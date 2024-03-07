The Colorado Buffaloes (20-9, 11-7 Pac-12) will try to continue a four-game winning streak when they hit the road to play the Oregon Ducks (19-10, 11-7 Pac-12) on Thursday, March 7, 2024 at Matthew Knight Arena as only 3-point underdogs. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN2. The point total in the matchup is set at 151.

Have a prediction for Oregon vs. Colorado? Place your bet with FanDuel.

Oregon vs. Colorado Betting Odds

Favorite Spread Total Oregon -3 151 points

Oregon vs. Colorado Last 10 Games

In its past 10 games, Oregon has two wins against the spread, and is 5-5 overall.

The final score of the past 10 Ducks games has exceeded the set total five times.

Oregon and its opponents have combined to score an average of 146.4 points over its last 10 games, 4.6 less than the 151 over/under in this matchup.

Over their past 10 games, the Ducks have scored 3.9 fewer points per contest compared to their season-long scoring average.

Colorado has gone 6-4 in its past 10 games, with a 3-7 record against the spread in that span.

Seven of the Buffaloes' last 10 outings have hit the over.

Colorado has averaged a total of 150.6 combined points in its last 10 games, 0.4 fewer than this game's total of 151.

During the past 10 games, the Buffaloes are averaging 0.3 fewer points per game than their season average of 80.9 PPG.

Make your bet on Oregon vs. Colorado with DraftKings!

Oregon vs. Colorado Betting Trends

Oregon has a 14-15-0 record against the spread this season.

Oregon is 6-10 against the spread when favored by 3 points or more this season.

The teams have hit the over in 16 of Oregon's 29 games with a set total.

The 76.2 points per game the Ducks put up are only 3.7 more points than the Buffaloes give up (72.5).

Oregon is 12-7 against the spread and 15-5 overall when scoring more than 72.5 points.

Colorado has a 12-16-1 record against the spread this year.

Colorado is 0-3 against the spread when an underdog by 3 points or more this year.

A total of 18 of Colorado's 29 games with a set total have hit the over (62.1%).

The Buffaloes' 80.9 points per game are 8.3 more points than the 72.6 the Ducks allow.

Colorado has put together a 12-9-1 ATS record and an 18-4 overall record in games it scores more than 72.6 points.

Oregon vs. Colorado Over/Under Trends

This season, Oregon and its opponents have combined to outscore Thursday's over/under of 151 points 14 times.

A total of 17 of Colorado's games have ended with a combined score higher than 151 points this season.

Together, these two teams combine for 157.1 points per game, 6.1 more than the total of 151 for this game.

The 145.1 points per game these two teams allow its opponents to score on average this season are 5.9 fewer than the 151-point total in this contest.

On average, the over/under in Oregon's games is 2.2 fewer points than the over/under of 151 in this contest.

Colorado's games have an average over/under of 153.4 points this season, 2.4 more points than the over/under for this game.

Oregon Player Prop Info

Jermaine Couisnard: 15.5 PTS, 1.7 STL, 41.1 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (55-for-158)

15.5 PTS, 1.7 STL, 41.1 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (55-for-158) Kwame Evans Jr.: 7.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 1.1 BLK, 44.8 FG%, 29.7 3PT% (19-for-64)

7.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 1.1 BLK, 44.8 FG%, 29.7 3PT% (19-for-64) Jackson Shelstad: 12.3 PTS, 45.3 FG%, 35.2 3PT% (37-for-105)

12.3 PTS, 45.3 FG%, 35.2 3PT% (37-for-105) N'Faly Dante: 14.9 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.3 STL, 1.7 BLK, 64.1 FG%

14.9 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.3 STL, 1.7 BLK, 64.1 FG% Jadrian Tracey: 8.1 PTS, 42.4 FG%, 36.5 3PT% (31-for-85)

Colorado Player Prop Info

KJ Simpson: 19.9 PTS, 1.8 STL, 49.6 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (61-for-132)

19.9 PTS, 1.8 STL, 49.6 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (61-for-132) Tristan da Silva: 16.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 48 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (48-for-127)

16.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 48 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (48-for-127) J'Vonne Hadley: 11.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 56.3 FG%, 43.3 3PT% (13-for-30)

11.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 56.3 FG%, 43.3 3PT% (13-for-30) Eddie Lampkin Jr.: 10 PTS, 55.7 FG%

10 PTS, 55.7 FG% Cody Williams: 13.7 PTS, 59 FG%, 45.7 3PT% (16-for-35)

Find the latest odds on Oregon vs. Colorado & place your bet with BetMGM.