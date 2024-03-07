Patriot League Basketball Predictions, Odds & Best Bets - March 7

There are four games featuring a Patriot League team on the Thursday college basketball schedule, including the Bucknell Bison versus the American Eagles.

We break down the betting odds for all the big matchups in this article.

Today's Patriot League Odds & Predictions

Lehigh Mountain Hawks at Lafayette Leopards

Lehigh meets Lafayette on Friday at 7:00 PM ET at Kirby Sports Center in Easton, Pennsylvania.

TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: Lehigh (-2.5)

Lehigh (-2.5) Total: 136.5

136.5 Prediction: Lafayette 69, Lehigh 68

Holy Cross Crusaders at Colgate Raiders

Holy Cross will square off against Colgate on Friday at 7:00 PM ET at Cotterell Court in Hamilton, New York.

TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: Colgate (-19)

Colgate (-19) Total: 142

142 Prediction: Colgate 78, Holy Cross 60

Navy Midshipmen at Boston University Terriers

Navy matches up with Boston University on Friday at 7:00 PM ET at Case Gym in Boston, Massachusetts.

TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: Boston University (-3.5)

Boston University (-3.5) Total: 133

133 Prediction: Boston University 68, Navy 65

Bucknell Bison at American Eagles

Bucknell will play American on Friday at 7:00 PM ET at Bender Arena in Washington, District of Columbia.

TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: American (-5.5)

American (-5.5) Total: 128.5

128.5 Prediction: American 68, Bucknell 66

Best Patriot League Bet Today: Lafayette +2.5

ATS Record Favorite ATS Record Underdog ATS Record Home ATS Record Away ATS Record Conference ATS Record Lafayette 13-16-1 6-2-1 7-14-0 5-7-1 8-7-0 10-7-1 Lehigh 17-10-2 7-8-0 10-2-2 6-7-0 11-3-2 10-6-2

