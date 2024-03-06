OVC Basketball Predictions, Odds & Best Bets - March 6
OVC teams will hit the court in two games on Wednesday in college basketball play. That includes the Eastern Illinois Panthers playing the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars at Ford Center.
Ahead of today's college basketball action, here's an in-depth dive into the betting odds.
Have a prediction for today's OVC games? Place your bet with FanDuel.
Today's OVC Odds & Predictions
Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles at Tennessee State Tigers
Southern Indiana plays Tennessee State on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET at Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana.
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Favorite:Tennessee State (-4)
- Total:143.5
- Prediction: Tennessee State 72, Southern Indiana 70
Eastern Illinois Panthers at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars
Eastern Illinois will match up with SIU-Edwardsville on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET at Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana.
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Favorite:SIU-Edwardsville (-3)
- Total:144
- Prediction: SIU-Edwardsville 71, Eastern Illinois 68
Make your bet on today's OVC matches with DraftKings!
Best OVC Bet Today: Tennessee State -4
|ATS Record
|Favorite ATS Record
|Underdog ATS Record
|Home ATS Record
|Away ATS Record
|Conference ATS Record
Southern Indiana
13-14-1
0-5-0
13-9-1
4-8-0
9-6-1
8-9-1
Tennessee State
11-17-0
8-9-0
3-8-0
6-5-0
4-11-0
8-10-0
Find the latest odds on today's OVC games & place your bet with BetMGM.