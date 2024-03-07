Skip to main content

Pac-12 Basketball Predictions, Odds & Best Bets - March 7

There are six games on the college basketball schedule on Thursday that feature Pac-12 teams. That includes the Arizona Wildcats versus the UCLA Bruins.

Ahead of today's college hoops action, here's an in-depth dive into the betting odds.

Today's Pac-12 Odds & Predictions

Washington Huskies at No. 18 Washington State Cougars

Washington matches up with Washington State on Friday at 9:00 PM ET at Beasley Coliseum in Pullman, Washington.

Colorado Buffaloes at Oregon Ducks

Colorado hit the court against Oregon on Friday at 9:00 PM ET at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon.

No. 5 Arizona Wildcats at UCLA Bruins

Arizona will play UCLA on Friday at 9:30 PM ET at Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California.

Arizona State Sun Devils at USC Trojans

Arizona State will take on USC on Friday at 11:00 PM ET at Galen Center in Los Angeles, California.

California Golden Bears at Stanford Cardinal

Cal will take on Stanford on Friday at 11:00 PM ET at Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California.

Utah Utes at Oregon State Beavers

Utah will match up with Oregon State on Friday at 11:00 PM ET at Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Oregon.

Best Pac-12 Bet Today: Colorado +3

ATS RecordFavorite ATS RecordUnderdog ATS RecordHome ATS RecordAway ATS RecordConference ATS Record

Colorado

12-16-1

11-12-1

1-4-0

9-7-1

2-7-0

5-12-1

Oregon

14-15-0

9-12-0

5-3-0

7-7-0

5-6-0

7-11-0

