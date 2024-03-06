Skip to main content

OVC Basketball Predictions, Odds & Best Bets - March 6

OVC teams will hit the court in two games on Wednesday in college basketball play. That includes the Eastern Illinois Panthers playing the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars at Ford Center.

Ahead of today's college basketball action, here's an in-depth dive into the betting odds.

Today's OVC Odds & Predictions

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles at Tennessee State Tigers

Southern Indiana plays Tennessee State on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET at Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana.

Eastern Illinois Panthers at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars

Eastern Illinois will match up with SIU-Edwardsville on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET at Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana.

Best OVC Bet Today: Tennessee State -4

ATS RecordFavorite ATS RecordUnderdog ATS RecordHome ATS RecordAway ATS RecordConference ATS Record

Southern Indiana

13-14-1

0-5-0

13-9-1

4-8-0

9-6-1

8-9-1

Tennessee State

11-17-0

8-9-0

3-8-0

6-5-0

4-11-0

8-10-0

