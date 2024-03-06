The No. 9 seed Radford Highlanders (15-16, 5-11 Big South) are 5-point favorites to win and move closer to a guaranteed berth in the NCAA Tournament bracket against the No. 8 seed South Carolina Upstate Spartans (10-19, 5-11 Big South) in the Big South Tournament Wednesday at Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Radford vs. South Carolina Upstate Betting Odds

Favorite Spread Total Radford -5 140.5 points

Radford vs. South Carolina Upstate Last 10 Games

Radford has a 3-7 record against the spread while finishing 3-7 overall in its last 10 contests.

The Highlanders' last 10 games saw six go over the total.

Radford's average total over the last 10 games is 0.3 points more than the 140.5 over/under given for this matchup.

The Highlanders' per-game scoring average across their last 10 games is 1.0 point lower than their season-long average.

South Carolina Upstate is 4-5-1 against the spread and 4-6 overall over its last 10 contests.

The Spartans have gone over the total in six of their last 10 games.

South Carolina Upstate has averaged a total of 142.9 combined points over its last 10 games, 2.4 greater than this matchup's over/under of 140.5.

During their past 10 games, the Spartans' per-game scoring average is 71.3, 0.1 points lower than their season-long per-game average.

Radford vs. South Carolina Upstate Betting Trends

Radford has gone 13-14-2 ATS this season.

Radford has a 3-4-1 record against the spread in games it was favored by 5 points or more this season.

A total of 18 of Radford's 26 games with a set total have hit the over (69.2%).

The Highlanders score 72.5 points per game, just 0.6 fewer points than the 73.1 the Spartans allow.

When Radford totals more than 73.1 points, it is 4-2-2 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

So far this year, South Carolina Upstate has put together an 11-14-1 record against the spread.

South Carolina Upstate has a 9-5 record against the spread this season when an underdog by 5 points or more.

A total of 13 of South Carolina Upstate's 26 games with a set total have hit the over (50%).

The Spartans put up just 0.3 fewer points per game (71.4) than the Highlanders allow (71.7).

South Carolina Upstate has put together a 6-3-1 ATS record and a 9-4 overall record in games it scores more than 71.7 points.

Radford vs. South Carolina Upstate Over/Under Trends

Radford and its opponents have combined to outscore Wednesday's total of 140.5 points 17 times this season.

This season, 17 games South Carolina Upstate has played finished with a combined score over 140.5 points.

The total for this contest of 140.5 is 3.4 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Radford (72.5) and South Carolina Upstate (71.4).

The 144.8 points per game combined these two teams surrender this season are 4.3 more than the 140.5 total in this contest.

On average, Radford has seen a 144.2-point over/under in its games this season, 3.7 more points than the over/under in this contest.

South Carolina Upstate's games have an average over/under of 144.5 points this season, 4.0 more points than the over/under for this matchup.

Radford Player Prop Info

DaQuan Smith: 15.1 PTS, 41.9 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (63-for-171)

15.1 PTS, 41.9 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (63-for-171) Kenyon Giles: 14.8 PTS, 42.3 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (50-for-158)

14.8 PTS, 42.3 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (50-for-158) Bryan Antoine: 11.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 41 FG%, 42.3 3PT% (55-for-130)

11.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 41 FG%, 42.3 3PT% (55-for-130) Justin Archer: 7.9 PTS, 7.7 REB, 69.6 FG%

7.9 PTS, 7.7 REB, 69.6 FG% Chandler Turner: 9.6 PTS, 50 FG%, 47.9 3PT% (34-for-71)

South Carolina Upstate Player Prop Info

Trae Broadnax: 14.4 PTS, 46.7 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (29-for-85)

14.4 PTS, 46.7 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (29-for-85) Justin Bailey: 12 PTS, 1.4 STL, 41.7 FG%, 32 3PT% (41-for-128)

12 PTS, 1.4 STL, 41.7 FG%, 32 3PT% (41-for-128) Ahmir Langlais: 8.7 PTS, 54.8 FG%

8.7 PTS, 54.8 FG% Nick Alves: 9.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 49.3 FG%, 31.1 3PT% (23-for-74)

9.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 49.3 FG%, 31.1 3PT% (23-for-74) Jalen Breazeale: 5.5 PTS, 38.1 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (22-for-70)

