Pepperdine vs. Pacific - WCC Tournament - Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends
The No. 8 seed Pepperdine Waves (12-19, 5-11 WCC) are 10-point favorites in the WCC Tournament over the No. 9 seed Pacific Tigers (6-25, 0-16 WCC) on Thursday at Orleans Arena. The matchup starts at 5:30 PM ET and airs on ESPN+, with the winner moving one step closer to securing a guaranteed spot in the NCAA Tournament bracket.
Pepperdine vs. Pacific Betting Odds
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Pepperdine
151.5 points
Pepperdine vs. Pacific Last 10 Games
- Pepperdine has a 4-6 record against the spread while going 3-7 overall in its last 10 contests.
- The Waves' past 10 outings saw eight hit the over.
- Pepperdine has averaged a total of 147.2 combined points in its last 10 games, 4.3 less than this matchup's total of 151.5.
- The Waves' per-game scoring average during their last 10 games is 1.2 points higher than their season-long average.
- Pacific is 3-7 against the spread and 0-10 overall in its past 10 contests.
- The Tigers have hit the over in five of their past 10 outings.
- Pacific's average total over the last 10 games is 5.0 points fewer than the 151.5 over/under listed for this matchup.
- During their last 10 games, the Tigers are scoring 1.0 more point per game than their season-long scoring average, 65.4 PPG.
Pepperdine vs. Pacific Betting Trends
- Pepperdine has a 12-17-0 record against the spread this season.
- Pepperdine is 3-0 against the spread so far when playing as at least 10-point favorites.
- Pepperdine has hit the over in 17 of its 29 games with a set total (58.6%).
- The 72.5 points per game the Waves put up are 6.6 fewer points than the Tigers give up (79.1).
- Pepperdine is 5-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall when scoring more than 79.1 points.
- So far this season, Pacific has put together a 6-23-0 record against the spread.
- When it has played as at least a 10-point underdog this season, Pacific is 6-10 against the spread.
- Pacific's games have gone over the point total 12 out of 29 times (41.4%).
- The Tigers average 10.2 fewer points per game (65.4) than the Waves give up to opponents (75.6).
- Pacific has put together a 3-3 ATS record and a 3-4 overall record in games it scores more than 75.6 points.
Pepperdine vs. Pacific Over/Under Trends
- Pepperdine and its opponents have combined to outscore Thursday's total (151.5 points) 13 times this season.
- This season, 10 games Pacific has played finished with a combined score higher than 151.5 points.
- Together, these two teams combine for 137.9 points per game, 13.6 fewer than the total of 151.5 for this game.
- The 154.7 points per game these two teams concede combined this season are 3.2 more than the 151.5-point total in this contest.
- On average, the over/under in Pepperdine's games is 3.4 fewer points than the over/under of 151.5 in this contest.
- The over/under for this game is 7.0 points higher than the average over/under in Pacific's games this season of 144.5.
Pepperdine Player Prop Info
- Michael Ajayi: 17.2 PTS, 9.5 REB, 46.1 FG%, 48.1 3PT% (38-for-79)
- Houston Mallette: 14.6 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 41.1 3PT% (65-for-158)
- Jevon Porter: 15.8 PTS, 42.8 FG%, 28.2 3PT% (24-for-85)
- Malik Moore: 8.5 PTS, 39.7 FG%, 34.7 3PT% (41-for-118)
- Ethan Anderson: 5.8 PTS, 48 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (8-for-28)
Pacific Player Prop Info
- Moe Odum: 8.9 PTS, 1.2 STL, 37.8 FG%, 30.1 3PT% (34-for-113)
- Donovan Williams: 9.9 PTS, 35.1 FG%, 23.2 3PT% (22-for-95)
- Cam Denson: 8.7 PTS, 49.5 FG%, 17.6 3PT% (3-for-17)
- Judson Martindale: 9 PTS, 42.7 FG%, 37.4 3PT% (40-for-107)
- Lesown Hallums: 6.3 PTS, 46 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (14-for-49)
