Best Prop Bets for the NFL Conference Championship Games

Kansas City has the best tight end in the game in Travis Kelce but don't forget about Noah Gray, who could play a bigger role on Sunday.

How about the two games we have this Sunday for the NFL conference championship games? I am expecting both to be close, excellent games. But as I said in my DFS article earlier, don't ask me whom I expect to win them. I keep flip-flopping, But that doesn't mean I'm wishy-washy about a handful of Championship Sunday prop picks.

Both of these games should be close, so I wouldn't be surprised to see either change direction in the final few minutes (or less). But there's definitely some general game flow I expect to unfold, which will help guide us with our prop bets.

In general, you should be aware that I generally try to avoid heavily conservative picks. I could easily recommend a bet that has a -240 line, but where's the fun in that? I won't go crazy, but I usually recommend at least one bet that has +300 (i.e. 3 to 1) or higher payouts.

If you want my top-line bets, I definitely like both underdogs to cover this week, although the Cincinnati-Kansas City line has seen historic movement for an AFC Championship Game, with the Chiefs now seemingly settled in as slight favorites.

Therefore, let's ignore my top-line suggestions and take a look at a few of my favorite prop bets.

NFL Championship Sunday Prop Bets

Anytime TD Scorers

It is rare that a football weekend goes by where I don't make at least one anytime TD scorer bet. Here is my favorite for this week.

Hayden Hurst (+310)

I'm not going to make this complicated. Kansas City allowed the fifth-most touchdowns to opposing tight ends during the regular season. Hurst scored last week against the Bills, who were the only team to NOT allow a tight end to score a TD this season.

Lock it in.

DeVonta Smith OVER 65.5 receiving yards (-114)

In his last seven games, Smith has exceeded this mark five times. Of those five, he eclipsed the century mark in four of them.

In his last 10 games, he has eight or more targets. That's a lot of targets. Meanwhile, no team is better than San Francisco against the run. If Philadelphia is going to win, it will likely be through the air. The 49ers gave up the sixth-most receiving yards to wide receivers during the regular season.

Take the easy bet.

Do you want something a little sneakier, perhaps to brag to your friends about? How bout this one?

Noah Gray OVER 12.5 receiving yards (-125)

As we know, I've been pounding Travis Kelce as the obvious pick each and every week. But Kelce is not the only TE in Kansas City and his backup has done more than you might think.

Gray has failed to clear a dozen yards just twice in his last 11 games. He has averaged just under two receptions and 22.5 receiving yards during that time. You might be surprised to find out that he has played a majority of Kansas City's offensive snaps in each of their last nine games, including 37 snaps against Jacksonville in the Divisional Round.

The Bengals' defense has allowed the ninth-most receiving yards to TEs this season. Something tells me there will be enough there for Gray to get at least 13 yards.

Joe Burrow UNDER 279.5 passing yards (-120)

This probably strikes you as a bit of a contrarian bet. And you know what? It is. After all, Burrow has put up more than 280 passing yards ds in two of the last three times he faced Kansas City.

But, if we're going to play the trend game, Joe Cool has thrown for 242 or fewer yards in five of his last six games, including three in a row. During this recent span, he is averaging just 6.3 per pass attempt. Meh.

Furthermore, I am still worried about the Bengals' offensive line woes. Yes, this group was able to shackle Buffalo's pass rush. But the Chiefs actually have a better pass rush than the Bills. Kansas City finished the regular season with 55 sacks, second only to Philadelphia. The Chiefs also have the fifth-best pressure rate (24.9 percent) in the league. Also, to help keep Patrick Mahomes and company off the field, I think the Bengals at least try to establish the running game.

I think Burrow will have more than the 242 passing yards he had last week, but I would not count on him exceeding 275. Take the under.

