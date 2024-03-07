Skip to main content

Patriot League Basketball Predictions, Odds & Best Bets - March 7

There are four games featuring a Patriot League team on the Thursday college basketball schedule, including the Bucknell Bison versus the American Eagles.

Searching for an edge in college hoops? We break down the betting odds for all the big matchups in this article.

Today's Patriot League Odds & Predictions

Lehigh Mountain Hawks at Lafayette Leopards

Lehigh meets Lafayette on Friday at 7:00 PM ET at Kirby Sports Center in Easton, Pennsylvania.

Holy Cross Crusaders at Colgate Raiders

Holy Cross will square off against Colgate on Friday at 7:00 PM ET at Cotterell Court in Hamilton, New York.

  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Favorite:Colgate (-19)
  • Total:142
  • Prediction: Colgate 78, Holy Cross 60

Navy matches up with Boston University on Friday at 7:00 PM ET at Case Gym in Boston, Massachusetts.

Bucknell Bison at American Eagles

Bucknell will play American on Friday at 7:00 PM ET at Bender Arena in Washington, District of Columbia.

Best Patriot League Bet Today: Lafayette +2.5

ATS RecordFavorite ATS RecordUnderdog ATS RecordHome ATS RecordAway ATS RecordConference ATS Record

Lafayette

13-16-1

6-2-1

7-14-0

5-7-1

8-7-0

10-7-1

Lehigh

17-10-2

7-8-0

10-2-2

6-7-0

11-3-2

10-6-2

