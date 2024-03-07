Patriot League Basketball Predictions, Odds & Best Bets - March 7
There are four games featuring a Patriot League team on the Thursday college basketball schedule, including the Bucknell Bison versus the American Eagles.
Searching for an edge in college hoops? We break down the betting odds for all the big matchups in this article.
Today's Patriot League Odds & Predictions
Lehigh Mountain Hawks at Lafayette Leopards
Lehigh meets Lafayette on Friday at 7:00 PM ET at Kirby Sports Center in Easton, Pennsylvania.
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Favorite:Lehigh (-2.5)
- Total:136.5
- Prediction: Lafayette 69, Lehigh 68
Holy Cross Crusaders at Colgate Raiders
Holy Cross will square off against Colgate on Friday at 7:00 PM ET at Cotterell Court in Hamilton, New York.
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Favorite:Colgate (-19)
- Total:142
- Prediction: Colgate 78, Holy Cross 60
Navy Midshipmen at Boston University Terriers
Navy matches up with Boston University on Friday at 7:00 PM ET at Case Gym in Boston, Massachusetts.
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Favorite:Boston University (-3.5)
- Total:133
- Prediction: Boston University 68, Navy 65
Bucknell Bison at American Eagles
Bucknell will play American on Friday at 7:00 PM ET at Bender Arena in Washington, District of Columbia.
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Favorite:American (-5.5)
- Total:128.5
- Prediction: American 68, Bucknell 66
Best Patriot League Bet Today: Lafayette +2.5
|ATS Record
|Favorite ATS Record
|Underdog ATS Record
|Home ATS Record
|Away ATS Record
|Conference ATS Record
Lafayette
13-16-1
6-2-1
7-14-0
5-7-1
8-7-0
10-7-1
Lehigh
17-10-2
7-8-0
10-2-2
6-7-0
11-3-2
10-6-2
