The No. 8 seed Pepperdine Waves (12-19, 5-11 WCC) are 10-point favorites in the WCC Tournament over the No. 9 seed Pacific Tigers (6-25, 0-16 WCC) on Thursday at Orleans Arena. The matchup starts at 5:30 PM ET and airs on ESPN+, with the winner moving one step closer to securing a guaranteed spot in the NCAA Tournament bracket.

Pepperdine vs. Pacific Betting Odds

Favorite Spread Total Pepperdine -10 151.5 points

Pepperdine vs. Pacific Last 10 Games

Pepperdine has a 4-6 record against the spread while going 3-7 overall in its last 10 contests.

The Waves' past 10 outings saw eight hit the over.

Pepperdine has averaged a total of 147.2 combined points in its last 10 games, 4.3 less than this matchup's total of 151.5.

The Waves' per-game scoring average during their last 10 games is 1.2 points higher than their season-long average.

Pacific is 3-7 against the spread and 0-10 overall in its past 10 contests.

The Tigers have hit the over in five of their past 10 outings.

Pacific's average total over the last 10 games is 5.0 points fewer than the 151.5 over/under listed for this matchup.

During their last 10 games, the Tigers are scoring 1.0 more point per game than their season-long scoring average, 65.4 PPG.

Pepperdine vs. Pacific Betting Trends

Pepperdine has a 12-17-0 record against the spread this season.

Pepperdine is 3-0 against the spread so far when playing as at least 10-point favorites.

Pepperdine has hit the over in 17 of its 29 games with a set total (58.6%).

The 72.5 points per game the Waves put up are 6.6 fewer points than the Tigers give up (79.1).

Pepperdine is 5-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall when scoring more than 79.1 points.

So far this season, Pacific has put together a 6-23-0 record against the spread.

When it has played as at least a 10-point underdog this season, Pacific is 6-10 against the spread.

Pacific's games have gone over the point total 12 out of 29 times (41.4%).

The Tigers average 10.2 fewer points per game (65.4) than the Waves give up to opponents (75.6).

Pacific has put together a 3-3 ATS record and a 3-4 overall record in games it scores more than 75.6 points.

Pepperdine vs. Pacific Over/Under Trends

Pepperdine and its opponents have combined to outscore Thursday's total (151.5 points) 13 times this season.

This season, 10 games Pacific has played finished with a combined score higher than 151.5 points.

Together, these two teams combine for 137.9 points per game, 13.6 fewer than the total of 151.5 for this game.

The 154.7 points per game these two teams concede combined this season are 3.2 more than the 151.5-point total in this contest.

On average, the over/under in Pepperdine's games is 3.4 fewer points than the over/under of 151.5 in this contest.

The over/under for this game is 7.0 points higher than the average over/under in Pacific's games this season of 144.5.

Pepperdine Player Prop Info

Michael Ajayi: 17.2 PTS, 9.5 REB, 46.1 FG%, 48.1 3PT% (38-for-79)

17.2 PTS, 9.5 REB, 46.1 FG%, 48.1 3PT% (38-for-79) Houston Mallette: 14.6 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 41.1 3PT% (65-for-158)

14.6 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 41.1 3PT% (65-for-158) Jevon Porter: 15.8 PTS, 42.8 FG%, 28.2 3PT% (24-for-85)

15.8 PTS, 42.8 FG%, 28.2 3PT% (24-for-85) Malik Moore: 8.5 PTS, 39.7 FG%, 34.7 3PT% (41-for-118)

8.5 PTS, 39.7 FG%, 34.7 3PT% (41-for-118) Ethan Anderson: 5.8 PTS, 48 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (8-for-28)

Pacific Player Prop Info

Moe Odum: 8.9 PTS, 1.2 STL, 37.8 FG%, 30.1 3PT% (34-for-113)

8.9 PTS, 1.2 STL, 37.8 FG%, 30.1 3PT% (34-for-113) Donovan Williams: 9.9 PTS, 35.1 FG%, 23.2 3PT% (22-for-95)

9.9 PTS, 35.1 FG%, 23.2 3PT% (22-for-95) Cam Denson: 8.7 PTS, 49.5 FG%, 17.6 3PT% (3-for-17)

8.7 PTS, 49.5 FG%, 17.6 3PT% (3-for-17) Judson Martindale: 9 PTS, 42.7 FG%, 37.4 3PT% (40-for-107)

9 PTS, 42.7 FG%, 37.4 3PT% (40-for-107) Lesown Hallums: 6.3 PTS, 46 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (14-for-49)

