OVC Basketball Predictions, Odds & Best Bets - March 6

OVC teams will hit the court in two games on Wednesday in college basketball play. That includes the Eastern Illinois Panthers playing the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars at Ford Center.

Ahead of today's college basketball action, here's an in-depth dive into the betting odds.

Today's OVC Odds & Predictions

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles at Tennessee State Tigers

Southern Indiana plays Tennessee State on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET at Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana.

TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: Tennessee State (-4)

Tennessee State (-4) Total: 143.5

143.5 Prediction: Tennessee State 72, Southern Indiana 70

Eastern Illinois Panthers at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars

Eastern Illinois will match up with SIU-Edwardsville on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET at Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana.

TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: SIU-Edwardsville (-3)

SIU-Edwardsville (-3) Total: 144

144 Prediction: SIU-Edwardsville 71, Eastern Illinois 68

Best OVC Bet Today: Tennessee State -4

ATS Record Favorite ATS Record Underdog ATS Record Home ATS Record Away ATS Record Conference ATS Record Southern Indiana 13-14-1 0-5-0 13-9-1 4-8-0 9-6-1 8-9-1 Tennessee State 11-17-0 8-9-0 3-8-0 6-5-0 4-11-0 8-10-0

