Pac-12 Basketball Predictions, Odds & Best Bets - March 7
There are six games on the college basketball schedule on Thursday that feature Pac-12 teams. That includes the Arizona Wildcats versus the UCLA Bruins.
Ahead of today's college hoops action, here's an in-depth dive into the betting odds.
Today's Pac-12 Odds & Predictions
Washington Huskies at No. 18 Washington State Cougars
Washington matches up with Washington State on Friday at 9:00 PM ET at Beasley Coliseum in Pullman, Washington.
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream:Watch on Fubo
- Favorite:Washington State (-6.5)
- Total:149.5
- Prediction: Washington State 78, Washington 72
Colorado Buffaloes at Oregon Ducks
Colorado hit the court against Oregon on Friday at 9:00 PM ET at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon.
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream:Watch on Fubo
- Favorite:Oregon (-3)
- Total:151
- Prediction: Colorado 77, Oregon 75
No. 5 Arizona Wildcats at UCLA Bruins
Arizona will play UCLA on Friday at 9:30 PM ET at Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California.
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream:Watch on Fubo
- Favorite:Arizona (-9.5)
- Total:148
- Prediction: Arizona 81, UCLA 67
Arizona State Sun Devils at USC Trojans
Arizona State will take on USC on Friday at 11:00 PM ET at Galen Center in Los Angeles, California.
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream:Watch on Fubo
- Favorite:USC (-9.5)
- Total:146.5
- Prediction: USC 76, Arizona State 70
California Golden Bears at Stanford Cardinal
Cal will take on Stanford on Friday at 11:00 PM ET at Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California.
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream:Watch on Fubo
- Favorite:Stanford (-4)
- Total:154.5
- Prediction: Stanford 78, Cal 74
Utah Utes at Oregon State Beavers
Utah will match up with Oregon State on Friday at 11:00 PM ET at Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Oregon.
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream:Watch on Fubo
- Favorite:Utah (-7.5)
- Total:142.5
- Prediction: Utah 77, Oregon State 69
Best Pac-12 Bet Today: Colorado +3
|ATS Record
|Favorite ATS Record
|Underdog ATS Record
|Home ATS Record
|Away ATS Record
|Conference ATS Record
Colorado
12-16-1
11-12-1
1-4-0
9-7-1
2-7-0
5-12-1
Oregon
14-15-0
9-12-0
5-3-0
7-7-0
5-6-0
7-11-0
