Two struggling teams square off when the Niagara Purple Eagles (14-14, 10-8 MAAC) visit the Siena Saints (4-25, 3-15 MAAC) on Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET. The Saints are 7.5-point underdogs as they try to halt a five-game losing streak against the Purple Eagles, losers of three straight. The over/under is set at 135.5 in the matchup.

Have a prediction for Niagara vs. Siena? Place your bet with FanDuel.

Niagara vs. Siena Betting Odds

Favorite Spread Total Niagara -7.5 135.5 points

Niagara vs. Siena Last 10 Games

Niagara has gone 5-5 in its past 10 games, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.

The Purple Eagles and their opponents have combined to hit the over in two of those games.

Niagara has averaged a total of 142.8 combined points over its last 10 games, 7.3 greater than this game's over/under of 135.5.

Over the last 10 games, the Purple Eagles are scoring 4.8 points less per game compared to their season average.

Siena has gone 1-9 over its past 10 contests, with a 4-6 record against the spread in that span.

Five of the Saints' past 10 outings have gone over the total.

Siena's average total over the last 10 games is 0.3 points greater than the 135.5 total listed for this matchup.

During their last 10 games, the Saints are scoring 1.8 fewer points per game than their season-long scoring average, 60.6 PPG.

Make your bet on Niagara vs. Siena with DraftKings!

Niagara vs. Siena Betting Trends

Niagara is 16-11-0 against the spread this season.

Niagara has not yet covered the spread as favorites of 7.5 points or more this season (0-2).

In Niagara's 29 games with a set total, 15 have hit the over (51.7%).

The Purple Eagles score 73.8 points per game, only 1.4 fewer points than the 75.2 the Saints give up.

When Niagara scores more than 75.2 points, it is 6-2 against the spread and 7-2 overall.

So far this season, Siena has compiled an 11-18-0 record against the spread.

Siena has a 6-10 record against the spread this year when an underdog by 7.5 points or more.

Of Siena's 29 games with a set total, 14 have hit the over (48.3%).

The Saints score an average of 60.6 points per game, 12.8 fewer points than the 73.4 the Purple Eagles allow to opponents.

Siena has put together a 1-1 ATS record and a 1-1 overall record in games it scores more than 73.4 points.

Niagara vs. Siena Over/Under Trends

A total of 18 of Niagara's games this season have gone over Thursday's over/under of 135.5 points.

This season, 15 of Siena's games have ended with a combined score higher than 135.5 points.

Together, these two teams combine for 134.4 points per game, 1.1 less than the point total of 135.5 for this contest.

The 148.6 points per game combined these two teams concede this season are 13.1 more than the 135.5 total in this contest.

This season, the average over/under for Niagara's games is 147.1 points, 11.6 more than the total of 135.5 points set for this contest.

Siena's games have an average over/under of 135.8 points this season, 0.3 more points than the over/under for this contest.

Niagara Player Prop Info

Harlan Obioha: 10.1 PTS, 7.9 REB, 61.4 FG%

10.1 PTS, 7.9 REB, 61.4 FG% Ahmad Henderson II: 12.4 PTS, 38.3 FG%, 32 3PT% (39-for-122)

12.4 PTS, 38.3 FG%, 32 3PT% (39-for-122) Yaw Obeng-Mensah: 10.4 PTS, 49.2 FG%, 50 3PT% (4-for-8)

10.4 PTS, 49.2 FG%, 50 3PT% (4-for-8) Luke Bumbalough: 9.5 PTS, 37.2 FG%, 37.4 3PT% (55-for-147)

9.5 PTS, 37.2 FG%, 37.4 3PT% (55-for-147) Braxton Bayless: 11.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 51 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (7-for-16)

Siena Player Prop Info

Giovanni Emejuru: 11.2 PTS, 56 FG%

11.2 PTS, 56 FG% Michael Eley: 13.4 PTS, 38.6 FG%, 28 3PT% (21-for-75)

13.4 PTS, 38.6 FG%, 28 3PT% (21-for-75) Sean Durugordon: 19.4 PTS, 7.6 REB, 41.3 FG%, 29.7 3PT% (19-for-64)

19.4 PTS, 7.6 REB, 41.3 FG%, 29.7 3PT% (19-for-64) Killian Gribben: 4.2 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 44.4 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (4-for-28)

4.2 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 44.4 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (4-for-28) Mason Courtney: 6.4 PTS, 32.8 FG%, 31 3PT% (36-for-116)

Find the latest odds on Niagara vs. Siena & place your bet with BetMGM.