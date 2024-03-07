The Howard Bison (15-15, 9-4 MEAC) are underdogs (+5) in their attempt to extend a four-game win streak when they visit the Norfolk State Spartans (20-10, 10-3 MEAC) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, March 7, 2024 at Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall. The contest airs on ESPNU. The matchup has a point total of 146.5.

Norfolk State vs. Howard Betting Odds

Favorite Spread Total Norfolk State -5 146.5 points

Norfolk State vs. Howard Last 10 Games

Over its last 10 contests, Norfolk State has one win against the spread, and is 8-2 overall.

The Spartans and their opponents have combined to hit the over in five of those 10 games.

Norfolk State has averaged a total of 136.5 combined points over its last 10 games, 10 less than this matchup's over/under of 146.5.

In their past 10 games, the Spartans have a points-per-game average 2.2 points below their season-long scoring average.

Howard has gone 7-3 over its last 10 games, with a 4-6 record against the spread during that span.

The Bison have gone over the total in six of their past 10 outings.

Howard has averaged a total of 144.6 combined points over its last 10 games, 1.9 fewer than this matchup's total of 146.5.

In their last 10 games, the Bison's points per game average is 76.5, 0.9 points higher per game than their season-long scoring average.

Norfolk State vs. Howard Betting Trends

Norfolk State has a 10-16-0 record against the spread this season.

Norfolk State has a 2-8 record against the spread when favored by 5 points or more this season.

Out of Norfolk State's 28 games with a set total, 11 have hit the over (39.3%).

The Spartans put up 74.2 points per game, just 0.7 fewer points than the 74.9 the Bison give up.

Norfolk State has a 3-5 record against the spread and an 11-1 record overall when scoring more than 74.9 points.

Howard's ATS record is 10-16-2 this season.

In games this year in which it was an underdog by 5 points or more, Howard has a 3-4-1 record against the spread.

Howard's games have gone over the point total 18 out of 28 times (64.3%).

The Bison put up an average of 75.6 points per game, 7.5 more points than the 68.1 the Spartans give up.

Howard is 9-9-2 against the spread and 14-8 overall when it scores more than 68.1 points.

Norfolk State vs. Howard Over/Under Trends

Nine of Norfolk State's games this season have gone over Thursday's total of 146.5 points.

This season, 17 games Howard has played finished with a combined score higher than 146.5 points.

Together, these two teams combine for 149.8 points per game, 3.3 more than the over/under of 146.5 for this contest.

These two teams give up a combined 143 points per game, 3.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.

This season the average over/under for Norfolk State's games is 142.3 points, 4.2 fewer than the over/under of 146.5 set for this contest.

The over/under for this matchup is four points lower than the average over/under in Howard's games this season (150.5 points).

Norfolk State Player Prop Info

Jamarii Thomas: 17.5 PTS, 2 STL, 41.4 FG%, 39.2 3PT% (47-for-120)

17.5 PTS, 2 STL, 41.4 FG%, 39.2 3PT% (47-for-120) Allen Betrand: 11.1 PTS, 45.5 FG%, 33.7 3PT% (29-for-86)

11.1 PTS, 45.5 FG%, 33.7 3PT% (29-for-86) Jaylani Darden: 7.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 54.9 FG%, 41.5 3PT% (17-for-41)

7.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 54.9 FG%, 41.5 3PT% (17-for-41) Kuluel Mading: 5.8 PTS, 43.1 FG%, 19.1 3PT% (9-for-47)

5.8 PTS, 43.1 FG%, 19.1 3PT% (9-for-47) Christian Ings: 7.9 PTS, 44.5 FG%, 28.9 3PT% (11-for-38)

Howard Player Prop Info

Bryce Harris: 16.5 PTS, 7.7 REB, 56.5 FG%, 42.2 3PT% (27-for-64)

16.5 PTS, 7.7 REB, 56.5 FG%, 42.2 3PT% (27-for-64) Seth Towns: 14.4 PTS, 37.9 FG%, 37.3 3PT% (62-for-166)

14.4 PTS, 37.9 FG%, 37.3 3PT% (62-for-166) Marcus Dockery: 13.5 PTS, 41.9 FG%, 39.4 3PT% (80-for-203)

13.5 PTS, 41.9 FG%, 39.4 3PT% (80-for-203) Dom Campbell: 7.9 PTS, 48.9 FG%, 25 3PT% (2-for-8)

7.9 PTS, 48.9 FG%, 25 3PT% (2-for-8) Shy Odom: 9.1 PTS, 46.1 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (5-for-17)

