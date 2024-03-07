Skip to main content

Quinnipiac vs. Marist - College Basketball - Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends

MAAC opponents meet when the Quinnipiac Bobcats (21-8, 13-5 MAAC) host the Marist Red Foxes (16-11, 11-7 MAAC) at M&T Bank Arena, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, March 7, 2024. The Red Foxes are 4.5-point underdogs in the game. The matchup has an over/under of 142 points.

Quinnipiac vs. Marist Betting Odds

Quinnipiac vs Marist Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Quinnipiac

-4.5

142 points

Quinnipiac vs. Marist Last 10 Games

  • Quinnipiac has gone 6-4 over its last 10 games, with a 4-5-1 record against the spread during that span.
  • The Bobcats and their opponents have combined to hit the over in four of those 10 games.
  • Quinnipiac has averaged a total of 151.4 combined points over its last 10 games, 9.4 greater than this game's over/under of 142.
  • Over the last 10 games, the Bobcats are scoring 1.0 point less per game compared to their season average.
  • Marist is 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall in its last 10 contests.
  • In their past 10 contests, the Red Foxes have gone over the total four times.
  • Marist has averaged a total of 130.6 combined points in its last 10 games, 11.4 fewer than this game's over/under of 142.
  • During their past 10 games, the Red Foxes' per-game scoring average is 66.2, 1.3 points higher than their season-long per-game average.

  • Quinnipiac has gone 15-11-2 ATS this season.
  • Quinnipiac has an 8-5-1 record against the spread in games it was favored by 4.5 points or more this season.
  • In Quinnipiac's 27 games with a set total, 11 have hit the over (40.7%).
  • The 78.2 points per game the Bobcats record are 16.4 more points than the Red Foxes allow (61.8).
  • When Quinnipiac puts up more than 61.8 points, it is 15-11-2 against the spread and 21-8 overall.
  • Marist's ATS record is 16-11-0 this year.
  • Marist has a 3-0 record against the spread when an underdog by 4.5 points or more this year.
  • Marist has gone over in eight of its 27 games with a set total (29.6%).
  • The Red Foxes' 64.9 points per game are 7.7 fewer points than the 72.6 the Bobcats give up.
  • Marist has put together a 6-0 ATS record and a 6-0 overall record in games it scores more than 72.6 points.
  • This season, Quinnipiac's games have gone over this game's 142-point total 19 times.
  • In Marist's 27 games this season, four finished with more combined points than Thursday's point total of 142.
  • Quinnipiac averages 78.2 points per game compared to Marist's 64.9, amounting to 1.1 points over this matchup's point total of 142.
  • These two teams give up a combined 134.4 points per game, 7.6 less than this contest's over/under.
  • On average, Quinnipiac has seen a 150.9-point over/under in its games this season, 8.9 more points than the over/under in this matchup.
  • Marist's games have an average over/under of 126.7 points this season, 15.3 fewer points than the over/under for this contest.

Quinnipiac Player Prop Info

  • Amarri Tice: 13.2 PTS, 2 STL, 48.5 FG%, 36.1 3PT% (35-for-97)
  • Matt Balanc: 18.4 PTS, 43.8 FG%, 36.6 3PT% (79-for-216)
  • Paul Otieno: 10.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 62.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)
  • Savion Lewis: 8.1 PTS, 7.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 43.6 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (6-for-16)
  • Alexis Reyes: 7.7 PTS, 39 FG%, 30.9 3PT% (30-for-97)

Marist Player Prop Info

  • Jadin Collins: 8.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 44.4 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27)
  • Max Allen: 12 PTS, 53 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (2-for-13)
  • Jaden Daughtry: 6.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44 FG%, 29.3 3PT% (12-for-41)
  • Josh Pascarelli: 10.8 PTS, 44 FG%, 37.6 3PT% (56-for-149)
  • Javon Cooley: 6.9 PTS, 52.5 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (30-for-66)

