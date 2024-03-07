North Carolina Central vs. South Carolina State - College Basketball - Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends
The South Carolina State Bulldogs (14-16, 9-4 MEAC) are 7-point underdogs as they look to continue a five-game winning streak when they visit the North Carolina Central Eagles (16-12, 8-5 MEAC) on Thursday, March 7, 2024 at McDougald-McLendon Arena. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 142.5.
North Carolina Central vs. South Carolina State Betting Odds
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
North Carolina Central
142.5 points
North Carolina Central vs. South Carolina State Last 10 Games
- North Carolina Central is 7-3 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its past 10 games.
- The Eagles' past 10 contests saw eight go over the total.
- North Carolina Central and its opponents have combined to score an average of 138.8 points in its last 10 games, 3.7 less than the 142.5 over/under in this matchup.
- Across their past 10 games, the Eagles have scored 1.4 more points per contest compared to their season-long scoring average.
- South Carolina State has a 6-3-1 record against the spread while going 8-2 overall in its last 10 contests.
- In the Bulldogs' past 10 games, they have hit the over once.
- South Carolina State's average total over the last 10 games is 1.3 points fewer than the 142.5 over/under listed for this matchup.
- During their past 10 games, the Bulldogs' points per game average is 69.6, 1.0 point lower per game than their season-long scoring average.
North Carolina Central vs. South Carolina State Betting Trends
- So far this season, North Carolina Central has compiled a 16-8-0 record against the spread.
- In games it has played as at least 7-point favorites this season, North Carolina Central is 3-2 against the spread.
- North Carolina Central has gone over in 14 of its 29 games with a set total (48.3%).
- The 76.8 points per game the Eagles record are only 2.1 more points than the Bulldogs give up (74.7).
- When North Carolina Central scores more than 74.7 points, it is 6-3 against the spread and 10-3 overall.
- South Carolina State's ATS record is 16-10-3 this year.
- South Carolina State has an 8-4 record against the spread in games it was an underdog by 7 points or more this season.
- South Carolina State's games have hit the over 13 out of 29 times (44.8%).
- The Bulldogs' 70.6 points per game are only 2.1 more points than the 68.5 the Eagles give up to opponents.
- South Carolina State has put together a 12-5-2 ATS record and a 9-10 overall record in games it scores more than 68.5 points.
North Carolina Central vs. South Carolina State Over/Under Trends
- This season, North Carolina Central and its opponents have combined to outscore Thursday's over/under of 142.5 points 11 times.
- A total of 15 of South Carolina State's games have ended with a combined score over 142.5 points this season.
- Together, these two teams combine for 147.4 points per game, 4.9 more than the over/under of 142.5 for this matchup.
- The 143.2 points per game combined these two teams surrender this season are 0.7 more than the 142.5 over/under in this contest.
- North Carolina Central has seen a 145.4 average over/under in its games this season, 2.9 points more than the over/under in this matchup.
- A difference of 2.8 points separates the average over/under in South Carolina State's games (145.3 points) and this game's over/under (142.5).
North Carolina Central Player Prop Info
- Fred Cleveland Jr.: 15.7 PTS, 5.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 41.5 FG%, 36.6 3PT% (64-for-175)
- Po'Boigh King: 14.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 43.9 FG%, 32.8 3PT% (38-for-116)
- Ja'Darius Harris: 15.3 PTS, 46.6 FG%, 35 3PT% (28-for-80)
- Emmanuel Izunabor: 4.8 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 60.5 FG%
- Keishon Porter: 7.6 PTS, 53.5 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (10-for-32)
South Carolina State Player Prop Info
- Davion Everett: 7.2 PTS, 50.3 FG%
- Mitchel Taylor: 8.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 41.7 FG%, 27 3PT% (10-for-37)
- Caleb McCarty: 4.8 PTS, 58.9 FG%
- Michael Teal: 8.1 PTS, 36.4 FG%, 26.5 3PT% (22-for-83)
- Omar Croskey: 7.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 36.7 FG%, 30.1 3PT% (28-for-93)
