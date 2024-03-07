Norfolk State vs. Howard - College Basketball - Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends
The Howard Bison (15-15, 9-4 MEAC) are underdogs (+5) in their attempt to extend a four-game win streak when they visit the Norfolk State Spartans (20-10, 10-3 MEAC) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, March 7, 2024 at Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall. The contest airs on ESPNU. The matchup has a point total of 146.5.
Norfolk State vs. Howard Betting Odds
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Norfolk State
146.5 points
Norfolk State vs. Howard Last 10 Games
- Over its last 10 contests, Norfolk State has one win against the spread, and is 8-2 overall.
- The Spartans and their opponents have combined to hit the over in five of those 10 games.
- Norfolk State has averaged a total of 136.5 combined points over its last 10 games, 10 less than this matchup's over/under of 146.5.
- In their past 10 games, the Spartans have a points-per-game average 2.2 points below their season-long scoring average.
- Howard has gone 7-3 over its last 10 games, with a 4-6 record against the spread during that span.
- The Bison have gone over the total in six of their past 10 outings.
- Howard has averaged a total of 144.6 combined points over its last 10 games, 1.9 fewer than this matchup's total of 146.5.
- In their last 10 games, the Bison's points per game average is 76.5, 0.9 points higher per game than their season-long scoring average.
Norfolk State vs. Howard Betting Trends
- Norfolk State has a 10-16-0 record against the spread this season.
- Norfolk State has a 2-8 record against the spread when favored by 5 points or more this season.
- Out of Norfolk State's 28 games with a set total, 11 have hit the over (39.3%).
- The Spartans put up 74.2 points per game, just 0.7 fewer points than the 74.9 the Bison give up.
- Norfolk State has a 3-5 record against the spread and an 11-1 record overall when scoring more than 74.9 points.
- Howard's ATS record is 10-16-2 this season.
- In games this year in which it was an underdog by 5 points or more, Howard has a 3-4-1 record against the spread.
- Howard's games have gone over the point total 18 out of 28 times (64.3%).
- The Bison put up an average of 75.6 points per game, 7.5 more points than the 68.1 the Spartans give up.
- Howard is 9-9-2 against the spread and 14-8 overall when it scores more than 68.1 points.
Norfolk State vs. Howard Over/Under Trends
- Nine of Norfolk State's games this season have gone over Thursday's total of 146.5 points.
- This season, 17 games Howard has played finished with a combined score higher than 146.5 points.
- Together, these two teams combine for 149.8 points per game, 3.3 more than the over/under of 146.5 for this contest.
- These two teams give up a combined 143 points per game, 3.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- This season the average over/under for Norfolk State's games is 142.3 points, 4.2 fewer than the over/under of 146.5 set for this contest.
- The over/under for this matchup is four points lower than the average over/under in Howard's games this season (150.5 points).
Norfolk State Player Prop Info
- Jamarii Thomas: 17.5 PTS, 2 STL, 41.4 FG%, 39.2 3PT% (47-for-120)
- Allen Betrand: 11.1 PTS, 45.5 FG%, 33.7 3PT% (29-for-86)
- Jaylani Darden: 7.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 54.9 FG%, 41.5 3PT% (17-for-41)
- Kuluel Mading: 5.8 PTS, 43.1 FG%, 19.1 3PT% (9-for-47)
- Christian Ings: 7.9 PTS, 44.5 FG%, 28.9 3PT% (11-for-38)
Howard Player Prop Info
- Bryce Harris: 16.5 PTS, 7.7 REB, 56.5 FG%, 42.2 3PT% (27-for-64)
- Seth Towns: 14.4 PTS, 37.9 FG%, 37.3 3PT% (62-for-166)
- Marcus Dockery: 13.5 PTS, 41.9 FG%, 39.4 3PT% (80-for-203)
- Dom Campbell: 7.9 PTS, 48.9 FG%, 25 3PT% (2-for-8)
- Shy Odom: 9.1 PTS, 46.1 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (5-for-17)
