulldogs (11-18, 4-12 MWC) are heavy, 17.5-point underdogs as they attempt to stop a five-game losing streak when they visit the New Mexico Lobos (21-8, 9-7 MWC) on Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at The Pit. The contest airs at 10:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1. The point total in the matchup is 153.5.

New Mexico vs. Fresno State Betting Odds

Favorite Spread Total New Mexico -17.5 153.5 points

New Mexico vs. Fresno State Last 10 Games

New Mexico is 4-6 against the spread and 5-5 overall in its last 10 contests.

The Lobos' past 10 outings saw seven go over the total.

New Mexico has averaged a total of 153.4 combined points in its last 10 games, 0.1 less than this matchup's over/under of 153.5.

Over their past 10 games, the Lobos have scored 1.9 fewer points per contest compared to their season-long scoring average.

Fresno State has a 6-4 record against the spread while finishing 3-7 overall in its last 10 contests.

Six of the Bulldogs' past 10 games have hit the over.

Fresno State has averaged a total of 137.1 combined points over its last 10 games, 16.4 less than this game's over/under of 153.5.

In their past 10 games, the Bulldogs' points per game average is 66.2, 1.9 points lower per game than their season-long scoring average.

New Mexico vs. Fresno State Betting Trends

New Mexico has a 17-11-0 record against the spread this season.

In games it has played as at least 17.5-point favorites this season, New Mexico is 2-1 against the spread.

New Mexico has hit the over in 16 of its 28 games with a set total (57.1%).

The 82.6 points per game the Lobos record are 9.7 more points than the Bulldogs allow (72.9).

New Mexico has a 17-7 record against the spread and a 20-5 record overall when scoring more than 72.9 points.

So far this year, Fresno State has compiled a 13-15-0 record against the spread.

Fresno State has gone over in 17 of its 28 games with a set total (60.7%).

The Bulldogs' 68.1 points per game are just 3.6 fewer points than the 71.7 the Lobos give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 71.7 points, Fresno State is 6-2 against the spread and 7-2 overall.

New Mexico vs. Fresno State Over/Under Trends

New Mexico and its opponents have combined to hit the over on Wednesday's total of 153.5 points 15 times this season.

Six of Fresno State's games have ended with a combined score higher than 153.5 points this season.

Together, these two teams combine for 150.7 points per game, 2.8 less than the point total of 153.5 for this matchup.

These two teams give up a combined 144.6 points per game, 8.9 fewer than this contest's over/under.

On average, New Mexico has seen a 154.3-point over/under in its games this season, 0.8 more points than the over/under in this contest.

Fresno State's games have an average over/under of 141 points this season, 12.5 fewer points than the over/under for this matchup.

New Mexico Player Prop Info

JT Toppin: 12.4 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.1 STL, 1.9 BLK, 62.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (9-for-27)

12.4 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.1 STL, 1.9 BLK, 62.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (9-for-27) Donovan Dent: 15.2 PTS, 5.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 52.5 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (14-for-37)

15.2 PTS, 5.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 52.5 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (14-for-37) Nelly Junior Joseph: 9 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.1 STL, 1.4 BLK, 55.8 FG%

9 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.1 STL, 1.4 BLK, 55.8 FG% Jaelen House: 15.2 PTS, 2.3 STL, 37 FG%, 34 3PT% (48-for-141)

15.2 PTS, 2.3 STL, 37 FG%, 34 3PT% (48-for-141) Tru Washington: 7.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 45.5 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (18-for-57)

Fresno State Player Prop Info

Isaiah Hill: 12.6 PTS, 6.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 39.9 FG%, 31.9 3PT% (46-for-144)

12.6 PTS, 6.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 39.9 FG%, 31.9 3PT% (46-for-144) Enoch Boakye: 8.4 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.2 BLK, 65.5 FG%

8.4 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.2 BLK, 65.5 FG% Xavier Dusell: 11.5 PTS, 43.4 FG%, 39.7 3PT% (79-for-199)

11.5 PTS, 43.4 FG%, 39.7 3PT% (79-for-199) Isaiah Pope: 8.6 PTS, 39.6 FG%, 30.3 3PT% (27-for-89)

8.6 PTS, 39.6 FG%, 30.3 3PT% (27-for-89) Leo Colimerio: 6.6 PTS, 55.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (9-for-27)

