The South Carolina State Bulldogs (14-16, 9-4 MEAC) are 7-point underdogs as they look to continue a five-game winning streak when they visit the North Carolina Central Eagles (16-12, 8-5 MEAC) on Thursday, March 7, 2024 at McDougald-McLendon Arena. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 142.5.

Have a prediction for North Carolina Central vs. South Carolina State? Place your bet with FanDuel.

North Carolina Central vs. South Carolina State Betting Odds

Favorite Spread Total North Carolina Central -7 142.5 points

North Carolina Central vs. South Carolina State Last 10 Games

North Carolina Central is 7-3 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its past 10 games.

The Eagles' past 10 contests saw eight go over the total.

North Carolina Central and its opponents have combined to score an average of 138.8 points in its last 10 games, 3.7 less than the 142.5 over/under in this matchup.

Across their past 10 games, the Eagles have scored 1.4 more points per contest compared to their season-long scoring average.

South Carolina State has a 6-3-1 record against the spread while going 8-2 overall in its last 10 contests.

In the Bulldogs' past 10 games, they have hit the over once.

South Carolina State's average total over the last 10 games is 1.3 points fewer than the 142.5 over/under listed for this matchup.

During their past 10 games, the Bulldogs' points per game average is 69.6, 1.0 point lower per game than their season-long scoring average.

Make your bet on North Carolina Central vs. South Carolina State with DraftKings!

North Carolina Central vs. South Carolina State Betting Trends

So far this season, North Carolina Central has compiled a 16-8-0 record against the spread.

In games it has played as at least 7-point favorites this season, North Carolina Central is 3-2 against the spread.

North Carolina Central has gone over in 14 of its 29 games with a set total (48.3%).

The 76.8 points per game the Eagles record are only 2.1 more points than the Bulldogs give up (74.7).

When North Carolina Central scores more than 74.7 points, it is 6-3 against the spread and 10-3 overall.

South Carolina State's ATS record is 16-10-3 this year.

South Carolina State has an 8-4 record against the spread in games it was an underdog by 7 points or more this season.

South Carolina State's games have hit the over 13 out of 29 times (44.8%).

The Bulldogs' 70.6 points per game are only 2.1 more points than the 68.5 the Eagles give up to opponents.

South Carolina State has put together a 12-5-2 ATS record and a 9-10 overall record in games it scores more than 68.5 points.

North Carolina Central vs. South Carolina State Over/Under Trends

This season, North Carolina Central and its opponents have combined to outscore Thursday's over/under of 142.5 points 11 times.

A total of 15 of South Carolina State's games have ended with a combined score over 142.5 points this season.

Together, these two teams combine for 147.4 points per game, 4.9 more than the over/under of 142.5 for this matchup.

The 143.2 points per game combined these two teams surrender this season are 0.7 more than the 142.5 over/under in this contest.

North Carolina Central has seen a 145.4 average over/under in its games this season, 2.9 points more than the over/under in this matchup.

A difference of 2.8 points separates the average over/under in South Carolina State's games (145.3 points) and this game's over/under (142.5).

North Carolina Central Player Prop Info

Fred Cleveland Jr.: 15.7 PTS, 5.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 41.5 FG%, 36.6 3PT% (64-for-175)

15.7 PTS, 5.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 41.5 FG%, 36.6 3PT% (64-for-175) Po'Boigh King: 14.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 43.9 FG%, 32.8 3PT% (38-for-116)

14.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 43.9 FG%, 32.8 3PT% (38-for-116) Ja'Darius Harris: 15.3 PTS, 46.6 FG%, 35 3PT% (28-for-80)

15.3 PTS, 46.6 FG%, 35 3PT% (28-for-80) Emmanuel Izunabor: 4.8 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 60.5 FG%

4.8 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 60.5 FG% Keishon Porter: 7.6 PTS, 53.5 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (10-for-32)

South Carolina State Player Prop Info

Davion Everett: 7.2 PTS, 50.3 FG%

7.2 PTS, 50.3 FG% Mitchel Taylor: 8.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 41.7 FG%, 27 3PT% (10-for-37)

8.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 41.7 FG%, 27 3PT% (10-for-37) Caleb McCarty: 4.8 PTS, 58.9 FG%

4.8 PTS, 58.9 FG% Michael Teal: 8.1 PTS, 36.4 FG%, 26.5 3PT% (22-for-83)

8.1 PTS, 36.4 FG%, 26.5 3PT% (22-for-83) Omar Croskey: 7.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 36.7 FG%, 30.1 3PT% (28-for-93)

Find the latest odds on North Carolina Central vs. South Carolina State & place your bet with BetMGM.