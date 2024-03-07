The No. 1 seed Oakland Golden Grizzlies (20-11, 15-5 Horizon League) and the No. 8 seed Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (21-11, 11-9 Horizon League) play in the Horizon League Tournament Thursday at Athletics Center O'rena, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. Oakland is favored by 4.5 points. Both teams are looking to take another step toward a conference title and an automatic spot in the NCAA Tournament bracket.

Oakland vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Betting Odds

Favorite Spread Total Oakland -4.5 146.5 points

Oakland vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Last 10 Games

Oakland has a 7-3 record against the spread while going 8-2 overall over its last 10 games.

The Golden Grizzlies and their opponents have hit the over in seven of those 10 games.

Oakland and its opponents have combined to score an average of 150.2 points in its last 10 games, 3.7 more than the 146.5 over/under in this matchup.

In the past 10 games, the Golden Grizzlies are scoring 5.2 points more per game compared to their season average.

Purdue Fort Wayne has gone 7-3 over its last 10 games, with a 7-3 record against the spread in that span.

In their past 10 contests, the Mastodons have gone over the total five times.

Purdue Fort Wayne's average total over the last 10 games is 4.9 points greater than the 146.5 total listed for this matchup.

In the last 10 games, the Mastodons are averaging 0.9 fewer points per game than their season average of 81.4 PPG.

Oakland vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Betting Trends

Oakland has a 19-12-0 record against the spread this season.

Oakland has a 7-5 record against the spread when favored by 4.5 points or more this season.

Out of Oakland's 30 games with a set total, 18 have hit the over (60%).

The Golden Grizzlies put up 76.3 points per game, five more points than the 71.3 the Mastodons give up.

When Oakland puts up more than 71.3 points, it is 15-5 against the spread and 15-5 overall.

Purdue Fort Wayne has a 17-12-1 record against the spread this season.

Purdue Fort Wayne is 4-1-1 against the spread when an underdog by 4.5 points or more this year.

The teams have combined to hit the over in 16 of Purdue Fort Wayne's 30 games with a set total.

The Mastodons put up an average of 81.4 points per game, 8.3 more points than the 73.1 the Golden Grizzlies allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 73.1 points, Purdue Fort Wayne is 13-7 against the spread and 17-5 overall.

Oakland vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Over/Under Trends

A total of 16 of Oakland's games this season have gone over Thursday's total of 146.5 points.

In Purdue Fort Wayne's 30 games this season, 18 finished with more combined points than Thursday's total of 146.5.

Together, these two teams combine for 157.7 points per game, 11.2 more than the point total of 146.5 for this matchup.

These two teams give up a combined 144.4 points per game, 2.1 less than this contest's over/under.

This season, the average over/under for Oakland's games is 149.5 points, 3.0 more than the total of 146.5 points set for this contest.

Purdue Fort Wayne's games have an average over/under of 152.6 points this season, 6.1 more points than the over/under for this contest.

Oakland Player Prop Info

Trey Townsend: 16.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.3 STL, 45.9 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (9-for-26)

16.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.3 STL, 45.9 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (9-for-26) Jack Gohlke: 12 PTS, 36.6 FG%, 36.1 3PT% (107-for-296)

12 PTS, 36.6 FG%, 36.1 3PT% (107-for-296) Blake Lampman: 13.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.2 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (79-for-205)

13.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.2 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (79-for-205) Chris Conway: 10 PTS, 53.5 FG%

10 PTS, 53.5 FG% D.Q. Cole: 8.4 PTS, 47.8 FG%, 35.8 3PT% (39-for-109)

Purdue Fort Wayne Player Prop Info

Jalen Jackson: 16.2 PTS, 1.6 STL, 51.3 FG%, 41.1 3PT% (37-for-90)

16.2 PTS, 1.6 STL, 51.3 FG%, 41.1 3PT% (37-for-90) Rasheed Bello: 14.9 PTS, 1.8 STL, 44.8 FG%, 32.5 3PT% (40-for-123)

14.9 PTS, 1.8 STL, 44.8 FG%, 32.5 3PT% (40-for-123) Anthony Roberts: 13.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 46.6 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (28-for-96)

13.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 46.6 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (28-for-96) Quinton Morton-Robertson: 13.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 43 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (94-for-228)

13.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 43 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (94-for-228) Eric Mulder: 6.4 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.3 STL, 74.1 FG%

