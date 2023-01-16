Still looking for new Ohio sports betting sites to try? We’ve got you covered. Below is a roundup of Ohio sportsbook promos and bonus bets currently available during NFL Wild Card Weekend.

DraftKings Ohio : Instantly get $200 in bonus bets

: Instantly get $200 in bonus bets FanDuel Ohio : Get $200 in bonus bets guaranteed

: Get $200 in bonus bets guaranteed PointsBet Ohio : Score 5 x $100 in bonus bets

: Score 5 x $100 in bonus bets Bet365 Ohio: Bet $1, get $200 in bonus credits

If you’re currently located in Ohio, you can click any of the links above and join one of these sportsbook promos. No promo codes are required for any of these bonuses as long as you sign up through one of the links in this article.

We’ll share additional details about each bonus and sports betting site below.

DraftKings Ohio sports betting promo: Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets instantly

DraftKings is an official partner of the NFL and has one of the best Ohio sportsbook apps to bet on. They also are giving new customers a fantastic welcome boost.

DraftKings Sportsbook Ohio is running a promotion that lets new members instantly turn a $5 into $200 in bonus bets. This bonus is as good as it sounds.

To claim your $200 bonus, first join DraftKings through this link. No DraftKings Ohio promo code is needed if you sign up through one of our links. Next, deposit $5 or more into your account and bet $5 or more on any game. As soon as you place your first $5 wager, you’ll receive $200 worth of bonus bets in the form of eight $25 bet credits.

It’s as simple as it gets. Click here to activate your DraftKings Ohio promo code and claim their “Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets instantly” welcome offer.

FanDuel Ohio sports betting promo: Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets guaranteed

FanDuel is an industry leader and one of the best places to bet on sports in Ohio. Their “Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets guaranteed” welcome bonus is one of the best in the biz.

Similar to the DraftKings promo above, you don’t need to enter a FanDuel Ohio promo code to claim this bonus so long as you sign up through this link.

After you register your new FanDuel Sportsbook Ohio account, deposit $5 or more and then wager $5 or more on any sporting event you’d like. That’s all you need to do to earn your $200 bonus bet credits. It doesn’t matter whether your qualifying bet wins or loses. You’re guaranteed to receive your $200 bonus once your bet is settled.

Click here to sign up and automatically activate your FanDuel Ohio promo code.

PointsBet Ohio promo code: Get 5 x $100 “Second Chance” bonus bets

PointsBet Sportsbook Ohio is giving all new customers the chance to earn up to $500 in bet credits with “PointsBet Second Chance.” Anyone who signs up through this link will unlock this offer without needing a PointsBet Ohio promo code.

Once your sportsbook promo is activated, you’ll receive bet insurance worth up to $100 on your first fixed-odds bet for five consecutive days. This means that for five days, the first bet you make each day will be insured up to $100. If your first bet each day wins, you’ll obviously keep your winnings. But if your first bet of any of these 5 days loses, you’ll be issued bonus bet credits worth the amount you wagered. It’s a literal “Second Chance” on these five special bets.

No PointsBet Ohio promo code is needed so long as you sign up through this link when claiming your 5 x $100 “Second Chance” bonus.

Bet365 bonus code Ohio: Bet $1, get $200 whether you win or lose

Last but certainly not least is a “Bet $1, get a $200 bonus” sportsbook promo being run by Bet365. You don’t even need to win your $1 bet to score this bonus. You only need to follow these steps:

Join Bet365 through this link so your bonus code is added to your account. Make your first deposit of $10 or more. Bet $1 or more on any game this weekend. Sit back, relax and enjoy the games.

No matter if your bet wins or loses, you’ll receive $200 in bonus bet credits.

One of the best parts about this sportsbook promo is that you can split your $200 bonus bets. This means you can use a portion of your bonus credits on many different bets, or you even can increase your wager by adding more cash from your account.

Since you only need to risk $1, this truly is one of the best ways to try a new legal sportsbook in Ohio. You can get started by signing up with this link no and no Bet365 Ohio bonus code will be necessary for your “Bet $1, get $200” bonus to kick in.

The best Ohio sportsbook promos to introduce you to legal sports betting

These Ohio sports betting promos are some of the best sports betting promos we’ve seen. If you’re wanting to try your hand at sports betting or simply check out a new site, be sure to take advantage of one of these Ohio sportsbook promos.

Remember, no bonus codes are needed to claim any of these offers so long as you sign up through one of our links.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call the National Council for Problem Gambling 1-800-522-4700.