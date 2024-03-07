MAAC opponents meet when the Quinnipiac Bobcats (21-8, 13-5 MAAC) host the Marist Red Foxes (16-11, 11-7 MAAC) at M&T Bank Arena, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, March 7, 2024. The Red Foxes are 4.5-point underdogs in the game. The matchup has an over/under of 142 points.

Quinnipiac vs. Marist Betting Odds

Favorite Spread Total Quinnipiac -4.5 142 points

Quinnipiac vs. Marist Last 10 Games

Quinnipiac has gone 6-4 over its last 10 games, with a 4-5-1 record against the spread during that span.

The Bobcats and their opponents have combined to hit the over in four of those 10 games.

Quinnipiac has averaged a total of 151.4 combined points over its last 10 games, 9.4 greater than this game's over/under of 142.

Over the last 10 games, the Bobcats are scoring 1.0 point less per game compared to their season average.

Marist is 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall in its last 10 contests.

In their past 10 contests, the Red Foxes have gone over the total four times.

Marist has averaged a total of 130.6 combined points in its last 10 games, 11.4 fewer than this game's over/under of 142.

During their past 10 games, the Red Foxes' per-game scoring average is 66.2, 1.3 points higher than their season-long per-game average.

Quinnipiac vs. Marist Betting Trends

Quinnipiac has gone 15-11-2 ATS this season.

Quinnipiac has an 8-5-1 record against the spread in games it was favored by 4.5 points or more this season.

In Quinnipiac's 27 games with a set total, 11 have hit the over (40.7%).

The 78.2 points per game the Bobcats record are 16.4 more points than the Red Foxes allow (61.8).

When Quinnipiac puts up more than 61.8 points, it is 15-11-2 against the spread and 21-8 overall.

Marist's ATS record is 16-11-0 this year.

Marist has a 3-0 record against the spread when an underdog by 4.5 points or more this year.

Marist has gone over in eight of its 27 games with a set total (29.6%).

The Red Foxes' 64.9 points per game are 7.7 fewer points than the 72.6 the Bobcats give up.

Marist has put together a 6-0 ATS record and a 6-0 overall record in games it scores more than 72.6 points.

Quinnipiac vs. Marist Over/Under Trends

This season, Quinnipiac's games have gone over this game's 142-point total 19 times.

In Marist's 27 games this season, four finished with more combined points than Thursday's point total of 142.

Quinnipiac averages 78.2 points per game compared to Marist's 64.9, amounting to 1.1 points over this matchup's point total of 142.

These two teams give up a combined 134.4 points per game, 7.6 less than this contest's over/under.

On average, Quinnipiac has seen a 150.9-point over/under in its games this season, 8.9 more points than the over/under in this matchup.

Marist's games have an average over/under of 126.7 points this season, 15.3 fewer points than the over/under for this contest.

Quinnipiac Player Prop Info

Amarri Tice: 13.2 PTS, 2 STL, 48.5 FG%, 36.1 3PT% (35-for-97)

13.2 PTS, 2 STL, 48.5 FG%, 36.1 3PT% (35-for-97) Matt Balanc: 18.4 PTS, 43.8 FG%, 36.6 3PT% (79-for-216)

18.4 PTS, 43.8 FG%, 36.6 3PT% (79-for-216) Paul Otieno: 10.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 62.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)

10.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 62.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6) Savion Lewis: 8.1 PTS, 7.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 43.6 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (6-for-16)

8.1 PTS, 7.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 43.6 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (6-for-16) Alexis Reyes: 7.7 PTS, 39 FG%, 30.9 3PT% (30-for-97)

Marist Player Prop Info

Jadin Collins: 8.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 44.4 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27)

8.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 44.4 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27) Max Allen: 12 PTS, 53 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (2-for-13)

12 PTS, 53 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (2-for-13) Jaden Daughtry: 6.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44 FG%, 29.3 3PT% (12-for-41)

6.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44 FG%, 29.3 3PT% (12-for-41) Josh Pascarelli: 10.8 PTS, 44 FG%, 37.6 3PT% (56-for-149)

10.8 PTS, 44 FG%, 37.6 3PT% (56-for-149) Javon Cooley: 6.9 PTS, 52.5 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (30-for-66)

