Niagara vs. Siena - College Basketball - Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends
Two struggling teams square off when the Niagara Purple Eagles (14-14, 10-8 MAAC) visit the Siena Saints (4-25, 3-15 MAAC) on Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET. The Saints are 7.5-point underdogs as they try to halt a five-game losing streak against the Purple Eagles, losers of three straight. The over/under is set at 135.5 in the matchup.
Niagara vs. Siena Betting Odds
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Niagara
135.5 points
Niagara vs. Siena Last 10 Games
- Niagara has gone 5-5 in its past 10 games, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.
- The Purple Eagles and their opponents have combined to hit the over in two of those games.
- Niagara has averaged a total of 142.8 combined points over its last 10 games, 7.3 greater than this game's over/under of 135.5.
- Over the last 10 games, the Purple Eagles are scoring 4.8 points less per game compared to their season average.
- Siena has gone 1-9 over its past 10 contests, with a 4-6 record against the spread in that span.
- Five of the Saints' past 10 outings have gone over the total.
- Siena's average total over the last 10 games is 0.3 points greater than the 135.5 total listed for this matchup.
- During their last 10 games, the Saints are scoring 1.8 fewer points per game than their season-long scoring average, 60.6 PPG.
Niagara vs. Siena Betting Trends
- Niagara is 16-11-0 against the spread this season.
- Niagara has not yet covered the spread as favorites of 7.5 points or more this season (0-2).
- In Niagara's 29 games with a set total, 15 have hit the over (51.7%).
- The Purple Eagles score 73.8 points per game, only 1.4 fewer points than the 75.2 the Saints give up.
- When Niagara scores more than 75.2 points, it is 6-2 against the spread and 7-2 overall.
- So far this season, Siena has compiled an 11-18-0 record against the spread.
- Siena has a 6-10 record against the spread this year when an underdog by 7.5 points or more.
- Of Siena's 29 games with a set total, 14 have hit the over (48.3%).
- The Saints score an average of 60.6 points per game, 12.8 fewer points than the 73.4 the Purple Eagles allow to opponents.
- Siena has put together a 1-1 ATS record and a 1-1 overall record in games it scores more than 73.4 points.
Niagara vs. Siena Over/Under Trends
- A total of 18 of Niagara's games this season have gone over Thursday's over/under of 135.5 points.
- This season, 15 of Siena's games have ended with a combined score higher than 135.5 points.
- Together, these two teams combine for 134.4 points per game, 1.1 less than the point total of 135.5 for this contest.
- The 148.6 points per game combined these two teams concede this season are 13.1 more than the 135.5 total in this contest.
- This season, the average over/under for Niagara's games is 147.1 points, 11.6 more than the total of 135.5 points set for this contest.
- Siena's games have an average over/under of 135.8 points this season, 0.3 more points than the over/under for this contest.
Niagara Player Prop Info
- Harlan Obioha: 10.1 PTS, 7.9 REB, 61.4 FG%
- Ahmad Henderson II: 12.4 PTS, 38.3 FG%, 32 3PT% (39-for-122)
- Yaw Obeng-Mensah: 10.4 PTS, 49.2 FG%, 50 3PT% (4-for-8)
- Luke Bumbalough: 9.5 PTS, 37.2 FG%, 37.4 3PT% (55-for-147)
- Braxton Bayless: 11.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 51 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (7-for-16)
Siena Player Prop Info
- Giovanni Emejuru: 11.2 PTS, 56 FG%
- Michael Eley: 13.4 PTS, 38.6 FG%, 28 3PT% (21-for-75)
- Sean Durugordon: 19.4 PTS, 7.6 REB, 41.3 FG%, 29.7 3PT% (19-for-64)
- Killian Gribben: 4.2 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 44.4 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (4-for-28)
- Mason Courtney: 6.4 PTS, 32.8 FG%, 31 3PT% (36-for-116)
