Radford vs. South Carolina Upstate - Big South Tournament - Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends
The No. 9 seed Radford Highlanders (15-16, 5-11 Big South) are 5-point favorites to win and move closer to a guaranteed berth in the NCAA Tournament bracket against the No. 8 seed South Carolina Upstate Spartans (10-19, 5-11 Big South) in the Big South Tournament Wednesday at Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Radford vs. South Carolina Upstate Betting Odds
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Radford
140.5 points
Radford vs. South Carolina Upstate Last 10 Games
- Radford has a 3-7 record against the spread while finishing 3-7 overall in its last 10 contests.
- The Highlanders' last 10 games saw six go over the total.
- Radford's average total over the last 10 games is 0.3 points more than the 140.5 over/under given for this matchup.
- The Highlanders' per-game scoring average across their last 10 games is 1.0 point lower than their season-long average.
- South Carolina Upstate is 4-5-1 against the spread and 4-6 overall over its last 10 contests.
- The Spartans have gone over the total in six of their last 10 games.
- South Carolina Upstate has averaged a total of 142.9 combined points over its last 10 games, 2.4 greater than this matchup's over/under of 140.5.
- During their past 10 games, the Spartans' per-game scoring average is 71.3, 0.1 points lower than their season-long per-game average.
Radford vs. South Carolina Upstate Betting Trends
- Radford has gone 13-14-2 ATS this season.
- Radford has a 3-4-1 record against the spread in games it was favored by 5 points or more this season.
- A total of 18 of Radford's 26 games with a set total have hit the over (69.2%).
- The Highlanders score 72.5 points per game, just 0.6 fewer points than the 73.1 the Spartans allow.
- When Radford totals more than 73.1 points, it is 4-2-2 against the spread and 8-2 overall.
- So far this year, South Carolina Upstate has put together an 11-14-1 record against the spread.
- South Carolina Upstate has a 9-5 record against the spread this season when an underdog by 5 points or more.
- A total of 13 of South Carolina Upstate's 26 games with a set total have hit the over (50%).
- The Spartans put up just 0.3 fewer points per game (71.4) than the Highlanders allow (71.7).
- South Carolina Upstate has put together a 6-3-1 ATS record and a 9-4 overall record in games it scores more than 71.7 points.
Radford vs. South Carolina Upstate Over/Under Trends
- Radford and its opponents have combined to outscore Wednesday's total of 140.5 points 17 times this season.
- This season, 17 games South Carolina Upstate has played finished with a combined score over 140.5 points.
- The total for this contest of 140.5 is 3.4 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Radford (72.5) and South Carolina Upstate (71.4).
- The 144.8 points per game combined these two teams surrender this season are 4.3 more than the 140.5 total in this contest.
- On average, Radford has seen a 144.2-point over/under in its games this season, 3.7 more points than the over/under in this contest.
- South Carolina Upstate's games have an average over/under of 144.5 points this season, 4.0 more points than the over/under for this matchup.
Radford Player Prop Info
- DaQuan Smith: 15.1 PTS, 41.9 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (63-for-171)
- Kenyon Giles: 14.8 PTS, 42.3 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (50-for-158)
- Bryan Antoine: 11.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 41 FG%, 42.3 3PT% (55-for-130)
- Justin Archer: 7.9 PTS, 7.7 REB, 69.6 FG%
- Chandler Turner: 9.6 PTS, 50 FG%, 47.9 3PT% (34-for-71)
South Carolina Upstate Player Prop Info
- Trae Broadnax: 14.4 PTS, 46.7 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (29-for-85)
- Justin Bailey: 12 PTS, 1.4 STL, 41.7 FG%, 32 3PT% (41-for-128)
- Ahmir Langlais: 8.7 PTS, 54.8 FG%
- Nick Alves: 9.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 49.3 FG%, 31.1 3PT% (23-for-74)
- Jalen Breazeale: 5.5 PTS, 38.1 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (22-for-70)
