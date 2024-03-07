The Minnesota Timberwolves (43-19) will try to build on a four-game road winning stretch at the Indiana Pacers (35-28) on Thursday, March 7, 2024, at 7:00 PM ET.

The Pacers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Timberwolves. The game's over/under is set at 228.

In their last game, the Pacers got a team-high 20 points from Myles Turner on the way to a 137-120 victory over the Mavericks on Tuesday. No line was set for the matchup, and the teams combined to score 257 points to hit the over on the point total. In their last game, the Timberwolves got a team-high 25 points from Rudy Gobert on the way to a 119-114 victory against the Trail Blazers on Monday. No line was set for the matchup, and the teams combined to score 233 points to go over the point total.

Bet on Pacers vs. Timberwolves on Draftkings! Bet $5+ Get $200 in Bonus Bets instantly.

Pacers vs. Timberwolves Betting Odds

Favorite Spread Over/Under Pacers -1.5 228

Pacers vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends

The Pacers have 33 wins against the spread in 63 games this year.

Indiana has an ATS record of 13-16 in its 29 games when favored by 1.5 points or more so far this season.

Pacers games this year have hit the over on 34 of 62 set point totals.

The Pacers record 123.5 points per game. That's 17 more points than the 106.5 the Timberwolves allow.

When scoring more than 106.5 points, Indiana has a 33-20-1 record against the spread and a 35-19 record overall.

The Timberwolves have played 62 games, with 30 wins against the spread.

This year, Minnesota has an ATS record of 7-4 in its 11 games as an underdog of 1.5 points or more.

Timberwolves games this season have hit the over 48.4% of the time (30 out of 62 games with a set point total).

The Timberwolves record 8.7 fewer points per game (113.3) than the Pacers allow (122).

In games it scores more than 122 points, Minnesota is 6-3 against the spread (and 7-2 overall).

Get your $2,500 No Sweat First Bet on FanDuel!

Pacers vs. Timberwolves Last 10 Games

The Pacers have a 5-5 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall in their past 10 games.

Four of Pacers' last 10 outings have hit the over.

Indiana and its opponents have combined to score an average of 243.4 points in its last 10 games, 15.4 more than the 228 over/under in this matchup.

In their past 10 games, the Pacers' points per game average is three points lower per game than their season-long scoring average.

The Timberwolves have a 4-6 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall in their past 10 contests.

Five of the Timberwolves' last 10 games have gone over the total.

Minnesota and its opponents have combined to score an average of 218.6 combined points in its last 10 games, 9.4 less than the 228 over/under in this matchup.

In their last 10 games, the Timberwolves are scoring 0.4 fewer points per game than their season-long scoring average, 113.3 PPG.

Pacers vs. Timberwolves Over/Under Trends

This season, the Pacers and their opponent have combined to outscore Thursday's total of 228 points 48 times.

A total of 20 of the Timberwolves games have finished with a combined score higher than 228 points this season.

The point total for this matchup of 228 is 8.8 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Indiana (123.5) and Minnesota (113.3).

These two teams give up a combined 228.5 points per game, 0.5 more than this contest's over/under.

On average, the Pacers have seen a 245.4 over/under in their games this season, 17.4 more points than the over/under in this matchup.

A difference of 8.2 points separates this contest's over/under (228 points) and the average total points bet in Timberwolves games (219.8 points) this season.

Pacers Team Leaders

Timberwolves Team Leaders