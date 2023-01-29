Ohio Sports Betting Bonuses & Deposit Matches: DraftKings, Caesars + More

Ohio is wrapping up its first full month with legal online sports betting, and we’re here to make sure you’re locked into all the best Ohio sports betting bonuses while they’re still available. Each one has its own unique spin on things and details to know. Therefore, we’re going to cover each one for you, and the ones we’ve collected are provided by DraftKings, FanDuel, Caesars, PointsBet, BetMGM, and Bet365 Sportsbooks.

The best Ohio sports betting bonuses and welcome offers

Diving into the details of each of the top Ohio sports betting bonuses can certainly feel like a lot of information, especially in a state that has only recently launched legal online sports betting. With that in mind, here is a quick summary of what you can expect from each of the sportsbooks we mentioned above:

DraftKings Ohio : Bet $5 and win $200 in bonus bets guaranteed

: Bet $5 and win $200 in bonus bets guaranteed FanDuel Ohio : Bet $5 and win $200 in bonus bets no matter what

: Bet $5 and win $200 in bonus bets no matter what Caesars Ohio : Insurance on your first bet up to $1,500

: Insurance on your first bet up to $1,500 PointsBet Ohio : Get up to 5 x $100 second chance bets

: Get up to 5 x $100 second chance bets BetMGM Ohio : First-bet insurance up to $1,000

: First-bet insurance up to $1,000 Bet365 Ohio: Bet $1 and win $200 in bonus credits guaranteed

DraftKings Ohio sports betting bonus and welcome offer

The first of the best Ohio sports betting bonuses comes from a titan of the sports betting industry, which is DraftKings Sportsbook. By signing up here, you can get a boost to your bankroll right off the bat. There’s no DraftKings Ohio promo code required, so all you’ll need to do to start is make a $5 deposit.

After that, bet just $5 on anything, and you’ll instantly win $200 in bonus bets. That’s right, your $5 bet result doesn’t matter. It’s as straightforward as it gets, so don’t miss out on one of the easier Ohio sports betting bonuses, and click here to make your new account.

FanDuel Ohio sports betting bonus and welcome offer

The next of our top Ohio sports betting bonuses is another sportsbook you’ve likely heard of, which is FanDuel. After registering here for a new account, you’ll experience a bonus offer much like DraftKings’.

First, deposit at least $10 and then bet just $5 on any sporting event. Then once again, $200 in bonus bets is yours guaranteed, no matter if your $5 bet wins or loses. Since there’s no need for a FanDuel Ohio promo code, you can use this link to get started right away.

Caesars Ohio sports betting bonus and welcome offer

Caesars Sportsbook is next up on our list of the top Ohio sports betting bonuses. Start by signing up here using the Caesars Ohio promo code ATHLON1BET. That will make sure your first bet is fully insured up to $1,500. You can place a bet on anything, such as today’s Bengals game, and as long as it’s at least $10, you’ll receive a refund as a bonus bet if it loses.

Not having to worry about the outcome of a bet is a beautiful thing, so make sure you grab one of the most generous Ohio sports betting bonuses by clicking here and using the Caesars Ohio promo code ATHLON1BET.

PointsBet Ohio sports betting bonus and welcome offer

The next one of our Ohio sports betting bonuses comes from PointsBet Sportsbook. Get started by registering here to become a new member and you’ll automatically enroll in their bonus offer as there is no PointsBet Ohio promo code required.

PointsBet will fully insure your first fixed odds wager up to $100 for each of your first five days with the sportsbook. If any of those wagers lose, you’ll be refunded the amount you wagered in second-chance bets. With an opportunity for up to $500, this is one of the Ohio sports betting bonuses you don’t want to miss out on, so use this link to register now.

BetMGM Ohio sports betting bonus and welcome offer

BetMGM Sportsbook is next up on our list of the greatest Ohio sports betting bonuses, and you can sign up here to avoid needing a BetMGM Ohio promo code for their bonus offer. Like Caesars, they’re covering your first bet.

Simply deposit and place a bet of at least $10 and you’re all set. No matter what game you’re looking to bet on, your first bet will be fully insured for up to $1,000. In other words, if it loses, you’ll receive bonus bets as a refund equivalent to your wager amount. It doesn’t get much more stress-free than that, and you can become a new member as soon as today.

Bet365 Ohio sports betting bonus and welcome offer

Bet365 Sportsbook has a similar name to BetMGM but has one of the Ohio sports betting bonuses like the first two we outlined. Register for a new account, deposit at least $10, and place just $1 on any matchups from any sport.

Then, no matter if your $1 bet wins or loses, you will automatically win $200 in bonus credits. There’s also no Bet365 Ohio promo code required, so it doesn’t get much better than that. It may be the last on our list of the best Ohio sports betting bonuses, but it’s one you definitely want to click here and grab today.

Where is online sports betting legal?

As we mentioned, Ohio is approaching its one-month anniversary with legal online sports betting after it launched on New Year’s Day 2023. There are still plenty of states that are jealous of their status, but here are the states that ride alongside the Buckeye State:

AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MD, MI, NH, NJ, NY, OH, OR, PA, TN, VA, WV, and WY

Getting started with the best Ohio sports betting bonuses

With the NFL Conference Championship games today involving the Cincinnati Bengals, we’re sure you want to get started as soon as possible. For that reason, we’ve provided you with one more link for each of the best Ohio sports betting bonuses so that you can grab yours right away:

DraftKings Ohio : Bet $5 and win $200 in bonus bets guaranteed

: Bet $5 and win $200 in bonus bets guaranteed FanDuel Ohio : Bet $5 and win $200 in bonus bets no matter what

: Bet $5 and win $200 in bonus bets no matter what Caesars Ohio : Insurance on your first bet up to $1,500

: Insurance on your first bet up to $1,500 PointsBet Ohio : Get up to 5 x $100 second chance bets

: Get up to 5 x $100 second chance bets BetMGM Ohio : First-bet insurance up to $1,000

: First-bet insurance up to $1,000 Bet365 Ohio: Bet $1 and win $200 in bonus credits guaranteed

If you or a loved one has questions or needs to talk to a professional about gambling, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net for more information.